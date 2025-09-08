Vance Blasted After Saying He Doesn't 'Give A Sh*t' If Bombing Venezuelan Boat Is A War Crime

The United States military was used to kill 11 people on a boat that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump claimed was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
In the aftermath of the controversial strike against a nonmilitary target based on dubious intel, Vice President JD Vance did his only apparent duty, aside from going on vacations to places he's unwanted—cheerleading for anything Trump does.
Vance posted on X:
"Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military."
When political commentator Brian Krassenstein pointed out it's a potential war crime which has serious implications for the United States' diplomatic relations with other nations...
...Vance responded with the same level of intelligence and foreign relations savvy he's displayed repeatedly.
The Vice President of the United States of America posted publicly:
"I don’t give a sh*t what you call it"
@JDVance/X
But Krassenstein didn't back down.
Vance's assertion that war crimes are A-OK with him drew swift backlash from even his fellow Republicans.
Vance's former colleague, Republican Senator Rand Paul, shared the VP's post on X and wrote:
"JD 'I don’t give a sh*t' Vance says killing people he accuses of a crime is the 'highest and best use of the military.'"
"Did he ever read 'To Kill a Mockingbird'?"
"Did he ever wonder what might happen if the accused were immediately executed without trial or representation??"
"What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial."
@RandPaul/X
Last week Senator Paul also slammed the Trump administration over the strike on the alleged drug boat, asserting on Newsmax that even the "worst people" should "still get a trial."
Others shared Senator Paul's sentiments about Vance.
@BonkDaCarniore
@ShaneClaiborne/X
@JDVance/X
@JDVance/X
With President Trump's approval rating losses in the polls since his election, at least there's one bright spot.
He'll likely always be more popular than VP Vance.