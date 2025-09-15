Skip to content

Lorne Michaels Just Explained The Thinking Behind His Big 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Shakeup

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump went viral on Sunday after remarking at one of his golf courses that "smart people don't like me"—and critics couldn't help but agree.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 15, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, while speaking Sunday in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, said he is not liked by "smart people."

Addressing a small group at his New Jersey property where he spent the weekend, the POTUS said:

"Smart people don't like me."

MTV's The Real World: Boston and Road Rules: All Stars party boy turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy could be seen in the background laughing about being called stupid by his boss.

You can see the moment here:


Trump added:

"And they don't like what we talk about."

The latest Trump insult directed at his own MAGA minions quickly went viral across social media.


"Smart people don't like me." - Donald Trump, accidentally telling the truth

— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 12:08 PM



Trump: “Smart people don’t like me, you know?”Smart people: "We know."
— The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:47 PM


BREAKING: trump told a truth. "Smart people don't like me".
— Carter P. Hayes (@allchronology.com) September 14, 2025 at 5:27 PM


This is hardly the first time Trump has insulted his own followers or implied they're uneducated.

While campaigning in 2024, Trump told his followers:

"...get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump..."

In July, Trump called MAGA members asking him to keep his campaign promise to release the Epstein files "stupid," "foolish," and "weaklings."

It's unclear if the MAGA minions realized they were being insulted or if they just enjoy the abuse.

A split screen of Austin Calo from a TikTok Video.
Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients
@austincalo/TikTok

Therapist Goes Viral With Warning About Troubling Trends He's Seen In His Gen Z Patients

It's safe to say that Generation Z, those born between the late 1990s and the early 2010s, have lived through a fairly tumultuous time in this world.

Indeed, with the global pandemic coming right as most of them were reaching their most formative years, studies have even shown that "Gen Z-ers," those aged 13–28, are currently the unhappiest generation.

Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Al Drago/Getty Images; Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Iowa City official Jon Green, chair of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, has declined to comply with Governor Kim Reynolds' order that flags be flown at half-staff following the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, stressing that he will not honor a man “who did so much to harm not only the marginalized, but also to degrade the fabric of our body politic.”

Green sent an email to other officials and department heads in which he asked “that we keep all victims of gun violence, including the slain Colorado students, at front of mind as we serve," referring to students who were shot at a Colorado high school the same day that Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
Neil Mockford/WireImage; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Public And 'Most Painful' Way Ellen DeGeneres Ended Their Friendship

Perhaps no star has had a fall from grace quite like the one that came for Ellen DeGeneres.

After rising to a household name in the '90s she was blackballed for coming out as gay on her sitcom.

Screenshots of Will Thilly breakdancing
New York Post/YouTube

Guy Breakdances His Way Into Town Hall Meeting To Ask Why Taxes Went Up—And Becomes An Instant Legend

Cranford, New Jersey town council candidate Will Thilly went viral after dancing his way up to the podium at a recent town hall meeting to ask why property taxes in Cranford have gone "up so much."

Thilly's unique tax protest began when he danced his way up to the podium and continued to dance even after a Cranford Township official said, "Mr. Thilly, I started your time." People laughed when Thilly held up a finger to stop the official and continued to dance anyway.

Screenshot of Brian Kilmeade
Fox News

Fox News Host Apologizes After His Suggestion That Homeless People Be Euthanized Sparks Outrage

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade was criticized for suggesting that homeless people with mental health issues get "involuntary lethal injection" after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in North Carolina—and was swiftly condemned for an insincere apology several days after the fact as many are calling for Fox News to terminate his contract.

Zarutska was stabbed to death at the East/West Boulevard station on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte last month; her killer, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues, has since been charged with first-degree murder.

