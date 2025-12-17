Skip to content

Gwyneth Paltrow's Coy Response To Question About 'Avengers: Doomsday' Has Fans Thinking The Same Thing

White House Slammed After Posting Cruel 'Jingle Bells' Video Aimed At Immigrants

Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump White House shared a video across social media on Tuesday featuring immigrants being arrested and deported set to the song "Jingle Bells," and was swiftly called out for their cruelty.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 17, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

The White House is facing backlash from across the globe after posting a video featuring the holiday classic "Jingle Bells" set to footage of people being abducted and placed in chains by masked members by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The video intersperses abductees in jingling chains with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump prattling on about his racist, xenophobic immigration policy.

At one point, Trump declares immigrants can be sent anywhere in the world so long as it's not the United States.

Trump said:

"A free flight out of our country to any foreign country, as long as it's not here."

Which isn't deportation, as deportation returns people to their country of origin—it's abduction which allows an option to remove United States citizens since a country of origin is no longer a consideration.

The White House social media team made certain to post the video—titled 'A Message To Illegal Criminal Aliens'—across all their social media.

While bigoted MAGA minions who think cruelty is great—and many bots—posted support in the comments...

...even some of the people who bought Trump's original version of his immigration policy—targeting only criminals who entered the country illegally—thought the video was distasteful.

Others corrected any misunderstanding over who the Trump administration was targeting.

People pointed out how the White House's post was the antithesis of the Christmas spirit.

Others pointed out all the shocking posts were just an attempt to distract from the truth and the Epstein files.

Many pointed out the Trump administration's immigration policy boils done to Project 2025's core concept—white supremacy and Christian nationalism.

Despite all the childish videos and memes they post, the Trump administration's actions are turning out to be an extremely expensive exercise in futility as evidenced by the shutting down of their much touted "Alligator Alcatraz" concentration camp in Florida.

As reported by Politico, more than 220 federal judges across the United States have rejected the Trump administration's immigration policy, ruling that it violates immigration law and due process protections.

The decisions include rulings by more than 20 judges appointed by Trump.

