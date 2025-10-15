Skip to content

Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'

JD Vance Slammed After Dismissing 'Pearl Clutching' Over Young Republican Leaders' Texts Praising Hitler

JD Vance
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online—and instead used it to attack Virginia Democrat Jay Jones.

Alan Herrera
Oct 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance was called out for refusing to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online.

Vance instead took the opportunity to attack Virginia Democrat Jay Jones and shared a screenshot of leaked 2022 texts in which Jones allegedly called for violence against then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones said Gilbert should get “two bullets to the head.”

Vance said Jones’ comments were “far worse than anything said in a college group chat,” in which Young Republican leaders called Black people “monkeys” and “the watermelon people" and talked about reinstituting slavery. They also praised the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, and referenced raping Democrats and gassing them much like the Nazis did to the Jews and others during the Holocaust.

For instance, Joe Maligno, general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, wrote “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic." Annie Kaykaty, New York’s national committeewoman, said, "I'm ready to watch people burn now."

The texts garnered the country's attention after Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.

Below, in the image shared by Occupy Democrats, you can see some of the texts in question.

Some of the Young Republicans' texts Occupy Democrats

Here are more from Politico.

Some of the Young Republicans' texts Politico

Of course, many have condemned the genocidal rhetoric within these texts.

But Vance dismissed what he referred to as "pearl-clutching," tweeting of Jones' texts:

"This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence."

You can see Vance's post and the text exchange he shared below.


Screenshot of Jay Jones' text exchange @JDVance/X

Vance—who infamously once called President Donald Trump "America's Hitler" but now marches in lockstep behind him—was swiftly criticized.

The Young Republican National Federation is a political group with 15,000 members aged 18–40. Some have already faced consequences for their participation in the chat.

Vermont state Senator Sam Douglass has faced calls to resign—including from Republican Governor Phil Scott—after allegedly using a racist slur about Indian people. Peter Giunta, former chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly, was fired over his participation.

Giunta apologized but claimed the texts were "sourced by way of extortion" and questioned whether they were "deceptively doctored."

Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With His Latest Fawning Praise For Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump has people cringing after he heaped fawning praise on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "face" and "lips" in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

Trump and reporters were traveling back to the U.S. from the Middle East, where Trump celebrated his brokered peace deal in Gaza, which resulted in the return of Israeli hostages who'd been held by Hamas for two years.

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Bizarrely Claiming That Watergate Was A 'Hoax' In Unhinged Rant

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.

There's the GOP-created government shutdown, increasing national and international backlash over the Gestapo tactics employed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and dissension in the ranks of his MAGA minions over Trump's 2024 campaign promises to reveal and release all of the information Trump's Justice Department and the FBI compiled to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in 2019.

Elliot Page attends "A Deeper Love: The Story Of Miss Peppermint" Premiere during 2025 NewFest at SVA Theater.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Elliot Page & Nolan Reunite

At this year’s New York Comic Con, Elliot Page reflected on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan more than a decade after starring in the 2010 sci-fi classic Inception. In that film, Page played Ariadne, a gifted architect who helps build dream worlds—a name that also nods to Greek mythology.

Now, Page is returning to the mythic realm as a new Ariadne in Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey, slated for release in July 2026.

Screenshot of Donald Trump speaking to reporters
@Acyn/X

Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Sunday that he's "not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven," prompting considerable mockery online.

Trump's remarks came just a couple of months after he sparked considerable ridicule by telling the press that bringing about an end to the war in Ukraine may help him with getting "to heaven." At the time, he said that if he successfully ends the war, "this will be one of the reasons" why he ends up there.

Tallulah Willis; Perez Hilton
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for La DoubleJ x MOTHER; Denise Truscello/Getty Images for José Andrés Group

Tallulah Willis Calls Out Perez Hilton For Mocking Her Looks As Child And Nearly Driving Her To Suicide

There was a certain tone in celebrity tabloids that did not arise, but did flourish, in 2000s and 2010s internet rags. The tone was catty, invasive, and sometimes downright conspiratorial.

Much of that tone and its refinement and copycats can be traced to one blogger in particular: Perez Hilton. As society has moved on and many of his old targets have come into their own power or grown up to be adults, the blowback from all the things he said has been slow but steady.

