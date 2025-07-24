Skip to content

Trump Hit With Epic Math Lesson After Making Absurd Claim About Lowering Drug Prices

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Has Telling Reaction After CNN Unearths Photos Of Jeffrey Epstein At His Wedding

Donald Trump; Jeffrey Epstein
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

CNN attempted to call President Trump after obtaining photos of Jeffrey Epstein at his 1993 wedding to Marla Maples—and Trump's reaction speaks volumes.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 24, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

On Tuesday, CNN shared new photos showing how close MAGA Republican President Donald Trump was to known sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring for decades that included flights to a private island and exploited young women and underage girls.

In a phone interview, CNN asked Trump about the newly surfaced photos of Epstein's attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to model and actress Marla Maples and footage from six years later at a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion event in New York.

Trump and Epstein are seen laughing and chatting together while awaiting the models in lingerie to hit the runway.

During the brief call with CNN on Tuesday, Trump responded:

"You’ve got to be kidding me."

The POTUS then repeatedly called CNN "fake news" before abruptly hanging up.

You can watch the moment here:


 

Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to release all information related to the DOJ case against Epstein.

The decision by Trump's Justice Department—under the leadership of Attorney General Pam Bondi—not to release those files caused outrage from some of Trump’s MAGA minions. In response, Trump's GOP allies in the House of Representatives voted on a measure to block the release of the files, creating further backlash.

Bondi, who was Attorney General of Florida since 2011, has also faced backlash for failing to bring Epstein—a Florida resident and registered sex offender after a 2008 conviction in the state—up on state charges for the crimes committed in Florida from 2011 until he was arrested on federal charges.

People across the political spectrum are over the obfuscation by Trump and his cronies regarding Epstein.


   ‪@peaceandteachin/Bluesky


 


Mark Epstein says Trump is lying about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein to “cover his butt.”This comes right as CNN released previously unseen images of them at Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples, a connection that was not previously public knowledge.https://trib.al/Qf5GO9M

[image or embed]
— The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) July 23, 2025 at 5:46 PM



 


  ‪@FleaingDogFella‬/Bluesky


 


You don't act like the Trump regime is acting right now unless whatever is in the Epstein Files related to Trump is horrific
— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) July 23, 2025 at 2:58 PM

In 2019, Epstein was in jail awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Epstein was previously convicted in Florida of soliciting prostitution—a state felony charge—and procuring a minor to engage in prostitution—another state offense that required him to register as a sex offender—in 2008. He served only 13 months of an 18 month sentence in Palm Beach County jail where he was granted work-release privileges, allowing him to leave the jail almost daily to go to his office.

The sweetheart deal was negotiated by then United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta, who would become Trump's Secretary of Labor in 2017.

Epstein died while in the custody of Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ), under the leadership of Trump's Attorney General Bill Barr, on August 10, 2019.

 


 

The evidence the FBI and DOJ collected never made it into a courtroom and into the public record as a result.

Trump's Justice Department Inspector General ruled Epstein's death was a suicide by hanging.

Latest News

Wide shot of a mansion with fancy, black convertible parked out front.
Editorial Staff

People Share Dark Secrets About Working For The Ultra-Wealthy

The clacker B1 Battle Droids
Trending

Robots labeled 'Star Wars' slur

Screenshot from "South Park" of Satan and Donald Trump in bed together
Political News

'South Park' Epically Skewered Trump And Paramount In Their Season Premiere—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Red 'For Hire' sign
Trending

The Most Unprofessional Things People's Coworkers Did That Got Them Instantly Fired

More from People/donald-trump

Elon Musk
Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk Just Revealed Who He Based One Of His New AI Anime 'Companions' On—And It's Pure Cringe

Another day, another announcement by tech billionaire Elon Musk that makes one shudder on the inside.

This time, it's the "companions" of Elon Musk's AI business xAI. The AI companion bots were just made public, and now Musk has disclosed how one of the characters was inspired, which made everyone cringe at his choices.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne Responds To Heartfelt Tribute For Ozzy Osbourne After His Death At 76

It's the end of an era: Black Sabbath rockstar Ozzy Osbourne has passed at the age of 76.

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and entertainer, after rising to fame in the 1970s and never coming back down. He began as the lead singer for Black Sabbath, where he became known as the "Prince of Darkness," and he went on to cut solo records and make countless media appearances, from stage to film.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files
Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bernice King Has Iconic Reaction After Trump Administration Releases MLK Files

Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had some choice words for the president after his attempt to make headlines off her father's legacy.

The Trump Administration recently released documents surrounding the 1968 assassination of Dr. King that are purported to demystify the circumstances surrounding his death.

Keep ReadingShow less
A line of busts along bookshelves of ancient books
book lot on black wooden shelf
Photo by Giammarco Boscaro on Unsplash

Bizarre Bits Of History That Sound Made Up But Are 100% Real

We all have our favorite "legends" in history that we sometimes wish were true.

The Loch Ness Monster, Anastasia Romanoff's supposed escape and survival, that Paul McCartney isn't who he appears to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street Muppets
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

'Sesame Street' Shares Heartbreaking Post After Trump Cuts PBS Funding—And We're Sobbing

Last week, the House of Representatives approved a Trump administration-proposed effort to rescind $1.1 billion in previously allocated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), cutting all federal support for National Public Radio (NPR), Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and all of their member stations.

Previously allocated means the funds were approved in a prior budget proposal, effectively emptying the CPB's coffers. The House vote was 216-213, with all Democrats voting against the cuts and all but two Republicans voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less