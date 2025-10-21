John Cusack Has Fiery Message For Trump As He Tries To Turn Chicago Into A 'Fascist Hub'

A number of famous faces turned out to protest against the Trump administration on Saturday as millions across the United States—and across the globe—gathered for another day of "No Kings" demonstrations. Longtime Chicago, Illinois, resident John Cusack showed up in the Windy City to support his adopted hometown.
Cusack was born and raised in nearby Evanston, Illinois.
The star of such '80s hits as Better Off Dead and Say Anything documented the day on his own X account.
When CNN asked Cusack for his thoughts, the Con Air star said:
"The whole country was founded on no kings. We have masked goons roaming the streets, hiding their faces, abducting people. Go to hell. If he thinks this place is gonna be a fascist hub, no chance."
Addressing Trump directly, the High Fidelity star added:
"No, you can’t put troops on our streets. You can’t create enough chaos to invoke the Insurrection Act so you can stay in power. We all know what your plan is."
On the MAGAsphere, Cusack shared:
"It’s all upsetting. Seeing sort of a fascist authoritarian … seeing that sort of cosplay that the right wing has been fooling around with for so long. Seeing it kind of devolve into the real thing is predictable, but deeply saddening."
Alluding to the MAGA minions being pawns for Trump and his cronies, the star of 2012 and Grosse Pointe Blank added:
"Everyone knows the score, right? The authoritarians divide and conquer and they create an ‘other’ and then they pick on it, pick on the person, harass them, jail them, and that’s all used as a distraction so they can steal as much as they can [and] maintain power."
People appreciated the actor's candor and agreed with his sentiment.
Well if hell exists, he'll be on the express lift there
— Ian Palmer (@drianpalmer.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 7:04 PM
Carlsbad California massive turnout today!
[image or embed]
— Patrick J Flanagan (@patjflanagan.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 7:09 PM
He's already there, and he wants to drag us in
— Chuck Darwin (@cdarwin.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 7:15 PM
Watch the pearl clutching from MAGA now. But OK for FOTUS to say Democrats are terrorists.
— mookie74-78.bsky.social (@mookie74-78.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 7:49 PM
The Mad King already has said he doubts he’s going to Heaven, so Cusack was just getting a jump on the inevitable.
— zonk39.bsky.social (@zonk39.bsky.social) October 19, 2025 at 11:10 AM
Moscow would be far enough... 😏
— 4Speech (@4speech.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 8:06 PM
First, tRump should go here…
[image or embed]
— Route60Plus (@route60plus.bsky.social) October 18, 2025 at 7:58 PM
Cusack has been vocal in his opposition to Trump for years, having previously called him a con man, a psychopath, and beyond shame.