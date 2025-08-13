Newsom Channels Trump In All-Caps Vow To Redistrict California After Trump 'Missed' Deadline

Even if we were half-kidding, many people do find themselves attending a friend's second, or third, or even fourth wedding.

No matter how many times the bride or groom has walked down the aisle, a wedding is nonetheless guaranteed to be full of love.

Even if one can't help but notice some striking differences from the bride or groom's previous weddings...

Redditor MjPour was curious to hear about people's experiences attending multiple weddings for the same bride or groom, leading them to ask:

"People who’ve attended multiple weddings for the same person (i.e., they got divorced and remarried to someone else) — what differences did you notice between the two weddings?"

A (Mostly) Happy Reunion...

"My brother married twice."

"Did the traditional church wedding the first time and then a laid back winery one for the second."

"Which actually probably cost a bit more, but was totally worth it and fun."

"He did have the same best man for both."

“'It’s good to see you all again', opening line was an absolute hit, hahaha."- indil47

The Epitome Of "Kidding/Not Kidding"...

"I have an aunt who has been married 7 times."

"When she called mom to invite her to...number 5, Mom said, 'No thanks. I'll catch the next one'."

"I think they didn't speak for the duration of that marriage."

"My aunt is a little out there."- ForcrimeinItaly

What Happens In Vegas...

"Wedding #1: I was friends with both the bride and groom."

"The wedding was very fancy and elaborate."

"The ceremony was at the Venetian in Vegas, we spent several days there doing wedding festivities and activities with family and friends."

"I was in the bridal party."

"The bride’s dress was a bejeweled ballgown, hair and makeup were done at the hotel spa, professional photographer booked for the day, the works."

"The reception and dinner were at a fancy Italian restaurant and we traveled there in a limo."

"They got annulled three months later."



"Wedding #2: Same groom, different bride."

"The ceremony and reception were at a community center."

"All of the decorations were homemade."

"The bride’s dress was a simple strapless dress."

"She wore her hair back and no makeup."

"The food was catered by a local Chinese restaurant and we were encouraged to take home leftovers in a Ziploc baggie."

"They just celebrated their 15th anniversary."- jampokitty





FOUR!

"My sister has been married four times."

"First wedding was right out of high school, high school sweetheart deal, kind of an off the cuff event for two dumb teenagers before her new husband went off to become a Navy Seal."

"Second wedding several years later was a shotgun deal, hippie vibes, at a cabin in the woods, with my 6 month old niece playing the part of her parents' flower girl."

"Third wedding was this massive, over-the-top lakeside country club shin dig, like she was trying to prove a point? "

"I barely remember it aside from being exhausted and astounded by the price tag."

"Annnd the fourth wedding?"

"I wouldn't know, they eloped and didn't invite anyone from our side of the family."

"LOL."

"I guess fourth time is the charm though, because they're still together!"

"Thank god."- cacme

A Delicate Balance...

"A lot depends on the other person getting married."

"I went to one second wedding that was super tiny, just simple, a small group. Both had been married before."

"I went to another one where the guy was getting married the second time, but the bride the first, so it was just as big and fancy as any other wedding, because it was her first."- BigMax

Love Is Priceless



"My cousin's first wedding was a massive blowout at a fancy winery, with an open bar, fancy catering, tons of flowers, the works."

"He's a blue collar worker and went into debt to pay for it because the bride and her family insisted, despite not being particularly wealthy themselves."

"Surprise, she always wanted to live outside their means, and didn't think she had to contribute financially."

"Lasted about two years."

"His second wedding was at his hometown church."

"A friend officiated the 20-minute ceremony, and bride and groom wore thrifted outfits."

"His new wife's family cooked all the food for the reception in their backyard, and the two of them have been going strong for over 2 decades now."- impeccadillo





Perfect Medium

"My sister's first wedding: church, wedding dress and tuxes, bridesmaids and groomsmen, all that jazz."

"Second wedding: bride, groom, two witnesses (me and her best friend)."

"Third wedding: small event with about 40 people tops, the feeling of love in the room was palpable."

"Best wedding I've ever been to."- Pithecanthropus88

You Can't Buy Love...



"My cousin had her first wedding at an exclusive yacht club in Greenwich, CT."

"There were over 500 guests, black tie formal, 3 bands, 4 massive tents, and an incredible fireworks extravaganza at the end of the night. Cost around $500k."

