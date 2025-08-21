Skip to content

Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fox News; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham about his "icebreaker" greeting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he entered the Oval Office on Monday—and was swiftly called out online for his bullying behavior.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 21, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

Another member of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has tried to position themselves as a strongman in the eyes of the press and public, but has failed spectacularly.

Vice President JD Vance tried to play tough guy for Laura Ingraham during a recent Fox News sit down. Vance recounted an anecdote, a moment not captured on camera or recounted by anyone else, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest White House visit.

Vance claimed:

"Zelenskyy walked into the Oval Office. I was chatting with him… I said, 'Mr. President, so long as you behave, I won't say anything'. It was a good little icebreaker."

You can watch the moment Vance tells his tale here:

But when Fox News shared the clip of Vance's claimed conversation with Zelenskyy on Facebook, an overwhelming majority of Fox viewers were not at all amused. Their response pointed out, yet again, how unpopular the current Veep is with Trump's base.

Vance got savaged in the Fox News comments.

Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook

It was clear President Zelenskyy is monumentally more popular than Vance.

Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook

Some Fox fans even took a shot at Trump, voicing displeasure over his administration's failure to release the Epstein files and their handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Trump's blind MAGA support is showing increasing signs of crumbling.

Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook


Fox News/Facebook

Maybe Vance should try being the strong, silent type, since talking clearly isn't working for him.

Two Houston food influencers narrowly escaped disaster
@Unrated Ex Files/YouTube

Food influencers shocked by car crash mid-bite!

Filming a crash-out in fine dining was definitely not on the menu when two food influencers sat down for what should’ve been a simple night of sliders and shrimp.

Instead, their dinner review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations in Houston turned into a full-blown disaster flick—complete with flying glass, chaos, and an SUV-shaped plot twist.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salma Hayek; Matthew Perry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Salma Hayek Pays Tribute To Matthew Perry On His Birthday With Sweet 'Fools Rush In' Clip

The entertainment industry was rocked at the news that Matthew Perry, most popular for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, passed away on October 28, 2023.

Tributes poured in from all over the world, ranging from fans to fellow Friends castmates to countless other celebrities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon Stone
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Sharon Stone Offers Hilariously Blunt Reaction To Planned Reboot Of 'Basic Instinct'

Because we have officially run out of ideas as a culture, Hollywood is rebooting the notorious early-90s film Basic Instinct.

And the original film's star, Sharon Stone, who rocketed to stardom because of her infamous performance, had a hilariously blunt take on the reboot's chances.

Keep ReadingShow less
Steven Cheung; Jack White
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Trump Spokesperson Lashes Out At 'Loser' Jack White For Calling Trump's Oval Office Makeover 'Vulgar'

Musician Jack White has made it very clear how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's tacky, tasteless White House decor.

The slathering of every available surface with gold, paving of the Rose Garden, and numerous massive ego-boosting portraits of Trump hung throughout the People's House has been panned by the majority of people, but something about the White Stripes' frontman's critique triggered the Trump administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem
Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Kristi Noem Dragged For Catering To Trump's Latest Bizarre Border Wall Request To Deter Migrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was criticized after telling reporters that she will honor a "request" from President Donald Trump and have the U.S.-Mexico border wall painted black to make it too hot for migrants to climb over it.

While detentions and deportations have dominated the latest immigration crackdown, the "Big Beautiful Bill" also set aside $46 million for new wall construction. According to Noem, about half a mile of wall is being built each day along the nearly 2,000-mile border.

Keep ReadingShow less