Trump Had A Shockingly Normal Reaction To Travis And Taylor's Engagement—And He's Getting Roasted Alive For It

President Donald Trump was widely mocked for his surprisingly supportive reaction to the news that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift are engaged to be married.

In a post on Instagram, Swift announced that “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sharing photos of Kelce kneeling on one knee before her in a flower-filled garden.

The news made its way to Trump, who said the following when informed about the pending nuptials during a Cabinet meeting:

“I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy. I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

That's a very weird response coming from Trump, who has attacked Swift on numerous occasions.

Before last year's Super Bowl, conservative conspiracists suggested that the NFL rigged the season for Swift to attend, allegedly orchestrated by then-President Joe Biden and the CIA to boost ratings and promote a liberal political agenda. Swift has been in a relationship with Kelce since September 2023 and is a regular presence at his games.

The conspiracies surrounding Swift gained further attention after Trump claimed he made her "so much money" by signing the Music Modernization Act in 2018, which updates copyright law "to make statutory licensing more fair for creators and more efficient for digital music providers," according to the U.S. Copyright Office.



Trump targeted Swift and speculated about her potential endorsement of Biden in the early days of the 2024 election cycle. In characteristically self-promoting fashion, Trump claimed credit for Swift's financial success, citing his involvement in passing the legislation.

Trump argued that Swift should acknowledge his contribution and labeled supporting Biden as "disloyal." He said there is "no way" Swift could endorse Biden "...and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

Just months ago, Trump made headlines after declaring he alone is responsible for why she is no longer, by his estimation, "hot." And just prior to that, he made a petty dig at Swift during his speech for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House.

At the time, Trump acknowledged the Eagles' 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was “a little surprising,” a remark that appeared to reference the Chiefs' consecutive Super Bowl victories in 2023 and 2024. He then shifted focus to Swift, getting in a petty swipe drawing attention to Swift's presence at the game to watch Kelce play tight end for the losing team.

He said:

"I was there along with Taylor Swift, how did that work out?"

People wondered if Trump even knows who he was asked about—and mocked him profusely.









Give it another day or so—Trump will likely have a different opinion on Swift's engagement then.