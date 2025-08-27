Skip to content

People Describe The Weirdest Household 'Hacks' Their Family Did Growing Up

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

CBS Reporter Freaks Out After Learning Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Got Engaged Moments Before Going Live

CBS Reporter Olivia Rinaldi reacting to Taylor Swift's engagement
@cbsnews/TikTok; @taylorswift/Instagram

CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi couldn't contain her excitement after discovering that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged a few moments before her live report.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 27, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

From beat reporters to long-form journalists to trending news writers, people tend to cover the news as it happens, whatever it is.

But every once in a while, a piece of news comes along that really speaks to them personally.

CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi's day was made when Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce—right before Rinaldi launched into a live report.

Just before going live, Rinaldi looked down at her phone, and her mouth fell open, her excitement increasing when she discovered Taylor Swift's announcement on Instagram, complete with pictures of Swift and Kelce's engagement in a beautiful garden and Swing's engagement ring.

Swift captioned the announcement:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

She then included a dynamite emoji, which might be referred to as "TNT" or "Taylor and Travis."

You can see the announcement here:

Behind the scenes, Rinaldi confided that she "felt like Paul Revere," referring to the American silversmith who rode through the streets, warning others that the British were on their way.

Rinaldi was eager for the camera to come back to her, and she turned on the reporter charm.

"This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged."
"You can see it right there on her Instagram. She put it up in that post with the caption, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married' with a little dynaminte sign there, so, very exciting that we get to break that and tell everyone about that!"

She then volunteered to perform news coverage for the wedding if there was a way of crashing or getting an invitation.

You can watch the reaction video here:

@cbsnews

CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” #taylorswift #traviskelce #taylornation #swifttok #swiftie

Folks on Twitter (X) didn't quite understand what the big deal was.


TikTokers enjoyed Rinaldi's excitement and were happy to rejoice with fellow Swifties.

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

@cbsnews/TikTok

While the news of Swift and Kelce might not be exciting to everyone, it's entertaining to many. It's important to celebrate things that make us happy.

Latest News

Screenshots from video of American mom detaining pickpockets in Venice
Trending

U.S. Tourist Goes Viral After Tracking Down Teen Pickpocket In Venice And Holding Her By Ponytail Until Police Arrive

Offset and Cardi B
Celebrities

Rapper Offset Is Getting Dragged Hard After Blaming His Divorce On Cardi B Not Cooking For Him

Donald Trump
Political News

'The Daily Show' Epically Drags MAGA's American Flag Obsession With Hilariously NSFW Parody Ad

Screenshot of JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Political News

Pritzker Perfectly Claps Back After Trump Tells Him To 'Spend More Time At The Gym'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Karoline Leavitt
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Gets Brutal Reminder After Making Brazen Claim About Trump's 'Transparency'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had people rolling their eyes after she took to X to claim that President Donald Trump is the "most transparent and accessible" president in history.

Leavitt made the claim in response to a tweet from White House correspondent Philip Wegmann, who writes for the conservative news site RealClearPolitics, one of the right-wing news outlets accredited by the White House as part of a larger shake-up intended to counter "liberal news narratives."

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Trump Had A Shockingly Normal Reaction To Travis And Taylor's Engagement—And He's Getting Roasted Alive For It

President Donald Trump was widely mocked for his surprisingly supportive reaction to the news that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift are engaged to be married.

In a post on Instagram, Swift announced that “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sharing photos of Kelce kneeling on one knee before her in a flower-filled garden.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two women resting their heads on a man's shoulders
a group of people posing for the camera
Photo by Yermek Sherkhan on Unsplash

People Who've Had A Threesome Reveal What Surprised Them Most

From time to time, a couple might look for ways to spice up their relationship, fearing they may have lost some of their spark.

Conversely, some people look for ways to break free of their sexual comfort zone and be more adventurous.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Wes Moore
Fox News; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Trump Dragged After Claiming Maryland Governor Gave Him Dubious Compliment In Private

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a long history of telling unsubstantiated stories about "big, strong men" approaching him "with tears in their eyes" to thank him or tell him how amazing he is or how much they admire him.

The stories have always involved generic archetypes: military members, police officers, firefighters, manual laborers. Which might explain Trump's obsession with 1970s disco super group The Village People.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts his handprints in cement during the "The Walking Dead" Photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Plage Du Majestic.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Masturbation Theory

The math is indeed mathing for content creator Jon Shefsky, who boldly guesstimated just how many times The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan takes his trusty “little Lucille” for a spin.

His formula? Calluses. That’s right—Shefsky analyzed the actor’s roughened palms like an archaeologist at Pompeii and landed on a staggering number: 20 times a week.

Keep ReadingShow less