Vance Blasted After Saying He Doesn't 'Give A Sh*t' If Bombing Venezuelan Boat Is A War Crime

Redditor nichtwarum wanted to discuss how our government has bamboozled us, so they asked:

"What has been clearly proven to be a government cover-up?"

The Reservation Cover-Ups

"The forced sterilizations of Native American women on reservations in the 1960s, etc, were covered up so well that most people don't know it happened."

- BookLuvr7

"This is sad. I'm working with a couple of groups in healthcare for nutrition with the children, and the biggest block to it is this! Most of the doctors and PAs are from the same tribe, and they still don't trust them. I don't blame them."

- ohboyitsgonnabegreat

Vaccinations

"The Willowbrook experiments..."

“'From the 1950s to 1972, mentally disabled children at the Willowbrook State School in Staten Island, New York, were intentionally infected with viral hepatitis, for research whose purpose was to help discover a vaccine.[49] From 1963 to 1966, Saul Krugman of New York University promised the parents of mentally disabled children that their children would be enrolled in Willowbrook in exchange for signing a consent form for procedures that he claimed were 'vaccinations.' In reality, the procedures involved deliberately infecting children with viral hepatitis by feeding them an extract made from the feces of patients infected with the disease.'”

- NicPaperScissors

Coups...

"Operation Condor-CIA staging coups and disrupting elections in order to install dictatorships in Latin and South America."

- EffectSubject2676

"Fun fact: all that started with the 1953 Iranian coup d'état, which was covertly supported by the CIA and the British MI6. And get this: they had wanted to orchestrate the coup in 1952, but Truman opposed it because he thought it would set a precedent for the CIA to overthrow other democratically elected governments. Truman left office in January 1953, and it took mere months for the CIA to convince Eisenhower to approve the plan."

- ConstableBlimeyChips

On Purpose...

"Marijuana was made a Schedule 1 drug because Nixon wanted to criminalize hippies and black communities. They were thought to be the predominant users of marijuana at the time."

"Members of Nixon's staff confirmed this decades later."

- Briaaanz

Out in the Open...

"The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment (U.S., 1932–1972)."

- Subject_Owl_2500

"This was never a cover-up. It was done completely out in the open. Articles were published in medical journals and everything for decades. It didn’t become controversial until the civil rights era made people more aware of the abuse of black people. You only cover up things you’re ashamed of or that will make you look bad. No need to cover up the abuse of black people at that time because few people cared."



- bettinafairchild

Warrantless...

"During the Bush administration, there was a conspiracy that the government had warrantless wiretapping on everyone's cell phones and was listening to anyone they wanted to at any time."

"Of course, this was illegal, and cell providers could be sued into non-existence if they allowed this."

"It turned out to be true, and AT&T and Verizon were sued to the point of being destroyed as a result."

"Bish bailed them out by lying and saying the law simply didn't apply due to national security."

"https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/NSA_warrantless_surveillance_(2001%E2%80%932007)"

- Brilliant-Noise1518

He Totally Did...

"The emperor Hirohito was an unwitting puppet for the Japanese government and had no direct involvement with the atrocities committed by his military. He totally did."

- TXblindman

"It has been said that the main difference between the tribunals in Nuremberg and Tokyo was that in Nuremberg, everyone insisted it was all Hitler’s fault, while in Tokyo they insisted the Emperor had absolutely nothing to do with any of it."

- Salsalover34

Crisis

"Flint Water Crisis. The first class action was led by three people who died in mysterious ways. Including the whistleblower who worked for the water plant. We were lied to about whether the water was tainted for a long time. Millions of dollars were never used for the water. There were cases and cases of water just stuck inside of abandoned schools."

"...and no one went to jail despite everyone acknowledging that they knew the water was tainted."

- ExistingHurtsALilBit

Control

"The US funded terrorist insurgencies in the Middle East so they'd fight the Russians and keep them busy while America tried to gain more control in other regions, like Southeast Asia."

"The US orchestrating what, like, 40+ regime changes, coups, assassinations of heads of state, overthrows of democratically elected leaders, terrorist insurgencies, etc, in Central/South America. All to keep the regions destabilized, maintain control/influence, and prevent any possibility of successful socialist/communist nations providing fuel to anti-capitalist movements/groups in the US (see also: COINTELPRO)."

- transbianbean

The 80s

"The Regan administration was at least complicit, and more so responsible for the crack cocaine epidemic of the 80s. The reporting of journalist Gary Webb proved to be 100% true, and his 'suicide' was clearly an execution.

- Collab_N_Listen

So Much Nothing...

"The Business Plot. A group of millionaires and business owners decides to try and throw a coup to install a fascist government. They pick the wrong guy as their military figurehead, and he rats them out to Congress. There are hearings, an investigation, and... nothing. So much nothing, in fact, that one of the men involved (Prescott Bush) goes on to have both a son and grandson attain the Presidency and shift American policy and society significantly to the right. This certainly didn't get mentioned in my high school history class."

"And now here we are living through Project 2025."

- Crommach

Sin City

"The US Government took nursing home patients and exposed them to radiation without their knowledge, to see the effect radiation would have on them."

"They also set off nuclear bombs upwind of Las Vegas, so fallout clouds would drift over "Sin City" and they could watch the effects (if any)."

- Briaaanz

"The Nevada test grounds weren’t used because fallout would drift over Vegas. In the 30s and 40s, Vegas was not Sin City yet. That was really in the 50s and 60s, which by then we were doing testing underground or in island chains like Bikini Atoll.

We used the Nevada test grounds because it was in the middle of nowhere, we didn’t have to move any major population groups, and the federal govt owns something like 85-90% of all the land in Nevada."

- Patriae8182

The Golden Triangle

"Iran-Contra. The CIA is running drugs into the US. CIA is running heroin out of the Golden Triangle. Selling missiles to our arch-enemy Iran in violation of US law to fund a private army working in secret for the President in violation of the will of Congress, expressed in laws passed by them. Reagan’s televised mea culpa was when everyone finally realized he had Alzheimer’s."

- Marinimby

Declassified

"The Roswell crash was neither a weather balloon nor an alien spacecraft."

"It was highly classified nuclear test monitoring equipment. Some journalists suspected a link to nuclear testing by the early 1950s, but it wasn't officially confirmed until it was declassified in the early 1990s."

- nuxi

