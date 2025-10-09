JB Pritzker And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Clap Back Hard After Trump Calls For Their Arrests

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized President Donald Trump after he proclaimed the two Democrats should "be in jail" for refusing to cooperate with ICE immigration raids.
Trump’s post came a day after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois, against objections from Democrats. For weeks, Trump has threatened to send troops to Chicago under the banner of a crime-fighting and immigration crackdown.
On Monday, Illinois filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the White House from deploying federalized troops to the city. A judge declined to grant a temporary restraining order that would have halted the move while the case proceeds, instead setting a hearing for Thursday.
That same day, Johnson signed an executive order barring immigration agents from using city property during enforcement operations. In a statement announcing the so-called “ICE Free Zone” order, Johnson said "we will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights, nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority."
A furious Trump lashed out at Pritzker and Johnson in a post on Truth Social, writing that they should be arrested and jailed:
"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!"
Shortly afterward, Pritzker condemned Trump for calling for the arrest of the political opposition:
"I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”
In remarks to reporters, Pritzker called Trump "insecure" and "a wannabe dictator," stressing that "if you come for my people, you come through me."
Johnson also criticized the president, saying that "this is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested.”
He added:
"I'm not going anywhere."
Trump’s call for Pritzker and Johnson's arrests came as former FBI Director James Comey appeared in a Virginia courtroom, pleading not guilty in a case that has heightened concerns over the Justice Department’s targeting of the president’s critics.
Comey’s plea to charges that he lied to Congress five years ago marks the beginning of a legal battle that could lead to a trial in the coming months.
Defense attorneys said they plan to seek dismissal of the case on grounds of vindictive prosecution and to challenge the legitimacy of the prosecutor’s appointment, made just days after Trump hastily named her to the post.
Trump has also launched investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Senator Adam Schiff. Lawyers for James and Schiff have dismissed the investigations as politically motivated.