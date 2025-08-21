Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

The stars of this unplanned sequel to Final Destination? Nina Santiago—better known online as NinaUnrated —and Patrick Blackwood. The pair were mid-toast with salmon sliders, cameras rolling, plates of lobster mac, oysters, and cocktails glistening under the lights… when an SUV suddenly came barreling through the restaurant’s glass wall like it had a standing reservation.

The impact shoved the window frame onto their table, showering the duo in glass. Santiago dropped to the floor, Blackwood got dusted with shards, and the whole thing was caught on video —because of course it was.

You can watch the scary moment below:

Authorities later confirmed the female driver thought she had put her SUV in park. Spoiler: She had not. The car rolled forward, smashing through the window—and somewhere out there, Jake from State Farm felt a disturbance in the force.

Luckily, no one was killed.

Santiago posted a vlog caption that perfectly captured the chaos of the moment:

“We were laughing, having a great time, and right as we tapped our sliders together in a 'boom!' cheers moment, out of nowhere, this SUV came barreling through… We were inches from disaster, but by some miracle, we're both okay.”

Cue ambulance ride as the duo is seen heading to the hospital to be treated for the lacerations and injuries from the glass.

Still processing, Santiago told the camera:

“I was not expecting this bulls--- right here. But, um, I’m glad I’m alive.”

If you’re not familiar with this unlikely influencer duo , here’s a quick rundown: Patrick Blackwood proudly calls himself “ Czech Bowl Champ ” in his Instagram bio—whether that title means anything or not, he definitely lives up to it. The fitness trainer’s feed is full of vlogs, restaurant reviews, and food pics that show he’s on a personal mission to never meet a plate he won’t film.

Nina Santiago, on the other hand, is a seasoned internet veteran with a YouTube channel that has over 27K subscribers. She has since expanded her brand to include lifestyle content, spicy commentary, and an OnlyFans account for fans seeking a little extra.

Santiago is no stranger to going viral, and the internet apparently views this car crash as engagement gold, with over 392K views on her latest vlog.

Chef Ivory Watkins, the man behind CuVee’s, had just finished explaining the menu to the influencers when he nearly became part of the entrée:

“If I hadn't turned around, all of that would have hit me directly in my face.”

Calling it a freak accident, Watkins canceled a private event, boarded up the mess, and reopened for brunch the next morning. Because in Houston, brunch waits for no one—not even SUVs.

And because influencers are gonna influence, Santiago and Blackwood returned to CuVee’s almost immediately, Santiago saying she wanted to “deal with my PTSD” and also, let’s be honest, finish those sliders.

Santiago explained:

“We came back just to make sure to have peace of mind, and also because the food is actually amazing.”

Online, the footage went viral faster than you can say “crash dining.”

Despite the crash clips racking up views online, Chef Watkins admitted it took him two full days before he could bring himself to actually watch the video.

In the meantime, his inbox has been flooded with messages from people asking about setting up fundraisers for the restaurant. Watkins says that won’t be happening—but if you really want to help, skip the GoFundMe and just come hungry.

CuVee’s is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Watkins says the best way to show support is simple: order brunch.

The Chef told the press:

“We get a lot of comments on Instagram and on Facebook, and all these comments are saying that these are staged, but it's the actual truth. I'm grateful that Nina and Patrick were not hurt.”

And honestly, so are we—because what’s the internet without influencers living another day to vlog?

You can view Santiago’s full restaurant vlog below:

- YouTube @Unrated Ex Files/YouTube



