'Shark Tank' Star Dragged After Whining About How Mamdani Hasn't Made Things 'Free' In NYC Yet

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin Hit With Pushback After Offering Surprising Invite To MTG

Jamie Raskin; Marjorie Taylor Greene
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Amid Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with President Trump, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin spoke on Sunday to invite her to join the Democratic Party—but not everyone is ready to let bygones be bygones.

Nov 18, 2025
Georgia MAGA Republican Representative and QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has found herself on the wrong side of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, but on the right side of history when it comes to protecting women and children from sexual predators.

The split began in earnest with MTG's support of Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie's discharge petition to force a House vote on Massie's bill, cosponsored by California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna: HR 185, the Epstein Files Transparency Bill.

GOP Speaker Mike Johnson has been keeping the House of Representatives from voting on the bill to release the files collected by Trump's Department of Justice and the FBI in 2019 to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in July of that year.

The files would have been entered into court records during trial if Epstein hadn't died while in federal custody in August 2019. Sealed until 2024 due to pending litigation against Trump friend and Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump campaigned on promises to release the full Epstein files if elected.

MTG was one of the first Republicans to sign the discharge petition, running her afoul of Trump and his MAGA minions in Congress.

On Sunday, Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin suggested MTG jump ship and join the Democratic Party.

Speaking at the Blue Bash Brunch in Florida, Representative Raskin said:

"We are a big tent. We must be a huge, vast tent. I say this is a party that’s got room for Marjorie Taylor Greene if she wants to come over."

You can watch Raskin's comments here:

People strongly disagreed with Raskin's comment...

@TrinityMustache/X


This is an ‘out’ instead of accountability, being given to the very people who gave zero benefit of the doubt to every American who wasn’t a fascist. This turn the other cheek, let’s pull a plate for those who betrayed this country bc they voted for a man with the same hateful ideology, is bs.
— karicort.bsky.social (@karicort.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 3:38 PM


Dems always give grace to ppl who happily celebrate the destruction of our lives & rights.I get it’s their way to absorb MAGA into the resistance, but majority of white people need to heal from their generational trauma of assuming POC, BIPOC, LGBTQ, other religions, are to be destroyed & conquered
— karicort.bsky.social (@karicort.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 3:43 PM



@AnatoliUkraine/X


Trouble is it's one tent and the last thing you want is to invite someone in who will take a big dump right in the middle of it.
— James (@djimsta.bsky.social) November 18, 2025 at 6:17 AM



@ronsparks.ca/Bluesky


She's not welcome in my tent until she makes amends. Its not enough to jump ship
— yourwitcher.bsky.social (@yourwitcher.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 5:22 PM



@sycamoressource/X


She also makes it clear that she still supports Trump on other issues, issues that the Democrats would never support. Standing up to Trump on one issue does not make her a Democrat.
— Jacy_200 (@jacy200.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 8:06 PM


@Stephen52534304/X



Ahhhh... I vote to give her an umbrella & raincoat, and let her sit outside for a couple of years.
— Shannon (@666wtf.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 8:30 PM

...however, some felt Representative Raskin was being facetious.

Given the event he was speaking at, they claimed he knew MTG wasn't aligned with Democratic Party values nor was she ready to join any sort of liberal or progressive movement.

@plaintanjane/Bluesky


@alycemiller/Bluesky


And it doesn't matter if Raskin was joking about it or not. That's the problem: everyone wants to joke, everyone wants to be a comedians but real people's lives are on the line and Marjorie Taylor Greene helped put them there. This is not a joke:

[image or embed]
— Veronica McDonald (@veronicamcdonald.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 4:04 PM

MTG was labeled a traitor by Trump and has been sparring with Texas Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz on X over her support of accountability for Epstein's gang of sexual predators, regardless of their political party or level of wealth.

But whether Raskin was joking or not, MTG is unlikely to leave the GOP any time soon. She's still pumping out plenty of the racist, anti-LGBTQ+, xenophobic, ignorant rhetoric the MAGA Christian nationalist, White supremacist base gobbles up.

