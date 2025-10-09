Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Hilariously Trolls Trump For Struggling To Stay Awake During Antifa Roundtable

JB Pritzker And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Clap Back Hard After Trump Calls For Their Arrests

Brandon Johnson and JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, hit back with posts on social media on Wednesday after President Trump proclaimed that they should "be in jail" for refusing to cooperate with ICE immigration raids.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized President Donald Trump after he proclaimed the two Democrats should "be in jail" for refusing to cooperate with ICE immigration raids.

Trump’s post came a day after Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois, against objections from Democrats. For weeks, Trump has threatened to send troops to Chicago under the banner of a crime-fighting and immigration crackdown.

On Monday, Illinois filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the White House from deploying federalized troops to the city. A judge declined to grant a temporary restraining order that would have halted the move while the case proceeds, instead setting a hearing for Thursday.

That same day, Johnson signed an executive order barring immigration agents from using city property during enforcement operations. In a statement announcing the so-called “ICE Free Zone” order, Johnson said "we will not tolerate ICE agents violating our residents’ constitutional rights, nor will we allow the federal government to disregard our local authority."

A furious Trump lashed out at Pritzker and Johnson in a post on Truth Social, writing that they should be arrested and jailed:

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!"

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Shortly afterward, Pritzker condemned Trump for calling for the arrest of the political opposition:

"I will not back down. Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?”

You can see Pritzker's post below.

In remarks to reporters, Pritzker called Trump "insecure" and "a wannabe dictator," stressing that "if you come for my people, you come through me."

You can hear what Pritzker said in the video below.

Johnson also criticized the president, saying that "this is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested.”

He added:

"I'm not going anywhere."

Many have joined them in condemning Trump's action.





Trump’s call for Pritzker and Johnson's arrests came as former FBI Director James Comey appeared in a Virginia courtroom, pleading not guilty in a case that has heightened concerns over the Justice Department’s targeting of the president’s critics.

Comey’s plea to charges that he lied to Congress five years ago marks the beginning of a legal battle that could lead to a trial in the coming months.

Defense attorneys said they plan to seek dismissal of the case on grounds of vindictive prosecution and to challenge the legitimacy of the prosecutor’s appointment, made just days after Trump hastily named her to the post.

Trump has also launched investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Senator Adam Schiff. Lawyers for James and Schiff have dismissed the investigations as politically motivated.

