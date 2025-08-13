Skip to content

Newsom Channels Trump In All-Caps Vow To Redistrict California After Trump 'Missed' Deadline

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office mimicked President Trump on X Tuesday night with a vow to redistrict the state in favor of Democrats after Trump "missed" the deadline to back off on redistricting Texas.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 13, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The latest in the ongoing feud between MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom involves a bit of imitation—but it definitely wasn't the sincerest form of flattery.

Newsom has been actively locking horns with Trump and his fellow governor, MAGA Republican Greg Abbott of Texas.

Trump publicly demanded that Abbott have the congressional districts in Texas gerrymandered so Trump can cheat his way into retaining control of the House of Representatives during the 2026 midterm elections.

So like Trump's other groveling sycophants, Abbott and the Texas GOP rolled out a new congressional map which should garner Trump the five seats he demanded.

In July, Newsom let Republican strongholds know that if they intended to use redistricting to suppress BIPOC and Democratic votes, blue states can do the same thing, canceling out all of their ill-gotten gains.

In a letter to Trump, Newsom wrote:

"You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make. If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states."
"But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same. And American democracy will be better for it."

Newsom’s press office said at 3:30 p.m. PST on Monday, Trump had "24 hours" to respond to the letter. It was posted on X with a warning that mocked Trump's own social media posting style.

The press office posted:

"DONALD TRUMP HAS 24 HOURS LEFT TO RESPOND TO GOVERNOR NEWSOM’S LETTER. IF HE DOES NOT STAND DOWN, THERE WILL BE A VERY IMPORTANT PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."

They later posted a "second-to-last" warning, writing:

"DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!). STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES. PRESS CONFERENCE COMING — HOSTED BY AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR, GAVIN NEWSOM. FINAL WARNING NEXT. YOU WON’T LIKE IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."

@GovPressOffice/X

As the deadline approached, Newsom's press office trolled Trump further, posting:

"CALIFORNIA CRIME WAY DOWN in 2024 — murders, robberies, assaults, ALL DOWN. Meanwhile, Crooked Trump sends in troops to 'fight crime' in Dem cities (a LIE!) while GOP states have MUCH higher crime rates. He even pardoned the J6 thugs. Total FRAUD!"

In the final warning, Newsom's press office posted:

"FINAL WARNING DONALD TRUMP — MAYBE THE MOST IMPORTANT WARNING IN HISTORY! STOP CHEATING OR CALIFORNIA WILL REDRAW THE MAPS. AND GUESS WHO WILL ANNOUNCE IT THIS WEEK? GAVIN NEWSOM (MANY SAY THE MOST LOVED & HANDSOME GOVERNOR) AND A VERY POWERFUL TEAM. DON’T MAKE US DO IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER."

Then 24 hours after the initial post, they wrote:

"DONALD 'TACO' TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, 'MISSED' THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE 'BEAUTIFUL MAPS,' THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR “MAGA.” THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN"

@GovPressOffice/X

People appreciate Newsom's press office giving Trump a dose of his own poison.


I’m enjoying watching #Newsom troll #Trump using his verbiage to mock him.Looking forward to Newsom’s press conference 😁#SheShed

[image or embed]
— Cathy ✌🏽☮️ 🕊️ (@coco.sheshed.rocks) August 13, 2025 at 8:49 AM




GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM THE tRUMP TROLL KING 👑

[image or embed]
— 💙PaTresha 💙🚫🤴🤴 (@patresha10.bsky.social) July 18, 2025 at 10:26 AM



Say what you will about Gavin Newsom. He's certainly deserved criticism. But, I need to see more Democrats troll Donald Trump like Newsom's team is doing."Thank you for your attention to this matter." 🤣
— A blue dot in AZ (@demwarrior.bsky.social) August 13, 2025 at 10:51 AM

Newsom's press office isn't done being a thorn in Trump's side.

On Wednesday, they addressed Trump's accomplice in suppressing the release of the Epstein files that implicate Trump, Republican Speaker of the House and self-described Christian nationalist Mike Johnson.

The press office posted:

"WHEN SPEAKER 'LITTLE MAN' JOHNSON IS STANDING IN 'THE UNEMPLOYMENT LINE,' HE CAN THANK DONALD 'TACO' J. TRUMP. TRUMP MISSED A SIMPLE DEADLINE — SOMETHING HE HAS OFTEN DONE WITH HIS MANY FAILED BUSINESSES — NOW CALIFORNIA WILL 'FIRE' HIM WITH NEW, 'MORE BEAUTIFUL MAPS.' HIGHLY ANTICIPATED, 'HISTORIC' PRESS CONFERENCE WITH YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR GAVIN CHRISTOPHER NEWSOM!!!! THANK YOU FOR YOU ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN"

@@GovPressOffice/X

Keep fighting the good fight, California.

