Travis Kelce's Dad Just Revealed When Travis Proposed To Taylor—And Fans Are All Noticing A Huge Easter Egg

In "Love Story," Taylor Swift once sang, "We were both young when I first saw you . . . It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes.'"
And in "You Belong with Me," Swift sang, "I'm on the bleachers / Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find / What you're looking for has been here the whole time."
These lyrics share adorably serendipitous parallels with Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, as the pair have been dating for about two years and have gone public with their recent engagement.
Though their relationship isn't as old as the 2008 songs, Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, has dropped hints that the proposal may have happened a few weeks ago.
After the news broke and everyone was buzzing with excitement, Ed Kelce revealed to ABC News 5 Cleveland:
"[Travis] got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine.'"
"They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."
Swifties were quick to latch onto the details, including the fact that he was at a Philadelphia Eagles public practice "two weeks ago on a Sunday night," placing him at the stadium on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Interestingly, the New Heights podcast episode—where Swift trolled a certain group of male football superfans—aired publicly on August 13, meaning that it was likely recorded and edited a few days prior. Swifties found it reasonable, then, that the couple may have filmed the podcast, gone to the backyard "to have a glass of wine," and then went out to dinner after.
If Swifties are right, then Taylor Swift is no longer the only one dropping Easter Eggs.
In fact, at one point during the episode when she quips that the podcast "got her a boyfriend," Kelce looks slyly at the camera, as if to suggest, "Not for long!"
At another point, Kelce jokes, "We're going out back after this," which some thought was a goofy, somewhat sexual joke at the time.
But now they're thinking that he was dropping hints about what was about to happen before the pair ever made it to dinner.
To say that fans are impressed would be an understatement.
Just like a Taylor Swift album, the more details are revealed, the more adorable and fun this story gets.
And since Travis Kelce is a football star, this whole engagement was, well, well-played.