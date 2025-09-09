Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump's Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz Winning The U.S. Open Has The Internet Cackling

Donald Trump; Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

President Trump couldn't hide his displeasure after Spain's Carlos Alcaraz beat Italy's Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 09, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended Sunday’s U. S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy, drawing boos that broadcasters were asked to censor and causing delays due to a poorly planned security setup.

When Trump was shown on the big screen he drew audible boos and a smattering of applause. But it's his reaction to the match's outcome that's created international headlines.

Alcaraz handily defeated Sinner in four sets with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. But while the crowd enthusiastically applauded Alcaraz's triumph, Trump seemed less than impressed by the Spaniard's victory.

So much so that both the press and public took notice.


I’m very certain Trump thinks Alcaraz is Mexican.
— Crystal Fleming クリスタル (@alwaystheself.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM




Clearly I wasn't the only one who noticed this. Trump was pissed Alcaraz won.

[image or embed]
— Ebony Noor! I love garden season! ✊🏿 (@darlingebony.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:41 PM




I wasn’t rooting for anyone in the men’s US Open final. But I’m thrilled Trump looked so unhappy once Alcaraz won. Plus he played fantastically.
— Jessy (@jessyh.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:34 PM




French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz is withdrawn from U.S. Open men's final versus Yannik Sinner during possible raid clerical error; Trump will play for title in his place, says he's already up 6-0, 6-0, 5-0 over Sinner before match begins

[image or embed]
— Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 1:50 PM




Trump not happy a Spaniard won the U.S. Open. Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz

[image or embed]
— Vote Blue 🌵🗳️💙🦋🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦🇲🇽🇵🇦🇩🇰🇬🇱 (@lflorepolitics.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:57 PM




I guess trump doesn’t like Carlos Alcaraz 😏

[image or embed]
— Isabel Santos (@isabelsantos.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 5:15 AM



Why was Trump so pissed at the end of the US Open?Dark skinned Spaniard Alcaraz beats the very white Sinner. And he's classy in his victory as well.More, please. More.
— Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 6:39 PM




I was at a friend’s birthday party earlier tonight when someone told me Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz winning. I thought they were exaggerating. They were not. Trump looked genuinely disappointed that Alcaraz won. Zero poker face.
— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 10:11 PM




Alcaraz wins brilliantly and the camera cuts to Trump scowling. No, Trump, you don’t get the trophy.
— Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM


@victinbcn/Bluesky


@EgioVictor/X


@bartije/X

It's impossible to know if Trump would have been more enthusiastic if the less swarthy, red-headed Sinner had won over Alcaraz.

It's been noted often that Donald Trump is only interested in Donald Trump, so Alcaraz shouldn't take the snub too hard.

After all, Trump's been known to ignore his own grandchildren.

Latest News

Jake Tapper; Joseph Ladapo
Political News

Florida Surgeon General Admits He Did No Analysis On How Ending Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Disease Rates

Kate McKinnon
Celebrities

Kate McKinnon Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bizarre 'Geographic Tongue' Condition

Greg Cipes, longtime voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans
Entertainment

Voice actor claims WB fired him

Bruce Springsteen; Courteney Cox
Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen And Courteney Cox Just Had A 'Dancing In The Dark' Reunion At The U.S. Open—And The Nostalgia is Real

More from People/donald-trump

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Newsom Just Hilariously Trolled Trump's Revamped Rose Garden With The Perfect Nickname

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's all-out trolling assault on Donald Trump has been getting the President's goat for weeks now and it's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Newsom's team have attacked everything from Trump's social media posts to his actual policies, but their most recent jab shows there is no detail too small to turn into a scorching drag of the president.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shot of a long-haired person with a scary mask on. The room behind them is lit is shadows.
Photo by Rob Griffin on Unsplash

People Who Encountered A True Psychopath Share The Tell-Tale Signs They Spotted

Coming face-to-face with evil personified.

The truth is, we all do it several times a day.

Keep ReadingShow less
President Donald Trump gleefully applauded West Point’s cancellation of its Thayer Award ceremony for Tom Hanks.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images

Trump Slammed for Canceling Tom Hanks Award

If pettiness were a military honor, Donald Trump would already have a wing at West Point. Instead, he settled for gloating when the academy scrapped its Thayer Award ceremony for Tom Hanks—the man who’s played more servicemen on screen than Trump has saluted in real life.

The Thayer Award, established in the 1950s, is West Point’s highest civilian honor, given to an “outstanding citizen”—read: not Trump—whose life reflects the academy’s motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.” Hanks was a no-brainer pick. He’s spent decades spotlighting service members and veterans in projects like Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers, and Forrest Gump.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paula Deen; Anthony Bourdain
Gareth Cattermole/IMDB/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Paula Deen Sparks Backlash After Shading Anthony Bourdain In New Documentary

Back in 2013, popular Southern food chef Paula Deen was accused by a former employee of making racist remarks, using racial slurs, including the N-word, and even stating that her Black employees should dress like slaves.

When asked about the allegations, Deen admitted to using racial slurs, including the N-word, stating that it was normal behavior to use those words and to make jokes about minorities among her family, friends, and professional colleagues.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Alex Wroblewski-Pool/Getty Images

Vance Blasted After Saying He Doesn't 'Give A Sh*t' If Bombing Venezuelan Boat Is A War Crime

The United States military was used to kill 11 people on a boat that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump claimed was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

In the aftermath of the controversial strike against a nonmilitary target based on dubious intel, Vice President JD Vance did his only apparent duty, aside from going on vacations to places he's unwanted—cheerleading for anything Trump does.

Keep ReadingShow less