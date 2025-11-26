Skip to content

Trump Administration Slammed After EPA Approves 'Forever Chemical' Pesticides On Food

Trump Slammed After Rudely Fat-Shaming Illinois Governor JB Pritzker During Turkey Pardon

While criticizing "crime" in Illinois on Tuesday during the White House's annual turkey pardoning, President Trump pivoted to talk about Governor JB Pritzker's weight, calling him a "fat slob"—and the internet wasn't having it.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 26, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

In keeping with his own traditions, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump once again took what was supposed to be a lighthearted family-friendly occasion and injected it with his brand of bullying.

The POTUS's petty, puerile personality was on full dusplay during the White House's annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday. Trump’s target was, as usual, a more popular political rival.

During his turkey pardon remarks, Trump claimed:

"We could make Chicago a safe city in a period of four weeks."

Trump has repeatedly used his position to target blue states with popular political leaders he sees as potential rivals, ignoring his own administration's crime statistics—showing downward trends in the cities he's attacked and higher rates of crime and upward trends in red states that voted for him in 2024.

Unsatisfied with just another false claim about his crime-deterring—versus crime-committing—prowess, the 34-time felon mocked Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's competence and Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker's weight, leading to reinforcement material for those stating every Trump/Republican accusation is a confession.

Trump added:

"The mayor is incompetent and the governor is a big fat slob. So Governor Pritzker, if you're listening, let's get your act together. Invite us in."

You can see Trump’s performance here:

People found Trump’s childish behavior inexcusable.

@doubleunder.bsky.social/Bluesky



Yep- Trump just called Gov Pritzker "a big, fat slob" during the traditional White House Turkey pardoning. And then went on to say he never calls people names.Not only that, uses this occasion to bloviate about his administration's accomplishments. (cartoon front the archives)

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 12:27 PM



Trump couldn’t even make it through the turkey pardon without taking a jab at Pelosi and Schumer, and making fat jokes at JB Pritzker. At the turkey pardon.
— Rebecca Fachner (@rebeccafachner.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 1:07 PM



‘A big fat slob’: tRump calls Chicago governor JB Pritzker at Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning(Also, someone needs to pass him a mirror)

— cutelilbottom.bsky.social (@cutelilbottom.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 4:43 PM



WTF Happened: Trump used his first White House turkey pardon of his second term to turn holiday ritual into criticizing Biden and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker🤬
— msesq.bsky.social (@msesq.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 9:47 AM



If you followed corporate media on the turkey pardon you missed Trump calling JB Pritzker a 'fat slob' multiple times, something about Sleepy Joe and the autopen and some ridiculous statements about crime in DC and Memphis. The 💩🤡 has gone around the bend and media refuses to show it. 🙄
— James M (@dotrat47.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 5:46 PM



Obese Americans and those overweight are "big fat slobs" according to felon Trump. During the annual turkey pardoning ceremony today he went off on a rant and called Governor Pritzker a "big fat slob" three times.
— Double Under (@doubleunder.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 2:30 PM



An old photo of President Donald John Trump playing tennis back in the day resurfaces before Thanksgiving. Trump turns holiday turkey pardon into mean fat shaming before looking in the White House mirror. The president used the festive event to take aim at Governor J.B. Pritzker.

— Sola Satura (@solasatura.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 5:17 PM


Trump sang a different tune about Pritzker in August when he remarked, "I noticed he lost a little weight..." Pritzker has lost a considerable amount of weight.

In September, Pritzker opened up to NBC Chicago about his healthier lifestyle.

Trump needs to update his material.

Or not fling boulders in his glass house.

Or maybe try behaving like a functioning adult for a change.

Times Pet Owners 'Severely Underestimated' Their Pets' Intelligence

Gavin Newsom Hits Sean Duffy With Gross Reminder After Duffy Tells People To Keep Shoes On During Flights

Scott Bessent Blasted Over His Bonkers Suggestion For How To Bring Your Own Inflation Rate Down

Lindsay Lohan Is Now Sporting A New Accent—And Fans Aren't Sure What To Make Of It

