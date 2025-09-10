Skip to content

Kevin Sorbo's Son Slammed After Claiming Conservative Women Wish They Never Got The Right To Vote

A Truly Disturbing Drawing Of Epstein With Young Girls From His 'Birthday Book' Is Sparking Outrage

Jeffrey Epstein
Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images

A drawing depicting Jeffrey Epstein handing young girls candy next to a drawing of Epstein being massaged by several women has sparked outrage on social media after it was released by the House Oversight Committee.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2025
Social media users have reacted with outrage after the House Oversight Committee released a drawing of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein handing young girls candy next to a drawing of himself being massaged by several women.

The panel released a redacted copy of a “birthday book” given to Epstein for his 50th birthday. The more than 230-page volume contains crude sexual jokes, references to sex with underage girls, and a note allegedly from President Donald Trump that includes the outline of a nude woman and alludes to a “wonderful secret” the two purportedly shared.

In one panel, dated 1983, he is depicted offering balloons and a lollipop to three young girls. In the adjacent 2003 panel, a visibly older Epstein reclines in a massage chair while four blonde women attend to him. A woman bearing a tattoo of Epstein’s initials inside a heart on her backside is depicted engaging in a sexual act.

Above the scene, Epstein’s private jet—commonly described as his “sex-trafficking plane”—is shown flying over palm trees and a sprawling estate that resembles Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. It remains uncertain whether the illustration is intended to portray that property or who created the artwork.

You can see the drawing below.

Drawing released by House Oversight Committee House Oversight Committee

The disgust was palpable and the drawing's release has only amplified calls for justice as the scandal surrounding the Epstein files continues to capture the nation's attention.


Trump previously denied he ever "wrote a picture" after The Wall Street Journal reported on a birthday letter to Epstein bearing Trump’s signature that included a drawing of a nude woman in sharpie pen.

The "birthday book" dates back 16 years before Epstein was charged with child sex trafficking by the Justice Department in 2019, during Trump’s presidency.

Trump has denied writing the note, which surfaced as he faces mounting backlash over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision not to release additional evidence uncovered in the Justice Department’s investigation of Epstein.

