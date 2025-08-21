Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Another member of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has tried to position themselves as a strongman in the eyes of the press and public, but has failed spectacularly.
Vice President JD Vance tried to play tough guy for Laura Ingraham during a recent Fox News sit down. Vance recounted an anecdote, a moment not captured on camera or recounted by anyone else, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest White House visit.
Vance claimed:
"Zelenskyy walked into the Oval Office. I was chatting with him… I said, 'Mr. President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything'. It was a good little icebreaker."
You can watch the moment Vance tells his tale here:
But when Fox News shared the clip of Vance's claimed conversation with Zelenskyy on Facebook, an overwhelming majority of Fox viewers were not at all amused. Their response pointed out, yet again, how unpopular the current Veep is with Trump's base.
Vance got savaged in the Fox News comments.
It was clear President Zelenskyy is monumentally more popular than Vance.
Some Fox fans even took a shot at Trump, voicing displeasure over his administration's failure to release the Epstein files and their handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trump's blind MAGA support is showing increasing signs of crumbling.
Maybe Vance should try being the strong, silent type, since talking clearly isn't working for him.