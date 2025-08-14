Skip to content

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

Taylor Swift Just Appeared On Travis Kelce's Podcast—And Hilariously Trolled His Fans

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce
@newheightsshow/TikTok

Swift made an appearance on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, and gave a hilarious nod to their "male sports fan" listeners.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 14, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

There is one vital, earth-shattering, no-going-back difference between Swifties and a certain subgroup of male football fans: Swifties are big fans of Taylor Swift's relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But this group of male football fans?

They hate the relationship so much, they're counting down the days until Kelce retires, just so they hopefully don't have to see Swift in the stands anymore. Talk about conditional love!

Swift, Travis, and his older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star and now ESPN spokesman Jason Kelce, are all well aware of the 41subgroup's pushback against Taylor Swift appearing in their games, stands, and media.

Since they've accepted it, they might as well have some fun with it.

The Kelce Brothers recently launched their podcast New Heights, which typically centers around football, games, players, and sports history, but for one episode and one episode only, they had a very special guest.

They really missed an opportunity to call it New Heights: Taylor's Version. Because the focus of that episode was for Swift to announce, for the very first time, her next album, which will be called The Life of a Showgirl.

A teaser trailer of their guest star went viral on Twitter (X), Instagram, and TikTok as Jason Kelce gave Swift the introduction she deserves:

"She is the most awarded artist in the history of the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and iHeart Radio Music Awards. She has 14 Grammy Awards and is the only artist in history to win Album of the Year four times."
"Last December, she wrapped up 'The Eras Tour,' which spanned 149 shows across 51 cities, five continents, and was the most attended tour of all time."
"Her last album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' set a record with 1.76 billion streams globally within the first week alone."
"And as a fan of 'that guy on the Chiefs,' she has 19 wins, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl. 92%ers, are you ready for it?!"
"Making her podcasting debut, the most requested guest in the history of shows, Taylor Swift!"

Swift thanked Kelce for the thoughtful and impassioned introduction and then used the opportunity to troll the fans who would definitely have a problem with her appearing on the show.

"Thank you; that was so nice. Thank you. Thank you for having me on my favorite podcast."
"As we all know, you know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast."
"And, um, I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens..."
"...It's more of me."

You can see the teaser trailer here:

@newheightshow

IT’S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING TAYLOR SWIFT. TONIGHT. 7PM ET.

This was clearly meant to be a joke, pointing out that there would be people who would be unhappy that Swift shared the Kelce brothers' space to share her next big accomplishment.

But male football fans came out in droves on Twitter (X), clearly not getting the joke.






Instagram and TikTok were much more positive spaces, with people finding Swift's jab to be utterly hilarious.

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

Others also greatly appreciated Swift getting the intro she deserved, and from her boyfriend's brother, no less!

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

And of course, there were some icons who were "not calm" in the comments.

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/Instagram

@newheightsshow/TikTok

@newheightsshow/TikTok

Though that subgroup of male football fans who can't stand Swift or her relationship with Kelce certainly came out of the woodwork for this podcast episode, Jason's yell into the microphone was more than loud enough to drown all of them out.

Not to mention Swift's confident quip and the many fans who showed up in the comments to laugh along with her.

Screenshots from @sweetteataylor's TikTok video
Gay Man's Story About A Recent Hookup Takes An Awkward Turn At The Car Wash—And Yikes

Matt Rife
Fans Outraged After Makeup Brand Features Controversial Comedian Matt Rife In New Ad Campaign

Skyler Gisondo; Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Costar Offers Hilarious Reaction After Fan Claims She's Never Cast Opposite 'Hot' Actors

Nikki Hiltz
Trans Nonbinary Track Star Nikki Hiltz Shares Powerful Video Documenting Their Top Surgery Journey