"Marriage lasted <5 years."

"Her second wedding was a bbq in the backyard: 60 guests, pool attire, hot dogs & burgers."

"That wedding was over 15 years ago & they seem to be really happy."- lpm_306

Some Things Are Worth The Wait...

"Bride's side."

"1: pompa magna."

"Whole day of festivities. their divorce included how the expenses of the marriage had to paid off."

"2: city hall. 60 people or less."

"Still married 8 years later."

"My guess is that she was in love with love, barely any experience outside the school - university route."

"They were not ready for adulthood, let alone marriage."- Daikey





...EIGHT Year Itch?...

"My sisters first wedding, she was knocked up in high school but the grooms mom paid for a nice ceremony and reception at a lovely bed and breakfast."

"Dude was a loser and a half and we all hated him."

"Lasted about eight years."



"Second wedding was a small affair to a much older man we all went 'well, if she’s happy, I guess?'”

"Lasted about eight years."

"Third wedding was a back yard party."

"We all said “see you in another ten years for the next one 'because it had been ten years between each wedding'."

"That one lasted less than a year so I anticipate another wedding soon."- EnvieAndFleur

Sometimes, First Impressions Are Accurate...



"I can actually give context with my own wedding, lol."

"Years into my second (excellent) marriage, I was sorting through old photos."

"I wanted to make sure I had some photos from my first marriage for my kids, if they ever wanted them."

"I stumbled across the picture of my dad walking me down the aisle."

"The look on his face can only be described as 'death March unhappiness'."

"I didn't learn till years later when I finally left my emotionally abusive ex that they disliked him from the start."

"Curious, I pulled out the wedding album from my second wedding (a beautiful, but chill backyard affair at our big country farm)."

"The look on my dad's face while walking me down the aisle at THAT wedding is best described as 'woo hoo!! This is awesome!!'"

"The things we only see in hindsight."- FruityOatyThrace

First AND Last?

"My sister had two weddings because she got divorced."

"At her first wedding, we stayed up late wrapping roses in burlap and they showed up an hour late to their own wedding reception."

"At the second one, I (thankfully) didn't have to be in the party and my dad made a speech that was all about how she was the 'last one to get married', as if she had never been married at all before."

"My uncle, who was getting as drunk as a potato in a vodka still, kept giggling and suggesting to me that we start all speeches with 'it's great to see everyone again!'"- EeveeAssassin





Family Isn't Defined By Blood

"My first marriage was a low budget church affair."

"Lasted 5 years."

"No kids, thankfully."



"I got married a second time."

"We got married at the courthouse on our way to her family reunion, with only our eldest (not mine by blood, but He Is My Kid, Darn It) in attendance."

"(My wife was not married previously."

"We celebrate anniversary #17 this past Thursday."

"Added two more boys to the family early on, too."- GolfballDM

No Longer Married, But Friends Forever

"Okay I can speak as the bride in this scenario!"

"First wedding: (high school sweethearts) generally not too extravagant, intimate ceremony on the beach out of town so only our parents and my brother/his family attended."

"My brother officiated and my mom made my wedding dress which was fairly simple but 'beach elegant' haha."

"Had the obligatory reception a couple weeks after the wedding for our family/friends at a local venue."

"Overall it wasn’t very costly as big weddings never appealed to me."

"Second wedding: (also my husbands second wedding) we did the ceremony at my parents house, my ex-husband officiated, there were about 15 people there total- closest friends and family."

"My mom made party food for us to snack on and we all just hung out there for the evening and that was it."

"The biggest cost was our clothes- husband bought a new suit and I bought a dark green elegant style dress, maybe $500 overall."

"I loved both my weddings in their own way."

"It was fun to do the traditional wedding things with the first one (bridal shower, ceremony, reception) and my last wedding just felt right for us at that time in our lives."

"Spending it relaxing with our best people was more than I could ask for."- friendswhat

Your First Love Isn't Always Your Last

"I can answer this as a woman married twice - the biggest difference was that I actually liked the individual I was marrying the second time around."

"Don’t marry the kid you meet at 16 thinking you can change him."

"It did not work out well for me."- Real_Rabbit3375





The stigma of a wedding not being the bride or groom's first is a hard one to shake off.

Clichéd as it may be, however, sometimes there is indeed truth to the saying, "first is the worst, second is the best..."