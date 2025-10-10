Taylor Swift's Story About How Travis Kelce Drunkenly Met 'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Is Too Good

He’s Just Travis.

At least that’s how Taylor Swift describes her fiancé—a man who can catch a football midair but apparently can’t tell an Oscar-nominated director from Hugh Grant’s wife after a few tequila shots.

During her Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on October 8, Swift recalled the now-legendary mix-up that happened when Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce confused Barbie director Greta Gerwig with Anna Eberstein, Grant’s actual spouse, at the London stop of her Eras Tour.

Meyers kicked things off by showing a video of Kelce mingling and dancing in a VIP tent so star-studded it looked like the Met Gala met Coachella—Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and (supposedly) Greta Gerwig—before asking Swift if “the story he heard was true?”

You can watch the now-infamous tent video here:

The video captured night two of the Eras Tour leg in Wembley Stadium, where Kelce’s friends from Cleveland Heights were also present.

Swift admitted she had major FOMO watching the chaos unfold:

“I can see everyone getting drunker and wilder.”

I guess FOMO hits different when your VIP tent looks like a Barbie-themed fever dream.

But Swift didn’t miss out entirely; Kelce made sure to spill every last drop of VIP tea on the ride home:

“The most fun thing about having Travis out on tour is he would go to the tents and give me the tea afterward. We'd do the debrief afterward in the car.”

Unfortunately, tequila and tight ends don’t mix well when it comes to reliable eyewitness accounts.

According to Swift, Kelce spotted Grant and his wife dancing and assumed Eberstein was Gerwig. Fueled by confidence (and possibly too many Casamigos), he decided this was his moment to compliment the Academy-nominated director.

Kelce explained to Swift:

“I walked up to her and said, 'I love 'Barbie.' I'm just Ken, too.' And then I pointed to you. She smiled politely, but she didn't say anything.”

Eberstein’s polite smile didn’t raise alarms for Kelce, who figured Gerwig had just heard one too many Ken jokes. Later, he told Swift that “Gerwig” and Grant “seemed like soulmates” as they partied closely together and probably “had a movie together.”

Confused, Swift told her fiancé:

“The tea is crazy tonight, Travis… I have several follow-up questions.”

Naturally, she did what any self-respecting pop star detective would do: opened TikTok. Sure enough, she found video after video of Kelce dancing with someone who looked like Greta Gerwig herself.

You can view a close-up of the Kelce and Gerwig "Shake It Off" singalong here:

When she asked him to confirm, he drunkenly didn’t miss a beat: “That’s not Greta.”

That’s when Swift did the math herself:

“Is there any chance the people that looked like soulmates were Hugh Grant and his soulmate?”

Cue the secondhand embarrassment. Honestly, are we sure Greta wasn’t secretly inspired by Travis Kelce when she wrote Ken?

Grant and Eberstein clearly qualify as soulmates . Together since 2012 and married in 2018, the Swedish TV producer and the Love Actually star share three children and a habit of stealing the spotlight at Wimbledon — she looking like Scandinavian royalty, he appearing as if he’d rather be anywhere else with her. Essentially, they prove that opposites really do attract.

Meyers complimented:

“The good thing is he recognized true love. He saw soulmates, and he knew you were soulmates.”

You can watch the hilarious interview clip here:

@latenightseth @Taylor Swift spills the tea on how @Travis Kelce first met Greta Gerwig and his classic mix-up 😅

After going public in the fall of 2023, the pair got engaged last summer during a Lake Como getaway that, naturally, went viral on Instagram. Their romance has been one long pop-culture fever dream —equal parts Super Bowl touchdown and bridge breakdown—with Swift cheering in stadium suites and Kelce showing up at her concerts like the world’s most committed gossip ambassador.

You can view the Swift-Kelce Love Story-themed engagement post here:

And no hard feelings from Grant, either. After attending the concert, he posted on X , thanking “one aging London boy, wife, and thrilled 8-year-old” and giving Kelce a special shoutout as an “excellent if gigantic boyfriend.” He ended with a fitting #TequilaShots.

Swift responded in peak Taylor fashion:

“As a long-time Hugh Grant stan, this tweet is very important to my culture.”

Swifties immediately flooded social media on the wholesome Travis Eras Tour mix-up:













































Now, with The Life of a Showgirl—her 12th studio album—smashing every conceivable chart record, Swift told Meyers this era feels particularly special. It already moved 2.7 million copies in its very first day in the U.S. and by mid-week was sitting near 3.2 million in pure sales alone.

Swift gushed:

“It’s been the most joyful album release I’ve ever had.”

The interview also marked the end of her Showgirl press tour, a full-circle moment for an artist whose numerology-loving fans noticed that Meyers’ 1,713th episode (which adds up to 12) lined up perfectly with her 12th album and her lucky number, 13.

As for what’s next? The Eras Tour is wrapped, and Swift is officially swapping setlists for wedding seating charts.

Meyers, ever so helpful, even offered his unsolicited advice on invitations, suggesting they go digital or framed so guests “can hang them up when they brag about going.”

You can watch Meyers' wedding tips to Taylor Swift below:

Maybe Meyers should stick to late-night hosting—and Travis should invest in a pair of glasses before the rehearsal dinner.