Skip to content

Trump Accuses 'Time' Magazine Of Using Worst Photo Of Him 'Of All Time' For Gaza Peace Deal Cover

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift Sparks Debate With Blunt Response To All Of Her 'Life Of A Showgirl' Haters

Taylor Swift
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/Getty Images

After her new album The Life of a Showgirl was met with backlash from many fans, Swift told podcaster Zane Lowe that everyone is entitled to their opinion—adding that any talk, positive or negative, is simply helping to boost her image.

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 14, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

"The haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate..."

An immortal lyric from Grammy winning superstar Taylor Swift's hit song "Shake It Off."

Indeed, throughout her award winning career, the chart topping music star has amassed enough fans (or "Swifties," as they have come to be known) to break down Ticketmaster, but has also met her fair share of adversaries.

The latter group have come out in abundance with the release of her latest album, The Life of A Showgirl.

In addition to music critics decrying the album as "charmless," "mediocre," and even "a masterpiece of cringe," people wasted no time in blowing up social media with their negative reviews of Swift's twelfth studio album.



So, has Swift "shaken off" all the hate The Life Of A Showgirl has received?

No she has not.

In fact, as she said during a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple News, Swift is almost relishing all the negative attention her latest album has received.


@zanelowe

‘I welcome the chaos’. Caught up with Taylor to chat all things #TheLifeofaShowgirl. Out now. #taylorswift #tloas #newmusic #zaneloweinterview

Lowe asked Swift, point blank, how she handled all the widespread attention her new album received only days after its release, leading Swift to confidently declare that she "welcome[d] the chaos."

Swift proudly revealed that she possessed the "all press is good press" mentality:

"The rule of showbusiness is: If it's the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you're helping."

Additionally, the pop icon also emphasized that art is subjective, and no one should be called out or criticized for their opinions:

"I have a lot of respect for people's subjective opinions on art."
"I'm not the art police."
"Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want."
"What our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror."
"Often times an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself."
"Right?"
"What you're going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I'm putting out at any given moment."

Swift also pointed out that she's no stranger to her albums getting a polarizing reception from fans and critics alike, but over the course of time, people's opinions of her albums have changed:

"What I often love seeing my fans say is, 'I used to be someone who didn't, like, relate to 'Reputation' and now that I've been through some other things in my life, that's my favorite album.'"
"Literally me, by the way."
"Or, 'I used to be a, like, 'Fearless' girlie; now I'm obsessed with 'Evermore.'"
"We're doing this thing for keeps."
"Like, I have such an eye on legacy when I'm making my music."
"I know what I made."
"I know I adore it."
"And I know that, like, on the theme of what the showgirl is, all of this is part of it."

As the interview began to make the rounds on social media, Swifties and non-Swifties alike were impressed by Swift's classy, and dignified stance on all the attention, good and bad, that The Life Of A Showgirl has received.





As one might expect, however, not everyone was sold on Swift's defense, with many seeing an opportunity to take another jab.





Taylor Swift is one of those celebrities that will illicit an equal amount of glee and groans at the very mention of her name.

However, as Oscar Wilde once so deftly put it, "the only thing worse than being talked about, is not being talked about..."

Latest News

Stephen Miller; Gavin Newsom
Political News

A MAGA Influencer Just Praised Stephen Miller's 'Incredible Aura'—And Gavin Newsom Pounced

Donald Trump
Political News

Viral Photo Of Trump With Golden Sconce Behind Him Gives Fittingly Devilish Optical Illusion

Photo of a grey walled bathroom with the man and woman symbols on the wall.
Trending

Women Break Down The Things Men Do That They Don't Realize Make Women Feel Safe Or Unsafe

In a sepia toned photo, a young man sits on a couch, sad and rubbing his eyes.
Trending

People Share Bombshells Their Therapist Dropped That Totally Changed Their Perspective

More from Entertainment/music

Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift; Greta Gerwig
Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube; Perry Knotts/Getty Images; Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Taylor Swift: Kelce's Drunken Encounter

He’s Just Travis.

At least that’s how Taylor Swift describes her fiancé—a man who can catch a football midair but apparently can’t tell an Oscar-nominated director from Hugh Grant’s wife after a few tequila shots.

Keep ReadingShow less
George Clooney
LAURENT HOU/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

George Clooney Explains Why He Decided To Move His 8-Year-Old Twins To France—And It Makes Sense

Most parents will do all that they can to provide the best lives for their children. Celebrities are uniquely able to provide for their kids, thanks to their higher income and access to resources.

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, opened up about their decision to raise their eight-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Alexander, abroad in rural France on a remote farm, far away from the United States and Hollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
President Trump; Brandi Kruse
C-SPAN

Trump's Ultra-Creepy Interaction With Female MAGA Influencer Has People Recoiling

Conservative influencer Brandi Kruse had a creepy interaction with President Donald Trump during a White House roundtable on Antifa on Wednesday that had critics feeling absolutely repulsed.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, Trump recently signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Elisabeth Hasselbeck
@rickileetimjoel/TikTok; ABC

Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Infamous Clash With Elisabeth Hasselbeck On 'The View'—And Why She Thinks It Was A 'Setup'

It was one of the most viral moments of the 2000s before that term even existed: The now infamous 2007 on-air shouting match between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View.

The pair had been hired for the panel for their outspokenly opposing political viewpoints. And in May of 2007, that opposition came to verbal blows over the Iraq War.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jesse Watters discussing Stephen Miller
Fox News

Jesse Watters' Fox News Cohosts Call Out His 'Creepy' Rant About 'High-Value Man' Stephen Miller

Fox News personality Jesse Watters weirded out his own co-hosts after he claimed that New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secretly wants to sleep with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller after she "short-shamed" him.

In an Instagram livestream earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez said “one of the best ways that you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them." She called Miller "a clown" and suggested he—the architect of President Donald Trump's immigration policies—takes out his anger on others because he's "like, 4 feet 10 inches."

Keep ReadingShow less