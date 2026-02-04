Kayleigh McEnany Raises Eyebrows With Dubious Story About Her Mom Watching 'Melania' At Packed Theater

Skip to content

Mike Johnson Ripped After Trying To School Pope Leo On The Bible After He Criticized Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany—who served as White House Press Secretary during the final stretch of the first Trump administration—had people raising their eyebrows after she claimed her mother saw the new documentary Melania at a lively Florida movie theater that was "standing room only."

Melania follows current First Lady Melania Trump in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration following the 2024 presidential election. The film was directed by Brett Ratner, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by at least six women.

Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing. The film beat box office predictions to earn more than $7 million over the weekend but will need to generate much more box office to break even.

The film has widely been viewed as a goodwill payment to President Donald Trump and his family as Amazon shores up its lucrative government contracts. MAGA bots have nonetheless come out in full force with enough gushing reviews to give the film a near-perfect audience score on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

McEnany bragged that "legacy reviewers" were wrong about the film's box office performance and claimed her mother had had a great time at an unusually lively screening:

"My mom went to [see Melania] this weekend. Not only was the theater packed, it was standing room only—if you could try to sneak in the back of the theater."
"People were cheering through it. They were excited. It was interactive. People interplaying with the film. She said it was just electric.”

You can hear what she said in the video below.

No one was buying it.


If the film was truly as great as McEnany claims it is, then there'd be more buzzing on social media... and the film's box office wouldn't be what it is.

