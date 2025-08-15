Skip to content

Stephen Miller Roasted After Wife Reveals That He Only Uses One Telling Condiment On Everything

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Newsom Hilariously Schools Ted Cruz On Basic Math After Cruz Tweets Gripe About Redistricting

Gavin Newsom; Ted Cruz
Mario Tama/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Senator Ted Cruz was called out for his lack of math skills by California Governor Gavin Newsom after his since-deleted tweet complaining about redistricting contained an awkward addition error.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz for his terrible basic math skills after Cruz deleted a tweet complaining about redistricting that contained an awkward addition error.

Redistricting has taken center stage since Texas Democrats fled the state to avoid voting on a new heavily-gerrymandered redistricting map and to deny their GOP colleagues a quorum, the minimum number of lawmakers required to conduct legislative business.

Under the newly proposed map, Republicans would gain five additional seats after the 2026 midterm elections—making it significantly more difficult for Democrats to reclaim the majority and potentially counter Trump's legislative priorities. Most members traveled to Democratic-led states like Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts.

Amid the clash, Newsom called for a special election this November to let voters decide whether lawmakers should redraw congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

He framed it as an emergency response to the Texas plan that Donald Trump has championed. Trump claimed it’s necessary because he “got the highest vote in the history of Texas” and is therefore “entitled to five more seats.”

Cruz later followed up that news with the following since-deleted tweet:

"If California gerrymanders from its current 43-9 Dem advantage (83%) to a 51-0 Dem advantage (100%)...then Texas should go from a 24-14 GOP advantage (63%) to 38-0 (100%).

You can see Cruz's post below.

Screenshot of Ted Cruz's now-deleted tweet @tedcruz/X; @ZavalaA/X

Cruz's math is way off, which Newsom pointed out in a response to Cruz's tweet:

"43+9=52. 51+0=51. Please learn math."

You can see Newsom's post below.

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom's post @GavinNewsom/X

Later, Newsom drew attention to Cruz's deleted tweet in the following post bringing up the time Cruz went on holiday to Cancún instead of being there for his constituents during the 2021 Texas winter storm and power disaster that cost hundreds of lives:

"Ted Cruz treating his posts like Cancun: Gets caught, then disappears."

You can see Newsom's post below.

Cruz was mocked profusely.


Some Texas Democrats are expected to head home as soon as this weekend, saying their out-of-state stay has successfully drawn national attention to the fight over redistricting. They say some made the choice after learning of California’s countermeasure.

California Democrats—who currently hold 43 of the state’s 52 congressional seats—have yet to unveil a detailed proposal or say how many additional seats they hope to gain. Newsom made clear the revised district boundaries would be released in the coming days.

Newsom rolled out the plan, which he dubbed the "Election Rigging Response Act," alongside a coalition of Democratic leaders, and urged Congress to adopt federal safeguards against political interference in the drawing of voting maps.

Latest News

A man smiling at a woman looking down.
Trending

Women Break Down The Biggest Mistakes Single Men Make When Flirting

Black and white photo of a young, blonde woman holding her face in her hands.

Women Reveal The Dumbest Thing They've Witnessed A Man Believe About Women

Silhouette photo of a dad joyfully throwing his young daughter in the air while at the beach, at dusk.
Trending

People Share The Most Bada** Thing Their Dad Has Ever Done

Actor Kevin Sorbo visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Celebrities

Sorbo gripes about Vikings cheerleaders

More from News/political-news

Beto O'Rourke; Ken Paxton
Nordin Catic/Getty Images For The Cambridge Union; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beto O'Rourke Brings The Receipts After Texas AG 'Blatantly Lies' While Calling For O'Rourke's Arrest

Controversial Texas MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is going after Democratic activist Beto O'Rourke to distract from his state's gerrymandering.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump ordered Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas GOP to user voter suppression through redistricting to convert five Democratic seats in the House of Representatives from blue to red.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @nick_norcia's TikTok video
@nick_norcia/TikTok

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

Parenting is tough business, and it should be a concern that parents can do something that will change their children forever, sometimes for the worse.

This is true for human children and pet parents, by the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @ish.bish's TikTok video
@ish.bish/TikTok

Pilot Goes Viral After Putting Ungrateful Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency On Blast

We can all agree that gossiping isn't the greatest pastime, right? It can be harmful, and it just isn't the best use of a person's time.

But sometimes you have to match someone else's energy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @puckettrealestate's TikTok video
@puckettrealestate/TikTok

Guy Called Out For Sitting In Car While Chivalrous Stranger Offers To Pump Gas For His Wife

Feminism preaches equal treatment and opportunities for all, and women are just as capable as men in driving, pumping gas, and all of the typical day-to-day things that an adult might be expected to do.

But there are still some things that are nice for men to do for their girlfriends and wives, like driving, pumping the gas, walking on the edge of the sidewalk, and sometimes picking up the tab.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @sweetteataylor's TikTok video
@sweetteataylor/TikTok

Gay Man's Story About A Recent Hookup Takes An Awkward Turn At The Car Wash—And Yikes

We've all heard of the walk of shame, but have we heard of the car wash of shame?

TikToker @sweetteataylor found himself in a uniquely awkward situation after he hooked up with a guy a few nights before via Grindr. When the guy was getting ready to leave, he dropped his wallet, exposing a photo of him with his wife and children.

Keep ReadingShow less