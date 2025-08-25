Vance Hit With Brutal History Lesson After Claiming WWII Ended With 'Negotiation'

MAGA Vice President JD Vance displayed his ignorance of history by claiming WWII ended with a negotiation instead of the dropping of two atomic bombs on Japan.
In an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, Vance told host Kristen Welker that concessions and diplomacy are vital to end major conflicts.
He then used WWII as proof of concept to bolster his boss's soft approach to ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rather than the sanctions and ceasefire demands MAGA Republican President Donald Trump once claimed he'd place on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vance forgot—or never knew—that WWII ended with unconditional surrender after two Japanese cities were destroyed in 1945 by "Little Boy"—a gun-assembly uranium bomb on Hiroshima on August 6—and "Fat Man"—a plutonium implosion bomb on Nagasaki on August 9. The unconditional surrender of Japan in August followed that of Germany in May.
Vance said:
"If you go back to World War II, if you go back to World War I. If you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation."
You can see the VP's comments here:
People versed in world history fact-checked Vance's misinformation.
Since Russia first invaded Ukraine, Trump has claimed he could end the war in 24 hours. Like almost all of his boasts, he's failed to do it or to make any notable progress in ending the ongoing conflict.