Zelenskyy Epically Zings MAGA Reporter Who Shamed Him For Not Wearing Suit In February

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy got a chance to clap back at the man whose only claims to fame were trying to shame Zelenskyy about his clothing during a prior Oval Office presser and dating Georgia MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In February, Real America's Voice talking head and MTG paramour Brian Glenn decided to confront Zelenskyy about his clothing. The Ukrainian President wore black military-style pants, boots, and a Henley-style sweater adorned with the Ukrainian trident.
Glenn accosted President Zelenskyy, saying:
"Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit."
"Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office."
At the time, President Zelenskyy responded:
"I will wear kostyum after this war will finish."
Kostyum is the Ukrainian word for suit.
The Ukrainian President continued, saying to Glenn:
"Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don't know,. Maybe something cheaper."
You can watch that confrontation here:
On Monday, the pair met face to face again at another Oval Office presser.
This time Glenn began the interaction with an apology instead of an accusation.
MTG's boyfriend told President Zelenskyy:
"President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit. You look good."
Trump chimed in that he'd said the same thing, then pointed out:
"That's the one that attacked you last time."
After President Zelenskyy stated he remembered, Glenn responded:
"Yeah, I apologize to you. Look, you look wonderful."
Glenn tried to move on, but before he could, President Zelenskyy quipped:
"But you are in the same suit. You see, I changed. You are not."
Glenn did appear to be wearing the same Trump-style blue suit, but now with a red tie to look even more like the MAGA leader.
You can watch their latest exchange here:
People loved President Zelenskyy's quick-witted response and his fashion sense.
r/Politics/Reddit
r/Politics/Reddit
People might forget that, while President Zelenskyy holds a law degree, he had a very successful career as a comedian, actor, and director.
r/Politics/Reddit
Meanwhile, Glenn got skewered online.
r/Politics/Reddit
President Zelenskyy wore all black again, this time opting for slacks, a dress shirt, and suit jacket.
He did indeed look very sharp.