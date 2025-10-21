Skip to content

MAGA Fan Faceplants Hard On The Pavement After Hurling Anti-Gay Slurs At 'No Kings' Protesters

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gavin Newsom Hits Trump Over His Threat To Send National Guard To San Francisco With A Blunt Reality Check

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Patrick J. Fallon/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom hit back at President Trump's claim that he's going to send the National Guard to San Francisco because "they want us" there.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 21, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

California Governor Gavin Newsom shut down President Donald Trump's claim that the people of San Francisco "want" the National Guard there as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown continues.

In a Fox News interview, Trump said "I think they want us in San Francisco," contrasting this claim with ongoing ICE operations in Chicago, where citizens have clashed with immigration agents over the last several weeks.

Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo:

"San Francisco was truly one of the great cities of the world, and then 15 years ago it went wrong, it went woke. Remember my statement? Anything woke is broke, is filthy ..."
"But it's true, we're going to go to San Francisco and we're going to make it great. San Francisco is a great city. It won't be great if it keeps going like this."

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by "if it [San Francisco] keeps going like this" but Newsom, who served as mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011, wasn't having it, replying with the following on X:

"Fact check: Nobody wants you here. You will ruin one of America's greatest cities."

You can see Newsom's response and hear what Trump said in the video Newsom shared below.

Others joined Newsom in pushing back against Trump's latest effort to encroach on liberal cities.


San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, who has largely avoided directly addressing or responding to Trump’s remarks about him, emphasized at a Friday news conference that the city’s crime rates were falling and homicides had reached a historic low.

Lurie, referring to his team, said “This united front of public safety leaders and city leaders behind me is keeping San Francisco safe every day," emphasizing that it was "a public safety success."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also stressed that San Francisco "does not want or need Donald Trump’s chaos," adding that San Francisco "takes great pride in the steps we’ve taken to significantly increase public safety and reduce crime in partnership with community and state officials — without the interference of a president seeking headlines.”

Latest News

Natasha Rothwell; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Natasha Rothwell's 'No Kings' Protest Sign Is Going Viral For Being Exactly What You'd Expect

John Cusack; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

John Cusack Has Fiery Message For Trump As He Tries To Turn Chicago Into A 'Fascist Hub'

Screenshot of Mike Johnson; George Santos
Political News

Mike Johnson Just Made A Surreal Admission About George Santos—And Yep, That Tracks

JD Vance; Gavin Newsom
Political News

JD Vance Just Visited California—And Gavin Newsom Gave Him A Petty Welcome For The Ages

More from News/political-news

interior of a private jet
Yaroslav Muzychenko on Unsplash

People Call Out The Industries That Only Exist To Service The Very Rich

The only private jet I've been on was the Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's plane on display at Graceland. I've never been chauffeured around in a limousine, arrived at a party by helicopter, or had a jeweler bring a case full of diamonds to my home for me to select from.

There's a saying about seeing how the other half lives, but it's much closer to the other 1% than it is 50%.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @gabymixco's TikTok video
@gabymixco/TikTok

Woman Puts The Gap On Blast After Her New Leather Pants Make Hilariously Unfortunate Sound

It's an interesting time for clothing. Micro-thin thongs are now sporting faux hair, and faux leather pants apparently aren't creaking like the leather pants from the '80s—instead, they're quacking like ducks.

This hilarious and embarrassing discovery was made by TikToker @gabymixco, who shared a video on the platform while sporting her loose-fitting faux leather pants, just to call The Gap out on their production design.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of @kumee's X post; X user @inkobell's tweet
@kumee/Twitter (X); @inkobell/Twitter (X)

Some People Use The 'Caps Lock' Key Every Time To Capitalize A Single Letter—And The Internet Is Shook

It has come to our attention that there are people in the world double-tapping the caps lock button every time they want to capitalize a single letter, and we are not okay.

Millennials were the first student body population to be widely educated on how to properly type with a standard QWERTY keyboard, with many students being required to take and pass at least one "typing" or "computer" class.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

DHS Blasted After Buying $172 Million Luxury Jets For Kristi Noem Amid Government Shutdown

According to publicly available documents reviewed by The New York Times, the United States Coast Guard purchased two Gulfstream private jets on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's and other top officials' use, at an estimated cost of about $172 million.

The Coast Guard put in a request for a single $50 million jet for Noem's use in its budget for fiscal year 2025—the proposed purchase was discussed in congressional hearings in May—making the expenditure unrelated to the current government shutdown.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexander Skarsgård turned his latest film, Pillion, red carpet premiere into a full-blown thirst event.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Skarsgård Rocks Kinky Look, Fans Thirsty

Ever since his Zoolander modeling days, Alexander Skarsgård has been fueling fan thirst like it’s a full-time job, and his latest red-carpet look might be his steamiest shift yet.

Over the weekend, Skarsgård had the sexy-man audacity to show up at the BFI London Film Festival to promote his latest film, Pillion, in Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall 2025 collection—fashion speak for a white, backless halter-neck shirt and bare shoulders paired with a leather tie, lace-up leather pants, and Jimmy Choo boots.

Keep ReadingShow less