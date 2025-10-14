Skip to content

Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

A MAGA Influencer Just Praised Stephen Miller's 'Incredible Aura'—And Gavin Newsom Pounced

After MAGA influencer Savanah Hernandez gushed over meeting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled her with the perfect Harry Potter meme.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

California Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in with the perfect Harry Potter meme after MAGA influencer—and Turning Point USA contributor—Savannah Hernandez gushed over meeting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

A few days back, Hernandez said she "finally" got the chance to meet Miller, remarking that the man—the architect of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown that has torn apart thousands of families—has an "incredible aura."

That was definitely a bit off, according to Newsom, who has been trolling the Trump administration for weeks via the X account for his official press office.

He responded with a meme of the bald and markedly noseless Lord Voldemort, as played by actor Ralph Fiennes, in the Harry Potter franchise, identifying this as "the aura in question."

People loved Newsom's response—and piled on Miller themselves.


Newsom recently described Miller, a virulent white supremacist, as "Submissive Stephen" or—get this—"SS" for short.

The Schutzstaffel (SS) served as the Nazi regime’s elite guard in Adolf Hitler’s Germany. The SS ultimately spearheaded the “Final Solution,” overseeing the mass murder of European Jews—parallels that critics have drawn when discussing Miller’s harsh, anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Newsom also, referring to Miller, has assailed him with "the fascist cuck in DC continues his assault on democracy and the Constitution, and his attempt to replace the sovereignty of the people with autocracy."

Miller's own cousin Alisa Kasmer has condemned his actions, saying she is "living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," stressing that "I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own.”

Kasmer said her cousin's moral decline was akin to a “perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition" that turned privilege into a weapon. She expressed guilt and regret for not recognizing Miller's transformation sooner and wondered whether she could have intervened if social media had existed during their youth.

