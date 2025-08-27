CBS Reporter Freaks Out After Learning Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Got Engaged Moments Before Going Live

From beat reporters to long-form journalists to trending news writers, people tend to cover the news as it happens, whatever it is.
But every once in a while, a piece of news comes along that really speaks to them personally.
CBS reporter Olivia Rinaldi's day was made when Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce—right before Rinaldi launched into a live report.
Just before going live, Rinaldi looked down at her phone, and her mouth fell open, her excitement increasing when she discovered Taylor Swift's announcement on Instagram, complete with pictures of Swift and Kelce's engagement in a beautiful garden and Swing's engagement ring.
Swift captioned the announcement:
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
She then included a dynamite emoji, which might be referred to as "TNT" or "Taylor and Travis."
You can see the announcement here:
Behind the scenes, Rinaldi confided that she "felt like Paul Revere," referring to the American silversmith who rode through the streets, warning others that the British were on their way.
Rinaldi was eager for the camera to come back to her, and she turned on the reporter charm.
"This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged."
"You can see it right there on her Instagram. She put it up in that post with the caption, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married' with a little dynaminte sign there, so, very exciting that we get to break that and tell everyone about that!"
She then volunteered to perform news coverage for the wedding if there was a way of crashing or getting an invitation.
You can watch the reaction video here:
@cbsnews
CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” #taylorswift #traviskelce #taylornation #swifttok #swiftie
Folks on Twitter (X) didn't quite understand what the big deal was.
TikTokers enjoyed Rinaldi's excitement and were happy to rejoice with fellow Swifties.
While the news of Swift and Kelce might not be exciting to everyone, it's entertaining to many. It's important to celebrate things that make us happy.