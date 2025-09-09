Trump's Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz Winning The U.S. Open Has The Internet Cackling

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump attended Sunday’s U. S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy, drawing boos that broadcasters were asked to censor and causing delays due to a poorly planned security setup.
When Trump was shown on the big screen he drew audible boos and a smattering of applause. But it's his reaction to the match's outcome that's created international headlines.
Alcaraz handily defeated Sinner in four sets with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. But while the crowd enthusiastically applauded Alcaraz's triumph, Trump seemed less than impressed by the Spaniard's victory.
So much so that both the press and public took notice.
I’m very certain Trump thinks Alcaraz is Mexican.
— Crystal Fleming クリスタル (@alwaystheself.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Clearly I wasn't the only one who noticed this. Trump was pissed Alcaraz won.
[image or embed]
— Ebony Noor! I love garden season! ✊🏿 (@darlingebony.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:41 PM
I wasn’t rooting for anyone in the men’s US Open final. But I’m thrilled Trump looked so unhappy once Alcaraz won. Plus he played fantastically.
— Jessy (@jessyh.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:34 PM
French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz is withdrawn from U.S. Open men's final versus Yannik Sinner during possible raid clerical error; Trump will play for title in his place, says he's already up 6-0, 6-0, 5-0 over Sinner before match begins
[image or embed]
— Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 1:50 PM
Trump not happy a Spaniard won the U.S. Open. Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz
[image or embed]
— Vote Blue 🌵🗳️💙🦋🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦🇲🇽🇵🇦🇩🇰🇬🇱 (@lflorepolitics.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:57 PM
I guess trump doesn’t like Carlos Alcaraz 😏
[image or embed]
— Isabel Santos (@isabelsantos.bsky.social) September 8, 2025 at 5:15 AM
Why was Trump so pissed at the end of the US Open?Dark skinned Spaniard Alcaraz beats the very white Sinner. And he's classy in his victory as well.More, please. More.
— Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 6:39 PM
I was at a friend’s birthday party earlier tonight when someone told me Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz winning. I thought they were exaggerating. They were not. Trump looked genuinely disappointed that Alcaraz won. Zero poker face.
— Charlotte Clymer (@charlotteclymer.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 10:11 PM
Alcaraz wins brilliantly and the camera cuts to Trump scowling. No, Trump, you don’t get the trophy.
— Steven Beschloss (@stevenbeschloss.bsky.social) September 7, 2025 at 5:39 PM
@victinbcn/Bluesky
@EgioVictor/X
@bartije/X
It's impossible to know if Trump would have been more enthusiastic if the less swarthy, red-headed Sinner had won over Alcaraz.
It's been noted often that Donald Trump is only interested in Donald Trump, so Alcaraz shouldn't take the snub too hard.
After all, Trump's been known to ignore his own grandchildren.