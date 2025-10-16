Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

After Vice President JD Vance refused to condemn Young Republican leaders after their racist, misogynistic and antisemitic group chat was leaked online and referred to participants as "kids," liberal influencer Pottymouthpollyanna called out exactly what that implies.
Earlier this week, Politico published 2,900 pages of leaked exchanges between a dozen state-level Young Republican leaders in different states.
Young Republican leaders called Black people “monkeys” and “the watermelon people" and talked about reinstituting slavery. They also praised the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, and referenced raping Democrats and gassing them much like the Nazis did to the Jews and others during the Holocaust.
For instance, Joe Maligno, general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, wrote “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit the Hitler aesthetic." Annie Kaykaty, New York’s national committeewoman, said, "I'm ready to watch people burn now."
In an interview on The Charlie Kirk Show—now hosted by allies of the far-right activist who was assassinated last month—Vance dismissed these messages as “stupid” jokes made by “kids.” Vance said he planned to warn his children—“especially my boys”—to be cautious about what they share in group chats or online, advising them to assume “some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm or cause your family harm.”
He added:
“But the reality is that kids do stupid things. Especially young boys, they tell edgy, offensive jokes. Like, that’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke—telling a very offensive, stupid joke—is cause to ruin their lives.”
However, none of the participants are "kids."
In fact, 8 of the 11 members in the chat spanned the ages of 24-35 (the ages of three of the participants are not publicly available). For example, Peter Giunta, the now-former chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly, is 31. Vermont State Senator Samuel Douglass, who the chat shows used a racial slur for Indian people, is 27.
You can hear what Vance said—and see the ages of the participants—in the video below that was produced by the progressive outlet The Tennessee Holler.
Amid the controversy, liberal influencer Pottymouthpollyanna offered a sharp critique about how Republicans hold grown men to minimal standards of accountability.
She said:
"The same people I hear defending this group chat and referring to these 30-something-year-old men as 'kids' are the same ones who would call a 12-year-old little girl a 'young woman' and force her to give birth."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
That's a cutting observation considering that when Vance was a Senator, he pledged to support a national abortion ban and has argued against allowing victims of rape and incest to access abortion care—moves that would have horrifying consequences for young girls.
Notably, Vance has pushed back against criticisms by arguing that the matter is "not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society."
Vance was criticized for his remarks.
JD is pulling that "boys will be boys" crap that gets rolled out whenever some guy rapes someone.
— MX-LUC1F3R (@mxluc1.bsky.social) 16 de octubre de 2025, 1:31
These are kids and Epstein preferred young women. What a time to be alive.
Vance earlier called the outrage over the leaked texts "pearl-clutching" and took the opportunity to attack Virginia Democrat Jay Jones, sharing a screenshot of leaked 2022 texts in which Jones allegedly called for violence against then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Vance said Jones’ comments were “far worse than anything said in a college group chat."
The vice president has also been harshly criticized for downplaying the far-right's outsized role in political violence. Last month, Vance blamed “the lunatics in American politics" and said without any evidence that the suspect in Kirk's killing was motivated by far-left ideology.
Though statistics show otherwise, Vance asserted that "people on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence," a statement that has aged like milk considering how much he's currently downplaying the actions of members of his own party who used their chat as a space to espouse openly genocidal rhetoric.