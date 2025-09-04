Skip to content

MAGA Florida Surgeon General Likens Vaccine Mandates To 'Slavery' In Unhinged Speech

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Vance Gets Brutal Reminder After Accusing Media Of 'Lying' About Trump Being On His 'Deathbed'

JD Vance
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance accused the media of claiming that President Trump was dying after he wasn't seen for three days—except no reputable media sources claimed that.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 04, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance was called out after accusing media outlets of claiming that President Donald Trump was dying after he wasn't seen for three days even though no reputable media sources had published reports saying so.

Last week, rumors swirled that Trump was on his deathbed after he wasn't seen for several days and the White House cancelled his public appearances, a development that fueled speculation in large part because of Trump's recent health problems, which include a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and sightings of a harsh bruise on his hand.

But those rumors were circulated on social media—not via media outlets—and were predominantly amplified on X, which is owned by billionaire (and wishy-washy Trump ally) Elon Musk.

Vance claimed:

"If the media you consumed told you that Donald Trump was on his death bed because he didn't do a press conference for 3 days, imagine what else they're lying to you about."

You can see his post below.

Aside from the fact that no reputable media sources claimed that Trump was dying—to say so without independent verification would have been journalistic malpractice—Vance's remarks were rather funny considering the lengths he and the wider Trump administration have gone to to lie about and discredit the existence of the Epstein files.

Trump has done everything he can these last few weeks to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Trump is widely believed to be in the files and has rejected calls by his followers to release them. In turn, he has admonished critics of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists despite claiming the exact opposite just months ago.

The scandal has hit a fever pitch with protesters, often led by Epstein's victims, convening on Capitol Hill to demand transparency, citing concerns about a wider government cover-up to protect Trump and any other Epstein associates from facing accountability.

Vance was swiftly called out.


It's worth noting that the only outlet to publicly question Trump about the health rumors was Fox News, a network typically deferential to the president, when White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked on Tuesday if he had seen the speculation.

Trump replied that he had not, before adding:

“I knew they were saying, like: ‘Is he OK? How is he feeling? What’s wrong?’”

He dismissed the rumors as “fake news” and claimed they were “why the media has so little credibility.”

Subsequent coverage made clear the health chatter was unfounded and multiple outlets had already reported that Trump was seen golfing on Saturday, when the rumors that he had died were in overdrive.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump's Creepy Banner Goes Viral

screenshot from Fox News of Dr. Marc Siegel speaking about Donald Trump
Political News

Fox News Doctor Blasted For His Over-The-Top Praise Of Trump Amid Health Concerns

Kim Kardashian
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Sparks Heated Debate After Explaining Why She Doesn't 'Believe In Homework'

Greg Louganis
Celebrities

Greg Louganis Reveals He Sold His Home And His Olympic Medals To 'Start Anew' In New Country

More from News/political-news

screenshot of Trump administration announcement on C-SPAN
C-SPAN

Trump Explains Why He's Moving Space Command From Colorado To Alabama—And It's Peak Trump

On Tuesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump announced he's moving the headquarters for the United States' 11th combatant command, Space Command (SpaceCom), from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump created joint forces SpaceCom in 2019, setting the headquarters at Colorado Springs, as the first step to establishing a sixth branch of the military—Space Force. Joint forces commands are staffed by personnel from two or more branches of the military.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images

Liam Payne's Partner Shares Poignant Post On What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony while traveling in Argentina back in October 2024, and August 29, 2025, would have been his 32nd birthday.

His girlfriend of two years, Kate Cassidy, has since been very open about her grief on Instagram—trying to find joy in her life, taking care of herself the way she believed Payne would have wanted, and sharing signs that she felt Payne had left behind for her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Harrison & Chloë Grace Moretz
@chloegmoretz/Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz Just Married Her Longtime Girlfriend—And They Look Absolutely Stunning

Summer in the U.S. usually brings a spate of weddings, and this year has been no exception!

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz married her longtime girlfriend, model and photographer Kate Harrison, over Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Piotr Szczerek snatching a hat from a young fan of Kamil Majchrzak at the U.S. Open
ESPN

CEO Who Snatched Tennis Player's Hat From Kid At U.S. Open Speaks Out To Apologize

Piotr Szczerek became the internet's latest super villain a few days ago thanks to a viral video showing him snatching a tennis player's hat from a young fan.

Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, was shown wresting the hat that tennis player Kamil Majchrzak had autographed for the boy at the U.S. Open, sparking major outrage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Riley Moore; Tim Walz
Dominic Gwinn/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged After Falling For Obviously AI-Generated Video Of Tim Walz Mocking Trump

West Virginia MAGA Republican Representative Riley Moore was mocked after he flipped out online over an obvious deepfake video of Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz disparaging MAGA's Dear Leader, Republican President Donald Trump.

Moore joins other gullible individuals who have fallen for AI-generated false representations of prominent Democrats. The depictions are so ludicrous, only someone easily fooled would fall for them.

Keep ReadingShow less