People Share The Weirdest Times They Got Judged For No Reason

Unfortunately, sometimes people carry a chip around on their shoulder, and when the slightest annoyance or inconvenience comes into their field of vision, they lash out.

But let's be honest, sometimes people lash out just because they can.

Wondering if anyone else had gone through this, Redditor Lazy_Manager_1386 asked:

"What's the weirdest time someone judged you for absolutely no reason?"





Parking Space

"A lady at Safeway called me selfish for parking NEXT to a disabled space."

"She didn't even want the spot. She was leaving."

- Wonderful_Price2355

Professionally, No

"I am a professional photographer, and I was shooting an important event for a professor. I was telling her in between shots how excited I was about a few shots because they were turning out beautifully. I also did this to reassure her she could relax a bit."

"Out of the blue, her husband stepped in and got SUPER annoyed with me by this and told me I wasn't being very modest, came across as arrogant, and that I should stop talking about how great I was. That I was just pushing a camera button, and my work is dumb."

"Like, what the f**k, I wasn't even talking about my skills but about the lighting, the location, and the looks and posing of his wife."

"A few months later, she reached out to book me for a family shoot because they loved the photos so much. I kindly refused."

- LessDeparture9995

Intellectually Intimidated

"I was sitting in the library once, and the person across from me said they didn’t like my blouse. It was a basic blouse with a skirt."

"I looked up at them and said, 'I don’t care.' It was so random, and it still lives in my head."

- Calm-Ad-9522

"I’m glad you said, 'I don’t care.' I would have either apologized or tried to defend my choice. Not because I want to, just lizard brain in overdrive."

- loritree

Stay True To Yourself

"When I was seven years old, I came home from school in tears. Some of the older girls, who were a year older, who I walked home with from school each day, told me that my side ponytail (yes, it was the 80’s), was on the wrong side."

"They made fun of my wrong-side ponytail all the way home."

"When I got home, I angrily asked my mom how she could do this to me. She couldn’t figure out what I was talking about until I told her that she had put my side ponytail on the wrong side."

"She burst out laughing and told me that there were no rules about what side a side ponytail had to be on. LOL."

- happyjoyfulperson

"Every generation does something like this. I am a fellow 80’s kid too. Kids judge on the stupidest things."

- dudeitsmeee

Projecting, Literally

"She was giving a speech, and I looked at her slide show. She came up to me afterward and accused me of judging her and acting like I knew more about the topic than she did. All because I looked at her slides."

"I wasn't judging her until she gave me a reason to."

"I forgot to add that she is studying to become a lawyer. Her speech was about lawyers and why she was interested in it as a field. You'll never guess what movie inspired her to go to law school."

- Ok_Quote6879

Get Aware

"I was cashing a customer out, and they made fun of the pink streak in my hair. It was for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honour of not only everyone affected by breast cancer but my mom, who died of it."

- ButtCrocodile

"People suck, and I’m sorry you dealt with that. Cancer sucks, and you dyed your hair for a good cause."

- Vanishingfox

Uninformed Comments

"I was at the dog park with my new dog, whom we’d just adopted from the shelter. The vet said she was a healthy weight. However, she had a narrow waist."

"Someone said loudly, 'You can always tell when someone doesn’t feed their dog. Sad.' Her dog of a similar breed had no waist and was thick around the middle."

"When I brought my dog back soon for her tooth cleaning appointment, I asked the vet about it. The vet was mad and said not to judge my dog by other people’s fat dogs."

"I had the dog for over ten years. She got to be a senior and put on a little more weight, but never lost her thin waist."

"RIP, sweet Sage."

- mykindofexcellence

Nitpicking Every Detail

"One time in middle school, I went to the bathroom, and my hair was a little messed up, so I wet it slightly to fix it."

"There was this very classic group of mean girls just standing in the corner that said, 'Omggg, she WET her HAIR, what a weirdo,' like, f**k you guys; what do you want from me, lol."

- somewifesounds

"Middle school pick-mes think everything under the sun is 'weird.' I didn't understand that mindset then, and I don't think I ever will."

- retrofocus914

Childfree Shaming

"The new employee at the office I managed asked how many kids I had. I was in my 20's and newly engaged."

"I told her I didn't have any, and before I could even get the 'yet' out, she said, 'OHH, so you're SELFISH.'"

"...Excuse me"

" I spent the next ten minutes making sure she felt very, VERY small for blurting that bulls**t out to another human with zero context. And I also (for multiple reasons, both related and unrelated) made sure she never worked in my office again."

"She p**sed off more customers than I'd realized was even possible in one shift. Nah, girl get the f**k out of here."

- Tricky-Jellyfish8608

"First day of the job, I walk in, going around to meet the staff, and the first thing out of one lady's mouth was, 'You know you got the job I wanted, don’t you?'"

- No_Writer_5473

"I had one tell me that I needed to hurry up when I told her I didn't have kids. I was around 30 at the time. This was within the first five minutes of meeting her."

"I told her I couldn't have any, which isn't a lie, although the full truth is that I never wanted children anyway."

- sunkistandsudafed3

Gendered... Handwriting?

"When I was in first grade, my teacher had some older, bigger lady come in and walk around the class."

"She stopped at my desk, looked down at my writing and commented, 'Oh... That's interesting. I've never seen boys write their twos like that... It's fine... just odd,' and then walked off."

- SnowMantra

Not A Hiking Partner

"I work in an outdoor equipment/clothing store."

"I had a lady come in and talk about all the hiking she does, and I said I like hiking as well. She asked when the last time I went was, and it had been a while, a few years, (I'm pretty disorganised, and the pandemic happened), and she said 'Oh, well you're not a real hiker then.'"

"Lady, I've hiked through literal jungle with no trails, up mountains to 3600m, through the deepest gorge on the continent, the heaviest pack I ever carried was 54kg, just because it's been a while doesn't mean s**t. You don't know my f**king life, what if I was injured or sick and couldn't hike anymore?"

"The condescension was just dripping off her. I guided her away from every good deal that was on offer."

- Benu5

Trigger Warning

"One time in high school, I was talking to my friend at lunch, and I don't remember what we were talking about, but out of nowhere, her friend gasped and then slapped me in the face."

"My friend I was talking to looked to her friend who hit me and said, 'What the f**k?!'"

"Then her friend said, 'Oh my god!' And turned beet red and kinda ran away. To this day, I have no idea what she thought she heard, but I know I didn't deserve that."

- Brief-Cartoonist-699

Public Cleanliness

"I just had someone judge me for washing my hands after using a pub toilet."

"He said I was washing my hands as if I were a surgeon or as if I'd just taken a massive s**t."

"I'm sorry for taking personal hygiene seriously."

- cvslfc123

No Good Deed

"A girl said she didn't like me because I smile at everyone."

- Sudden-Conflict1565

"I had girls in high school call me fake because I smiled a lot. I still don't really understand what the problem was. Lik,e if I had been moody and mean, would they think I was then being genuine?"

- Head-Philosopher-382

A Marvelous Mystery

"A lady I was starting to date blocked and ghosted me when I told her Iron Man was my favourite Avenger."

"We were having a great conversation, and she asked the question. When I replied, she sent the cringing emoji and blocked me on everything."

- EddieOfDoom





Sometimes, people are rude for no apparent reason, and their coldness remains a mystery in our memories.

The best thing we can do is let these memories go and focus on the good things, even if these moments were unearned and confusing.