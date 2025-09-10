Skip to content

Trump criticized for downplaying domestic violence

Vance's Outraged Tweet About Trump's Birthday Letter To Epstein Resurfaces—And It's Aged Horribly

JD Vance
Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images

A July tweet from Vice President JD Vance resurfaced in which he calls out The Wall Street Journal for publishing a "complete and utter bullsh*t" story about President Trump's raunchy birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 10, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

While it is undoubtedly his only real role in the presidential administration, Vice President JD Vance's blind agreement with everything MAGA Republican President Donald Trump says or does hàs backfired again.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that back in 2003, Trump wrote a "raunchy" note to his good friend Epstein on the occasion of the notorious sex offender's 50th birthday. The report included the text of the note and the detail that it was in the silhouette of a woman; a mock-up of what it might look like appeared online soon after.

Trump vehemently denied any such letter existed and went so far as to file one of his many lawsuits against the WSJ in response to their article.

Vance then fulfilled his role in the Trump administration—denials for or defenses of Trump on social media (or in the Oval Office when popular foreign leaders visit).

Sharing a post by Yashar Ali reporting on the story, Vance wrote:

"Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullsh*t. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it."
"Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?"

@JDVance/X

But now the public knows the birthday letter Trump claimed never existed was found among Jeffrey Epstein's belongings, in a 50th birthday book put together by his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell—the woman Trump administration officials recently met with and transferred to a nicer prison amid rumors she might get a presidential pardon.

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison after being found guilty of five out of six criminal counts against her, including sex trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. In 2008, Epstein was found guilty of similar crimes in the state of Florida, but given a sweetheart deal by eventual first-term Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta.

A screenshot of the actual letter Trump wrote for Epstein's birthday was shared online by House Oversight Committee Democrats.

@OversightDems/X

Upon seeing the real letter, people found that the silhouette Trump actually used resembled an adolescent girl. The Wall Street Journal had reported in their description of Trump's birthday note that the silhouette was of an adult woman.

Vance's July denial and defense of Trump is also drawing ire, now that the actual letter from a book compiled in 2003 has gone public. In 2003, Epstein and Trump were still thick as thieves—just before stories of Epstein's years of criminal acts went public and only five years before Epstein's 2008 conviction of sex crimes involving a child.

An X community note with updated context was added to Vance's original post, stating:

"The Wall Street Journal has published the letter: "Lawyers for Epstein's estate have given Congress a copy of the 2003 birthday book"

@JDVance/X

The Democratic Party's X account also shared Vance's post with a screenshot of the letter to let him know they found it for him amongst the belongings subpoenaed from Epstein's estate.

@TheDemocrats/X

California Democratic Governor and frequent Trump antagonist Gavin Newsom also shared Vance's post, noting:

"This aged nicely."

@GavinNewsom/X

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who has been repeatedly attacked by Trump, weighed in as well:

"Well [eye-roll emoji]"
"RELEASE. THE. FILES."

@IlhanMN/X

They were hardly alone in calling out Vance and his boss for perpetuating the cover-up.











While the White House pumps out a wide array of explanations, excuses, and denials to try to make the Epstein files and Trump's connection to the registered sex offender go away, maybe VP Vance should verify whether his facts are actual facts, instead of alternative facts, before he posts online.

