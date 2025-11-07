AOC Reveals Why She Thinks MTG Is Actually On A 'Revenge Tour' Against Her Fellow Republicans

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decided to spill "some tea" on an Instagram livestream about why she believes Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—a diehard MAGA—is now sparring with her fellow Republicans.
In recent days, Greene has stressed that she doesn't believe the ongoing government shutdown—which has surpassed the one-month mark—"is going to help Republicans in the midterms" despite their blame games over healthcare in particular. She has also weathered criticisms from Republicans who've accused her of becoming "too liberal" in breaking with her party over the shutdown.
And if you ask Ocasio-Cortez, the answer is really quite simple—Republicans do not support Greene's Senate aspirations:
“Here’s some tea for you. MTG, people are like, ‘Oh my God, she’s saying all these things, like, what’s gotten into her lately?’ ‘Oh, like, she’s bucking against Trump, she’s bucking against the administration.’”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia. She wanted to run for Senate earlier this year in the state of Georgia. She wanted to be the Republican nominee for Senate. So she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no."
“Trump said no. And the White House and Trump Land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”
You can hear what she said in the video below.
It's notable that several months back, Greene announced she would not run to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, and that this week, she told The Hill that it wouldn't be worth running for the Senate because "it's a total mess."
So if Ocasio-Cortez is on to something, then Greene is following party orders... but that doesn't mean she'll stand by and take the humiliation lying down.
People have thoughts.
Ocasio-Cortez's remarks came after Greene appeared on The View and confirmed that the GOP does not have any replacement for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) despite what House Speaker Mike Johnson and her fellow congressional conservatives tell the public.
Greene said she is “really tired of the pissing contest in Washington, D.C., between the men," another jab at Johnson and the many male colleagues who have accused her of going against the Trump administration.
She also said that "weak Republican men"—referring to leadership in the House and Senate—are "not getting our agenda done."
Greene was adamant that "the government has failed all of us" and that "it purely disgusts me, it really does," calling it "an embarrassment to me that we are not in session." She reiterated that she wants "all federal employees to be paid" and "all the programs to be funded."