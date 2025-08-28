Skip to content
Charlie Kirk Slammed After Telling Taylor Swift To 'Submit To Your Husband' Following News Of Her Engagement

Screenshot of Charlie Kirk; Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Real America's Voice; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The right-wing influencer reacted to the news of Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce by offering his hopes for Swift to become "more conservative," reminding her to "submit to your husband, Taylor."

Alan Herrera
Aug 28, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City.

See Full Bio

Far-right influencer Charlie Kirk put his misogyny and sexism on full display when he responded to the news that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift are engaged to be married, saying that Swift should now take the opportunity to become "more conservative" and reminding her to "submit to your husband."

Kirk was of course just one of the millions around the country who responded to the news that America's most famous couple will soon tie the knot—but few made comments as openly backward as this.

Speaking on his program, he said:

"But maybe one of the reasons why Taylor Swift has been so, just, kind of annoyingly liberal over the last couple of years is that she's not yet married and she doesn't have children. I say this non-sarcastically. I say this as a husband and a father. Having children changes you."
"Getting married changes you, and I hope that America's biggest pop star marrying the pharmaceutical spokesperson ends up conservatizing them. Taylor Swift might deradicalize herself. She might come back down to reality. I want them to have lots of children. It teaches something about -- teaches you something about yourself."
"Taylor Swift might go from a cat lady to a JD Vance supporter, and I think we should celebrate that. I think that Taylor Swift having two or three children -- she should have more children than she has houses."
"That is my challenge, Taylor Swift. And I'm not being sarcastic. I think that if she ends up having children, she'll stop this kind of liberal endorsing Joe Biden nonsense. And we want Taylor Swift on team America. We want you to leave the island of the wokeys."
"And we would welcome you with open arms. One of the reasons why so many people on the right have been just skeptical or at least a little bit negative on Taylor Swift is, up until this point, that's not a great role model for young women, to wait all the way until you're 35 and just put your career first. We just talked about this with Katie Miller."

In a truly disgusting end to his rant, Kirk added that Swift should "reject feminism" and "submit" to Kelce, since she's "not in charge."

"However, there's a great chance to change that. It's a great chance for Taylor Swift now to get married and have a ton of children. You can certainly afford it, Taylor."
"All kidding and sarcasm aside, this is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative. Engage in reality more and get outside of the abstract clouds. Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge."
"And most importantly, I can't wait to go to a Taylor Kelce concert. I can't say it without laughing. You've got to change your name. If not, you don't really mean it."

You can hear what Kirk said in the video below.

The disgust for Kirk's remarks was palpable.


Kirk's remarks, sexist and misogynistic as they are, are largely indicative of the right-wing frustration with Swift's political capital.

Swift, much to the chagrin of Trump and conservatives, has used her massive profile to encourage young voters to participate in the electoral process, efforts that have been recognized by political scientists as having a significant impact on key races. Swifties have acknowledged that a Swift endorsement could potentially sway their votes.

For instance, in 2023, the singer shared a brief message on Instagram urging her hundreds of millions of followers to register to vote. Following her post, Vote.gov, the nonpartisan nonprofit she highlighted, reported over 35,000 new registrations.

The organization noted that the 35,252 registrations on National Voter Registration Day marked the highest total since 2020, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year. Notably, the number of 18-year-olds registering was more than double that of 2022.

