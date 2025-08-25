Skip to content

Daniel Day Kim ignites debate on casting

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vance Hit With Brutal History Lesson After Claiming WWII Ended With 'Negotiation'

JD Vance
NBC News

Vice President JD Vance was given an epic reality check after he claimed on Meet the Press that World War II and "every major conflict in human history" ended with "some kind of negotiation."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 25, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Vice President JD Vance displayed his ignorance of history by claiming WWII ended with a negotiation instead of the dropping of two atomic bombs on Japan.

In an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, Vance told host Kristen Welker that concessions and diplomacy are vital to end major conflicts.

He then used WWII as proof of concept to bolster his boss's soft approach to ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather than the sanctions and ceasefire demands MAGA Republican President Donald Trump once claimed he'd place on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vance forgot—or never knew—that WWII ended with unconditional surrender after two Japanese cities were destroyed in 1945 by "Little Boy"—a gun-assembly uranium bomb on Hiroshima on August 6—and "Fat Man"—a plutonium implosion bomb on Nagasaki on August 9. The unconditional surrender of Japan in August followed that of Germany in May.

Vance said:

"If you go back to World War II, if you go back to World War I. If you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation."

You can see the VP's comments here:

People versed in world history fact-checked Vance's misinformation.

The Inquisitr/Facebook


@Havoc_Six/X


The Inquisitr/Facebook


r/Politics/Reddit


@titusfilm/X

Even Grok was more versed in history than Trump's VP.

@Grok/X


The Inquisitr/Facebook


The Inquisitr/Facebook


r/Politics/Reddit


@stuartpstevens/X


The Inquisitr/Facebook


r/Politics/Reddit

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine, Trump has claimed he could end the war in 24 hours. Like almost all of his boasts, he's failed to do it or to make any notable progress in ending the ongoing conflict.

Latest News

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
Entertainment

Alan Cumming's Description Of What It Was Like Shooting 'Avengers: Doomsday' Leaves Fans Worried

Donald Trump; Wes Moore
Political News

Trump Threatens To Take Back Funding To Fix Baltimore Bridge After Maryland Governor Considers Redistricting

Sydney Sweeney
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Sparks Debate After Calling Out Women For Criticizing Her Bathwater Soap

MAGA minion holding red hat
Donald Trump

Trump Voter Dragged After Not Understanding How Prices Can Be Rising Due To Trump's Tariffs

More from News/political-news

Brandon Johnson; Donald Trump
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mayor Offers Fiery Warning Over Trump's Plan To Deploy National Guard To Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a fiery warning over President Donald Trump's "uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound" plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago as part of the federal government's crime crackdown.

The Pentagon has been planning a military intervention in Chicago for weeks, including mobilizing several thousand National Guard members and weighing the deployment of active-duty troops, the Washington Post reported over the weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Dave Collum and Tucker Carlson
The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson Slammed After Agreeing With Guest Who Said We 'Should Have Sided With Hitler' In WWII

Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson sparked backlash online after agreeing with Cornell University organic chemistry professor Dave Collum that Americans are learning World War II history "all wrong" and that the United States "should have sided with" genocidal German Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler.

Collum likened himself to Darryl Cooper, another Carlson guest who has branded Winston Churchill the “chief villain” of World War II. He went on to invoke General George S. Patton, claiming Patton had voiced the same view. In reality, Patton warned after the war that the U.S. had “fought the wrong enemy,” a reference to his concern about the Soviet Union rather than advocacy for Hitler.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Fires Director Of Digital Content After New TikTok Account Is Met With Thousands Of Trolling Comments

President Donald Trump fired Billy McLaughlin, his director of digital content, shortly after the White House's official TikTok account was inundated with social media users demanding the administration release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up of a woman's hands fanning out hundred dollar bills. She's wearing denim jeans.
Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Jobs That Make Way More Money Than People Even Realize

Everybody needs a job.

And with this economy, things are getting tight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Jonas
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's

Joe Jonas Reveals Super Cringey Interaction On Flight After He Joined The Mile High Club

Some times people share stories of their embarrassing moments and we can all relate. Sometimes, however, that person is Joe Jonas talking about how he accidentally high-fived a flight attendant after joining the Mile High Club a few years back.

Jonas was interviewed recently by the Are You Okay? show and he opened up briefly about this experience before segueing to equally unhinged answers to further questions in the interview.

Keep ReadingShow less