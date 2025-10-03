Skip to content

Elon Musk Now Calling For Netflix Boycott Over Claims They're Pushing 'Transgender Woke Agenda' On Kids

Karoline Leavitt Responds To Pope Leo Calling Out MAGA's 'Pro-Life' Hypocrisy—And Somehow She Made It About Biden

Pope Leo; Karoline Leavitt
Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

After Pope Leo XIV slammed conservatives who claim to be "pro-life" because they don't support abortion while agreeing with the "inhumane treatment of immigrants," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to deflect by blaming the Biden administration.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 03, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Pro-forced birth conservatives are upset as their hypocrisy has been called out again. Self-proclaimed pro-lifers were appalled to be told again that being pro-life means supporting more than embryos and fetuses.

On Tuesday during a press gaggle, Pope Leo XIV criticized the United States government's treatment of immigrants, saying—under his authority as the head of the Holy Roman Catholic church—Catholic politicians must be judged on the full range of their policy positions, not just on their rhetoric about abortion.



The pontiff said:

"Someone who says I'm against abortion, but is in favor of the death penalty is not really pro-life."
"And someone who says 'I'm against abortion, but I'm in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants in the United States,' I don't know if that's pro-life."

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, had to tap-dance around the truth to try to save face when a reporter asked for the Trump administration's response to Pope Leo's rebuke.

Leavitt, a self-proclaimed devout Catholic, responded:

"I would reject there was inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States under this administration."

Then, pulling a page from her boss' playbook, Leavitt blamed Democratic President Joe Biden.

"There was significant inhumane treatment of illegal immigrants in the previous administration."

You can see Leavitt's responses here:

Leavitt added:

"This administration is trying to enforce our nation’s laws in the most humane way possible, and we are upholding the law. We are doing that on behalf of the people of our country who live here."

But outside the MAGAsphere, no one was buying what Leavitt was selling.


@thegrinningowl/Bluesky



How does she sleep at night. On a bed of corruption is my guess…
— Paul Wellrocks. (@pcplod.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 10:14 PM



We already know she rejects reality
— Birds-n-Bugs (@benderbuteo.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 4:22 PM



But of course she would say that! Videos showing forcefully slamming a mother to the hallway floor whose husband is being abducted in full view of their child; an elderly citizen being thrown down by ICE agents breaking his ribs. These examples are ones of humane treatment of other human beings!!
— Bill M (@bmeinwe.bsky.social) October 1, 2025 at 11:39 PM



Supremely skilled in the art and science of Pathological Lying and Rewriting History. Or, disturbingly delusional and brainwashed requiring comprehensive re-programming, quickly.
— This is Our New Normal (@allinmoderation.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM

@macstheknife/X


Someone ask her about the 1200 missing from fl prison camp
— bluegirlfighter.bsky.social (@bluegirlfighter.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 12:55 PM



Ahhhh…the “Jesus-free” Christianity…👹
— Nancy Shelton (@democracyatstake.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 2:55 AM



The Pope’s point is clear: you can’t claim to be ‘pro-life’ while supporting policies that harm vulnerable people. Denying the reality of inhumane treatment doesn’t make it disappear.
— Esther (@esther006.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 4:34 AM



Well I reject that you’re a natural blonde, Leavitt. Let’s both bring our proof hun?
— Tom Wilson (@derelict-houseboat.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 6:36 AM



How many have died in their custody so far?? It was 16 over 6 months & they’ve lost around 800 people. She’s pathetic.
— Della Dean (@sba-forever.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 6:56 AM



Yet we're going to illegally bar members of Congress from even visiting the facilities to find out - she is a liar 😡
— Lost Soul #4521 (@lostsoul4521.bsky.social) October 2, 2025 at 10:27 AM


@JohnDuran/X


Pope Leo XIV, a native of Chicago, Illinois, began his papacy in conflict with the Trump administration and the MAGA minions after news spread he had, while still a Cardinal, shared an article critical of Vice President JD Vance's interpretation of Christian love.

