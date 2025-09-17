Ted Cruz Dragged Over Cringey Video Of Him Painting Over Charlie Kirk Graffiti In Houston

On Sunday, Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz exploited graffiti—allegedly found on a busy roadway in Houston—that was unkind toward murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for a self-promoting photo-op and video.
He then posted both still images and the video on X.
Cruz captioned his video:
"Erasing evil:"
You can see Cruz's self-aggrandizing use of Kirk's death here:
Cruz captioned his photos, painting the graffiti allegedly left by someone else and later found by Cruz, with:
"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston."
"TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure sure they will remove it expeditiously."
"But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore."
As with most things he does, Cruz received few accolades in the comments.
@tedcruz/X
@tedcruz/X
@tedcruz/X
Cruz joins a long list of conservative pundits, Trump administration members, and Republican politicians clout chasing off Kirk's murder, with many attacking free speech rights guaranteed under the First Amendment.
Unsurprisingly, none have suggested gun control measures.