Skip to content

GOP Rep. Melts Down After Dem Rep. Calls Out Republicans' '8 Weeks Of Taxpayer-Funded Vacation'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karoline Leavitt Blasted After Calling Damning Epstein Emails About Trump A 'Manufactured Hoax'

Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
C-SPAN

After several emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein about President Trump were released Wednesday morning, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to downplay their severity by touting the Trump administration's "transparency" and calling the scandal a "hoax."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 13, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was slammed after she attempted to downplay the severity of several emails in which the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claimed that President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” and spent “hours” at his house with one of Epstein’s victims.

Trump has done everything he can these last few months to avoid any and all questions about the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

But now Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails, including one that Jeffrey Epstein sent to Ghislaine Maxwell on April 2, 2011, in which he wrote:

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him. He has never once been mentioned. Police chief, etc. I’m 75% there.”

In another message, dated January 31, 2019, Epstein emailed journalist Michael Wolff:

“[Victim] Mar-a-Lago. [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign — never a member, ever. Of course he knew about the girls, as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Wolff, who spoke to Epstein at length about Trump while writing several books, at one point emailed Epstein about "CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards," which prompted Epstein to ask about what to say if "we were to craft an answer for him."

Wolff replied:

"I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."
"Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

You can see the emails below.

Emails from Epstein files that mention Trump House Oversight Committee

Emails from Epstein files that mention Trump House Oversight Committee

Emails from Epstein files that mention Trump House Oversight Committee

When questioned by the press, Leavitt responded by touting the Trump administration's "transparency" and calling the scandal a "hoax," instead pinning the blame on the Biden administration, saying:

"This administration has done more with respect to transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein than any administration ever. In fact, this administration, the Department of Justice, has turned over tens of thousands of documents to the American people. We are cooperating and showing support for the House Oversight Committee."
"That's part of the reason you're seeing these documents that were released today: because of the House Oversight Committee and Republicans' efforts to get these out to the public. This administration, the Department of Justice, also moved to unseal grand jury testimony, which we know unfortunately a judge declined those requests."
"This administration has done more than any and it just shows how this is truly a manufactured hoax by the Democratic Party. Now they're talking about it all of a sudden, but when Joe Biden was sitting in there, the Democrats never brought this up."
"This wasn't an issue that they cared about because they don't care about the victims in these cases. They care about scoring political points against President Trump and with this government shutdown. And this entire thing, and again, this is not a coincidence, to the American people watching at home, there are no coincidences in Washington, D.C."
"And it is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government. This is another distraction campaign by the Democrats and liberal media and it's why I'm being asked questions about Epstein instead of the government reopening because of Republicans and President Trump."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

No one was buying Leavitt's defense—and she was swiftly called out.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump echoed Leavitt's response, saying Democrats "are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."

Additionally, Republicans accused Democrats of cherry-picking which materials to release in order to “generate click-bait,” claiming that other documents naming Democratic officials were being withheld. GOP members said they were still reviewing Epstein-related records to safeguard potential victims and urged Democrats to refrain from politicizing the inquiry.

So far, none of the records publicly released through civil litigation or during Maxwell’s trial have included any allegations of misconduct by Trump.

When asked about the email exchange he had with Epstein, Wolff said that he couldn't remember "the specific emails or the context, but I was in an in-depth conversation with Epstein at that time about his relationship with Donald Trump. So I think this reflects that."

Wolff said he "was trying at that time to get Epstein to talk about his relationship with Trump, and actually, he proved to be an enormously valuable source to me." He said "part of the context of this is that I was pushing Epstein at that point to go public with what he knew about Trump."

Latest News

Jimmy Kimmel; Cleto Escobedo III
Celebrities

Jimmy Kimmel Struggles Through Emotional Monologue After Tragic Death Of Longtime Friend And Bandleader

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Political News

MAGA Rages After Trump Dunks On American Workforce To Defend Visas For Foreign Workers

Ilhan Omar; Donald Trump
Political News

Ilhan Omar Zings Trump With Epic One-Liner After He Mocks Her For Being From Somalia

Screenshot of JD Vance and Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Dragged For Not Knowing The Lyrics To 'God Bless America' At Veterans Day Event

More from News/political-news

A man and a woman facing one another.
person sitting in a chair in front of a man
Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

People Share Things That May Sound Innocent In A Job Interview That Are Really Red Flags

When entering a job interview, there are certain questions just about everyone should expect, and questions everyone should ask, regardless of the position.

Usually involving pay, hours, availability, experience, and other routine elements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Margie Massoudi
Duval County Public Schools

Christian Activist Rages After Gay Florida Teacher Told Students That His Husband Made Brownies

Christian nationalist Margie Massoudi was positively apoplectic after learning that a teacher in Florida shared brownies with a club he sponsors for students.

But it wasn't the sugar content or potential for issues with food allergies that concerned the so-called conservative activist who—like most of her ilk who invade school board meetings across the country—doesn’t have a child in the school she was complaining about.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian was seen in Midtown on October 27, 2025, in New York City.
Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian Goes Off On Psychics Who Predicted She'd Pass California Bar Exam In Viral Video

Aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian has once again learned that no amount of glam, grit, or good lighting can outshine the California bar exam. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Skims mogul revealed she failed her attempt at the notoriously brutal test, despite the psychic hotline apparently guaranteeing otherwise.

During a TikTok montage for her mother’s 70th birthday, Kim was filmed mid-glam session, venting about her supernatural study buddies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Bluntly Fact-Checked After Claiming That Going From 30-Year To 50-Year Mortgages Isn't A 'Big Deal'

Critics criticized President Donald Trump for not seeing the very clear problems with his administration's proposal to offer 50-year mortgages after he tried to downplay the effects of such a move during an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

Trump has floated the idea of introducing a 50-year mortgage plan to make it easier for young Americans to buy homes. By extending repayment over a longer period, such loans would reduce monthly payments and lower the amount of principal needed upfront. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte hailed the proposal as “a complete game changer.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @sisterhoodwomentravelers' TikTok video
@sisterhoodwomentravelers/TikTok

Delta Pilot's Sweet Message To 'Nervous Flyers' About Ice Cream Has The Internet Melting

Travelers into and across the United States have been more nervous than usual about flying because of recent governmental budget cuts that have impacted air traffic control.

This has led not only to lengthy delays in between flights while airlines wait for clearance to lift off, but one major accident involved a UPS cargo plane that crashed in Louisiana, killing fourteen passengers.

Keep ReadingShow less