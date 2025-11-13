Karoline Leavitt Blasted After Calling Damning Epstein Emails About Trump A 'Manufactured Hoax'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was slammed after she attempted to downplay the severity of several emails in which the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claimed that President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent “hours” at his house with one of Epstein’s victims.
Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.
But now Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails, including one that Jeffrey Epstein sent to Ghislaine Maxwell on April 2, 2011, in which he wrote:
“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”
In another message, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed journalist Michael Wolff:
“[Victim] Mar-a-Lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign — never a member, ever. Of course he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”
Wolff, who spoke to Epstein at length about Trump while writing several books, at one point emailed Epstein about "CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards," which prompted Epstein to ask about what to say if "we were to craft an answer for him."
Wolff replied:
"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."
"Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."
You can see the emails below.
House Oversight Committee
House Oversight Committee
House Oversight Committee
When questioned by the press, Leavitt responded by touting the Trump administration's "transparency" and calling the scandal a "hoax," instead pinning the blame on the Biden administration, saying:
"This administration has done more with respect to transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein than any administration ever. In fact, this administration, the Department of Justice, has turned over tens of thousands of documents to the American people. We are cooperating and showing support for the House Oversight Committee."
"That's part of the reason you're seeing these documents that were released today: because of the House Oversight Committee and Republicans' efforts to get these out to the public. This administration, the Department of Justice, also moved to unseal grand jury testimony, which we know unfortunately a judge declined those requests."
"This administration has done more than any and it just shows how this is truly a manufactured hoax by the Democratic Party. Now they're talking about it all of a sudden, but when Joe Biden was sitting in there, the Democrats never brought this up."
"This wasn't an issue that they cared about because they don't care about the victims in these cases. They care about scoring political points against President Trump and with this government shutdown. And this entire thing, and again, this is not a coincidence, to the American people watching at home, there are no coincidences in Washington, D.C."
"And it is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government. This is another distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media and it's why I'm being asked questions about Epstein instead of the government reopening because of Republicans and President Trump."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
No one was buying Leavitt's defense—and she was swiftly called out.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump echoed Leavitt's response, saying Democrats "are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."
Additionally, Republicans accused Democrats of cherry-picking which materials to release in order to “generate click-bait,” claiming that other documents naming Democratic officials were being withheld. GOP members said they were still reviewing Epstein-related records to safeguard potential victims and urged Democrats to refrain from politicizing the inquiry.
So far, none of the records publicly released through civil litigation or during Maxwell’s trial have included any allegations of misconduct by Trump.
When asked about the email exchange he had with Epstein, Wolff said that he couldn't remember "the specific emails or the context, but I was in an in-depth conversation with Epstein at that time about his relationship with Donald Trump. So I think this reflects that."
Wolff said he "was trying at that time to get Epstein to talk about his relationship with Trump, and actually, he proved to be an enormously valuable source to me." He said "part of the context of this is that I was pushing Epstein at that point to go public with what he knew about Trump."