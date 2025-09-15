Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, while speaking Sunday in a luxury suite at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, said he is not liked by "smart people."
Addressing a small group at his New Jersey property where he spent the weekend, the POTUS said:
"Smart people don't like me."
MTV's The Real World: Boston and Road Rules: All Stars party boy turned Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy could be seen in the background laughing about being called stupid by his boss.
You can see the moment here:
Trump added:
"And they don't like what we talk about."
The latest Trump insult directed at his own MAGA minions quickly went viral across social media.
"Smart people don't like me." - Donald Trump, accidentally telling the truth
[image or embed]
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 12:08 PM
Trump: “Smart people don’t like me, you know?”Smart people: "We know."
— The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) September 14, 2025 at 3:47 PM
BREAKING: trump told a truth. "Smart people don't like me".
— Carter P. Hayes (@allchronology.com) September 14, 2025 at 5:27 PM
This is hardly the first time Trump has insulted his own followers or implied they're uneducated.
While campaigning in 2024, Trump told his followers:
"...get your fat husband off the couch, get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump..."
In July, Trump called MAGA members asking him to keep his campaign promise to release the Epstein files "stupid," "foolish," and "weaklings."
It's unclear if the MAGA minions realized they were being insulted or if they just enjoy the abuse.