Dem Rep. Has An Idea For A New Line Of Work For MTG After She Leaves Congress—And It Would Certainly Be Something

California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia was elected in November 2022 and even before being sworn in, he was locking horns with one-time MAGA darling and Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
For years, MTG was best known as the QAnon conspiracy theory-spewing, State of the Union heckling, crossfit hyping, Trump ride-or-dying, anti-LGBTQ+ racist MAGA minion from Georgia.
But recently, Trump and the majority of the MAGAsphere have had a falling out with their former attack dog, who in the past had even accosted several of her congressional colleagues on Trump's behalf.
On November 21, the Georgia MAGA Republican announced she'd resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026—just after her lifetime congressional pension and benefits go into effect.
MTG didn't specify what was next for her, but Representative Garcia has a suggestion.
Appearing Thursday on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL), Representative Garcia fielded a call-in question.
The WWHL viewer asked:
"Which Bravolebrity would make the best politician and which politician would make best Bravolebrity?"
"Bravolebrity" is the term fans and the network use to describe the celebrities who gained the majority of their fame from appearing on one of the reality TV shows on the network that include The Real Housewives franchise Cohen produces.
Representative Garcia responded:
"I do love Heather. Uh, I think [The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's] Heather Gay would actually make a great politician. I think she knows how to maneuver, get along with everybody. She's funny. She's a storyteller. I'm a fan."
As for a politician perfect for reality TV, Representative Garcia answered:
"Right now, the best politician I’d love to see on TV, even though I see her everyday in Congress, would be Marjorie Taylor Greene."
"Cause she has made such a switch in her politics, I think it’d be pretty interesting to see her."
You can watch the moment here:
Host Cohen then asked:
"You two have had such a kind of a rough history. What do you make of [MTG's] transformation?"
Representative Garcia replied:
"I don’t think anyone should excuse some of the horrible things she has said and the way she’s treated people."
"But I believe that everyone has an opportunity to change. And if she’s genuine in wanting to be a better person and a kind person, I think she should be given the space to do that."
Some people felt MTG's changes were more opportunistic than the result of a genuine reckoning.
Rep. @robertgarcia.bsky.social was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week and Andy asked him about MTG and I loved his response: He hoped it was a genuine change for her and that people need to have room to learn, grow, improve. But we're unfortunately still talking about MTG.
[image or embed]
— Jeanna (@jeannakelley.com) December 8, 2025 at 2:18 PM
Garcia also said on WWHL that Marjorie, even if she were making a serious ideological change, needed to be held accountable for all of the hateful, awful things she has said and done and I think her response to Leslie Stahl tells us exactly how that would go
— Jeanna (@jeannakelley.com) December 8, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Some offered other answers to the question.
MTG seemingly decided that the Epstein files were her bridge too far with Trump's lies and broken campaign promises.
She joined those supporting Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie's discharge petition to force a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Bill that Massie cosponsored with California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna. GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson had refused to allow the bill to come to the floor for a vote.
The Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405) was approved by Congress after the discharge petition gained enough signatures to force a vote. It was signed into law by Trump on November 19, 2025. The law mandates the DOJ release all relevant "unclassified" records concerning Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days.
The Act requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to publicly release "unclassified" DOJ documents and records related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a "searchable and downloadable format."
This includes records from investigations, prosecutions, custodial matters, flight logs, travel records, names of individuals and entities connected to Epstein's criminal activities, immunity deals, and internal DOJ communications. The bill specifically states information should not be withheld based on "potential embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity."
Greene also made several appearances with Epstein survivors before the press leading up to the passage of the discharge petition and bill.
However, she'd previously overlooked, ignored, or excused Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election, his claim Mexico would pay to build the wall he never finished despite diverting military construction money to do it, chants of "Lock her up" at his MAGA rallies, his mocking of disabled people, his 34 felonies, multiple credible sexual assault allegations against him, his defrauding charities, his bragging about committing sexual assault and walking into changing rooms to see underage girls naked, his longtime ties to Epstein, his blatant racism, misogyny, xenophobia, and other assorted bigotries and biases, and his near constant lying.
After MTG joined those demanding Trump keep the promise he campaigned on—to release the full Epstein files gathered by Trump's Department of Justice and the FBI in 2019 to indict and arrest his longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—Trump branded her a traitor.
The files would have become part of the official court records if Epstein had not been found dead in his cell while in the custody Trump's DOJ about a month after his July 2019 arrest during Trump's first term.
The records were then sealed until 2024 due to ongoing litigation against Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell by some of their victims.
Like Epstein, convicted child sex trafficker Maxwell was a longtime friend of Trump's. The Trump administration drew backlash after the felon was moved by Trump's current DOJ, headed by Bondi, to a "Club Fed" prison.
The Trump campaign decided to make releasing the full Epstein files an issue during the 2024 presidential race by promising to release them if Trump was elected.
Unlike Trump's broken promises to build a Mexico-funded wall and send former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to prison, many of his MAGA minions—like MTG—aren't letting this promise go.