Skip to content

Leavitt's Reality Check: Trump Signs Hats

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vance Blasted After Saying He Doesn't 'Give A Sh*t' If Bombing Venezuelan Boat Is A War Crime

JD Vance
Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance dismissed calls that the U.S. bombing a suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling boat is a "war crime," calling it the "highest and best use of our military."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 08, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

The United States military was used to kill 11 people on a boat that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump claimed was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In the aftermath of the controversial strike against a nonmilitary target based on dubious intel, Vice President JD Vance did his only apparent duty, aside from going on vacations to places he's unwanted—cheerleading for anything Trump does.

Vance posted on X:

"Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military."

When political commentator Brian Krassenstein pointed out it's a potential war crime which has serious implications for the United States' diplomatic relations with other nations...

...Vance responded with the same level of intelligence and foreign relations savvy he's displayed repeatedly.

The Vice President of the United States of America posted publicly:

"I don’t give a sh*t what you call it"

@JDVance/X

But Krassenstein didn't back down.

Vance's assertion that war crimes are A-OK with him drew swift backlash from even his fellow Republicans.

Vance's former colleague, Republican Senator Rand Paul, shared the VP's post on X and wrote:

"JD 'I don’t give a sh*t' Vance says killing people he accuses of a crime is the 'highest and best use of the military.'"
"Did he ever read 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?"
"Did he ever wonder what might happen if the accused were immediately executed without trial or representation??"
"What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial."

@RandPaul/X

Last week Senator Paul also slammed the Trump administration over the strike on the alleged drug boat, asserting on Newsmax that even the "worst people" should "still get a trial."

Others shared Senator Paul's sentiments about Vance.

@BonkDaCarniore

@ShaneClaiborne/X






















@JDVance/X


@JDVance/X

With President Trump's approval rating losses in the polls since his election, at least there's one bright spot.

He'll likely always be more popular than VP Vance.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Slammed After Threatening War On Chicago With Bonkers 'Apocalypse Now'-Style AI Photo

Sara Blake Cheek; American airlines plane
Celebrities

Ex-Playboy Model Speaks Out After Being Told To 'Button Up' By American Airlines Flight Attendant

Split screen of a student getting body slammed by a teacher; the student
Trending

Florida Teacher Sparks Backlash After Body-Slamming Student To Win Game Of Musical Chairs

The Merkel Family
Trending

Minneapolis Radio Station Stunned After School Shooting Victim's Dad Calls In With Poignant Request

More from News/political-news

Joseph Schnitt
O'Keefe Media Group

DOJ Scrambles After Staffer Admits On Video That 'Every Republican' Will Be Redacted From Epstein Files

A Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Chief, Joseph Schnitt, was recently caught on hidden camera making statements about the disposition of files related to the DOJ's investigation, indictment, arrest, and plans to indict convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The files would have become part of official court documents had Epstein not died in the custody of the DOJ in August 2019, during the first term of MAGA Republican President—and longtime Epstein friend—Donald Trump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tucker Carlson; Pete Buttigieg
The Tucker Carlson Show; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson Slammed Over Bonkers Plan To Out Pete Buttigieg As A 'Fake Gay Guy'

Far-right personality Tucker Carlson was criticized for sharing a wild conspiracy theory that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is actually faking his sexuality for clout within the Democratic Party and announced plans to out him.

Buttigieg has been openly gay for years and is happily married to educator and activist Chasten Buttigieg; they are also parents to two young children. But Carlson nonetheless accused Buttigieg of being a “fake gay guy" during a conversation about President Donald Trump's anti-diversity initiatives with fellow conservative commentator Michael Knowles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ted Cruz discussing JB Pritzker on Newsmax
Newsmax

Pritzker Claps Back Hard After Ted Cruz Fat-Shames Him With 'Domino's Pizza Line' Dig

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker clapped back at Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after Cruz said he wouldn't want to get between Pritzker and "the Domino's Pizza line," attacking Pritzker over his weight in response to Pritzker's criticism of President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy the National Guard to Chicago.

Speaking on Newsmax, Cruz referred to Pritzker as "a disgusting racist bigot" for pushing back against Trump's plan, suggesting Pritzker and other Democrats think "Latinos support illegal immigration."

Keep ReadingShow less
A late night shot of the capitol building.
Photo by Michael on Unsplash

People Expose Things That Have Clearly Been Proven To Be A Government Cover-Up

The government is a mess.

Can we really trust anything they say?

Keep ReadingShow less
Channing Tatum
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Channing Tatum's 65lb Weight Loss Toll

Heads up, dearest readers: this article includes discussion of weight loss, body image, and extreme dieting for film roles.

While promoting his upcoming movie The Roofman, Channing Tatum revealed the physical and emotional toll of losing 65 pounds for the role. The film dramatizes the bizarre true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a real-life fugitive who became infamous for drilling into McDonald’s rooftops to rob them—and, in one of his more surreal stunts, hiding out inside Toys “R” Us stores.

Keep ReadingShow less