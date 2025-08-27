Skip to content

'The Daily Show' Epically Drags MAGA's American Flag Obsession With Hilariously NSFW Parody Ad

Trump Had A Shockingly Normal Reaction To Travis And Taylor's Engagement—And He's Getting Roasted Alive For It

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

After a reporter informed President Trump that NFL star Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift just announced their engagement, Trump had a shockingly supportive reaction.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 27, 2025
President Donald Trump was widely mocked for his surprisingly supportive reaction to the news that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift are engaged to be married.

In a post on Instagram, Swift announced that “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sharing photos of Kelce kneeling on one knee before her in a flower-filled garden.

You can see her post below.

The news made its way to Trump, who said the following when informed about the pending nuptials during a Cabinet meeting:

“I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That's a very weird response coming from Trump, who has attacked Swift on numerous occasions.

Before last year's Super Bowl, conservative conspiracists suggested that the NFL rigged the season for Swift to attend, allegedly orchestrated by then-President Joe Biden and the CIA to boost ratings and promote a liberal political agenda. Swift has been in a relationship with Kelce since September 2023 and is a regular presence at his games.

The conspiracies surrounding Swift gained further attention after Trump claimed he made her "so much money" by signing the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which updates copyright law "to make statutory licensing more fair for creators and more efficient for digital music providers," according to the U.S. Copyright Office.

Trump targeted Swift and speculated about her potential endorsement of Biden in the early days of the 2024 election cycle. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, Trump claimed credit for Swift's financial success, citing his involvement in passing the legislation.

Trump argued that Swift should acknowledge his contribution and labeled supporting Biden as "disloyal." He said there is "no way" Swift could endorse Biden "...and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

Just months ago, Trump made headlines after declaring he alone is responsible for why she is no longer, by his estimation, "hot." And just prior to that, he made a petty dig at Swift during his speech for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House.

At the time, Trump acknowledged the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was “a little surprising,” a remark that appeared to reference the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. He then shifted focus to Swift, getting in a petty swipe drawing attention to Swift's presence at the game to watch Kelce play tight end for the losing team.

He said:

"I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?"

People wondered if Trump even knows who he was asked about—and mocked him profusely.



Give it another day or so—Trump will likely have a different opinion on Swift's engagement then.

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutal Reminder After Making Brazen Claim About Trump's 'Transparency'

Two women resting their heads on a man's shoulders
Trending

People Who've Had A Threesome Reveal What Surprised Them Most

Donald Trump; Wes Moore
Political News

Trump Dragged After Claiming Maryland Governor Gave Him Dubious Compliment In Private

Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts his handprints in cement during the "The Walking Dead" Photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic.
Celebrities

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Masturbation Theory

Benson Boone
Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage/Getty Images

Viral Photo Of Benson Boone's Tour Stage Sparks Hilariously NSFW Comparison

You know what? We've all been there. Something important has come our way, and we've worked really, really hard to put everything together perfectly, only for something to go horribly, embarrassingly wrong.

Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)

Like designing a stage that's shaped like a penis and testicles. (Blush!)

Jameela Jamil; Serena Williams
Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil Uncomfortable with Serena's Ads

Heads up, dear readers: This article dives into weight loss drugs, diet culture, body image, and celebrity endorsements. Read with care—and maybe a healthy dose of side-eye and snark.

When Serena Williams revealed she had lost 31 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication through the telehealth platform Ro, the internet responded as it always does: part applause, part skepticism.

Maren Morris
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

Country Star Maren Morris Speaks Out After Fan Groped Her During Meet-And-Greet

No matter how fun an event might be, it seems there are always people who try to ruin it for everyone around them. But country singer Maren Morris isn't going to let a few inappropriate fans get in her way.

While touring in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 22, she participated in a meet-and-greet in preparation for her latest release, Dreamsicle, which she would perform that night.

Snoop Dogg
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Hit With Backlash After Saying He's 'Scared' To Go To Kids' Movies Due To LGBTQ+ Representation

Rapper and grandparent Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—who performs under the name Snoop Dogg—is drawing criticism for his latest homophobic comments, years after the performer claimed he was a reformed bigot.

Speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, Broadus recalled watching the Disney Pixar Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, which included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kiss between two women, married to each other, that had homophobes calling for boycotts when the film came out in 2022.

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
PBS Newshour/YouTube; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Video Of Kamala Warning About Trump Resurfaces After His Latest Threat To Deploy Military

Having too much class to issue a collective "I told you so" to the United States, former Democratic Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris could say that but has not.

In what is being called her last official campaign rally, Harris warned MAGA Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump intended to use the military against American citizens. Now that Trump has, her warning has resurfaced.

