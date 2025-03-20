Skip to content

JFK's Grandson Is Hilariously Trolling Conservatives Over Trump's Release Of JFK Files

Far-Right Candidate Suggests Murdering Migrants Is 'Cheaper Than Deportation' In Disgusting Post

Valentina Gomez
@ValentinaForUSA/X

MAGA candidate Valentina Gomez sparked outrage after she shared an image of herself on X in which she appears to shoot an effigy of a migrant in the head, offering it up as a "cheaper" solution than deportation.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiMar 20, 2025
Far-right MAGA activist Valentina Gomez drew social media outrage for posting a screenshot from a video violently depicting the execution of a migrant criminal.

In the disturbing image, the 25-year-old real-estate investor and political activist from Medellín, Colombia, points a gun at a dummy meant to represent a migrant tied to a chair. Smoke emanates from the cloaked figure's head, suggesting that she's just fired a shot.

The caption reads:

"This is cheaper than deportation."

X (formerly Twitter) flagged her post for potentially violating the platform's "policy against violence, including but not limited to wishing harm on others."

Social media users shared screenshots of the restricted post, which you can see here posted by X user @sirDukeDevin.

@sirDukeDevin/X

Gomez later commented:

“My video being restricted & my account getting suspended shows all of you that I am the biggest threat to the establishment because I call it like I see it, I give people hope, and I don’t need their money."
"Remember, nobody is coming to save us. Stay strapped."

She added:

“Same treatment should go for all the pedophiles. Congress is only good at having useless hearings, investigations, and strongly worded letters. Yet, no actual results to the American people."

People were disgusted by her extremist way of supporting Trump's key immigration policy of ramping up mass deportations.

They also thought the Colombian native wasn't the brightest with her take on deportations given her immigrant origins.

She and her family migrated from Medellín in 2009 and settled in New Jersey. She was around 10 at the time.








Gomez entered politics in 2024 by launching her GOP campaign as a Missouri Secretary of State candidate.

During her campaign, she shared an anti-LGBTQ+ video of her telling voters not to be "weak and gay," while passing through a gay district in St. Louis.

She also made national headlines for an X video in which she used a flamethrower to burn LGBTQ+ books like Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens, which helps queer youth deal with coming out and homophobia.

Gomez pledged to ban such books from the Missouri public library if elected Missouri’s Secretary of State.

She ultimately lost the Republican bid. She secured only 7.4% votes, placing her at sixth in the eight-person primary.

