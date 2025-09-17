Skip to content

Oxford Historian Offers Dire Warning With Prediction Of How Long Americans Have To Save Their Democracy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ted Cruz Dragged Over Cringey Video Of Him Painting Over Charlie Kirk Graffiti In Houston

Rafael "Ted" Cruz; screenshot of video Cruz posted on X
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @tedcruz/X

The Republican Senator took advantage of some negative graffiti about Charlie Kirk above a Houston highway to film himself painting over it as a photo-op—but the internet is not impressed.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 17, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Sunday, Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz exploited graffiti—allegedly found on a busy roadway in Houston—that was unkind toward murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for a self-promoting photo-op and video.

He then posted both still images and the video on X.

Cruz captioned his video:

"Erasing evil:"

You can see Cruz's self-aggrandizing use of Kirk's death here:

Cruz captioned his photos, painting the graffiti allegedly left by someone else and later found by Cruz, with:

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston."
"TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure sure they will remove it expeditiously."
"But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."

As with most things he does, Cruz received few accolades in the comments.



@tedcruz/X



@tedcruz/X




@tedcruz/X

















Cruz joins a long list of conservative pundits, Trump administration members, and Republican politicians clout chasing off Kirk's murder, with many attacking free speech rights guaranteed under the First Amendment.

Unsurprisingly, none have suggested gun control measures.

Latest News

Charlie Kirk; Malcolm X
Political News

Bizarre AI Image Of Charlie Kirk Meeting Malcolm X In Heaven Has People Shaking Their Heads

MrBeast asked Mike Tyson to punch him for clout during the Canelo–Crawford fight.
Celebrities

MrBeast KO'd by Tyson!

Jane Fonda; Robert Redford; Meryl Streep
Celebrities

Jane Fonda And Meryl Streep Lead Hollywood Tributes To Robert Redford After His Death At 89

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Cory Booker
Political News

Cory Booker Epically Shuts Down FBI Director Kash Patel During Shouting Match In Congress

More from Trending

Chris Pratt
@prattprattpratt/X

Chris Pratt Roasted For Pretending To Close His Eyes While Praying In Viral Video

Chris Pratt is being roasted once again for what many consider yet another bit of performative Christianity.

Pratt, like many religious types, has been seizing the ongoing social media discourse about Charlie Kirk's death as an opportunity to highlight his faith.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Ripped After Griping About 'Sissy' New NFL Kickoff Rule In Unhinged Rant

President Donald Trump was criticized after he complained about the NFL's new "Dynamic Kickoff" rule that is designed to make playing football safer, calling it "sissy" football in a Monday morning post on Truth Social.

Under the previous rules, kickoffs began at the kicking team’s 35-yard line, with the goal of sending the ball as far as possible to pin the opposing offense deep in its own territory. The receiving team would try to advance the ball, which would often lead to high-speed collisions as players sprinted directly at each other.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mehdi Hasan; JD Vance
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Crooked Media; Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Political Commentator Epically Fact-Checks Vance's Baseless Claims About Political Violence

In the wake of far-right activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, Vice President JD Vance has stepped up his attacks on leftists, this time by baselessly claiming that the far-left is more likely to commit political violence than the far-right.

Vance hosted a special episode of Kirk's podcast to attack what he referred to as “the lunatics in American politics" and said without any evidence that the suspect in Kirk's killing was motivated by far-left ideology.

Keep ReadingShow less
group of people using laptop computers in an office
Annie Spratt on Unsplash

People Open Up About The Biggest Morons They've Ever Worked With

Have you ever met someone who made you wonder how they survive day-to-day? Simple tasks seem beyond their ccapabilities.

Have you ever worked with someone whose skills are completely inadequate for sustainment of life—let alone the needs of the job?

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

AG Pam Bondi Hit With MAGA Backlash After Vowing To Crack Down On 'Hate Speech'

In a Monday appearance on The Katie Miller (wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller) Podcast, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, declared her plan to use the First Amendment's hate speech exception to target purveyors of bigoted rhetoric.

Countries with laws that criminalize or restrict hate speech—which include most developed democracies, especially in Europe—define it as "communications that incite hatred, violence, or discrimination" against specific groups based on protected characteristics such as race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Keep ReadingShow less