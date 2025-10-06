MAGA Fan Has Unhinged Meltdown After Starbucks Barista Doesn't Call Out 'Charlie Kirk' With Her Order

For anyone who isn't familiar with Starbucks ordering protocol, the cashier will ask for a name to put on the cup.
When the order is done, the barista will call out the name on the cup to let the customer know their order is ready. However, if there aren't many people in the store, it's not uncommon for a person to just have their drink handed to them or brought to their table if they're seated.
There are a lot of videos and memes about how people's names get misspelled or mispronounced on their Starbucks cup. No one posts videos of getting handed their drink or food.
There are also videos of MAGA minions using the name situation or store policies to try to gain internet clout. After the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, they filmed themselves asking for Donald Trump on their cups.
It's a bizarre attempt to flex, with a desire to have their request refused so they can claim victimhood—a more desirable outcome than "owning the libs" by having whatever name they're currently using called out at Starbucks.
If they were paying attention, they'd realize Starbucks isn't the liberal mecca they think it is, with most progressives still boycotting the company over union busting, DEI rollbacks, and statements made by past and current company executives.
The latest MAGA Starbucks flex follows the lead of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, the Trump administration, and a multitude of GOP politicians, and conservative mouthpieces exploiting the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for their own gain.
Kirk died as the result of another act of senseless gun violence in September, but none of the people exploiting his death are working for the sensible gun control measures a majority of Americans support, like universal background checks.
MAGA minions are asking for Kirk’s name on their cups, so they can cry about it not being used or called out when their drink is done. They rarely post the videos of getting what they supposedly wanted.
One desperate MAGA attention seeker posted a video of herself pitching a fit because, in a mostly empty Starbucks, her drink was brought to her instead of the barista yelling "Charlie Kirk."
In the video, the woman—who kept her own face off camera but showed her dog several times—berated employees and got into a verbal spat with other customers.
After being handed her drink, the customer asked:
"So you didn’t call his name out?”
The employee asked what was happening while a customer pointed out the MAGA clout chaser was recording.
The woman complained:
"A man spoke up for what he believes in, and he got shot in the neck over it. And you couldn’t stand there and call my name out? My name. But you called his name out?"
The woman singled out another customer, then pointed to her cup, with Charlie Kirk’s name on it.
"But couldn’t call his name out?"
Trying to draw in others, the woman filming her own tantrum turned on other customers, saying:
"It’s the point. You guys came in after me, the place was completely empty, and you’re making a scene. You didn’t have to make a scene."
Then the only person making a scene declared:
"And what did she do? She brought me my drink."
Oh, no.... table service so she wouldn't have to bring her dog to the counter again.
The crying, yelling videographer was eventually asked to leave as she proclaimed her hysterics were:
"...what Charlie Kirk died for."
People were less than sympathetic to her plight.
Numerous people shared her video, but not to plead her case.
Most mocked her obvious, desperate attempt to get attention.
The comments weren't any more supportive of her public display, exploiting a person's death for internet clout.
This video and others like it prompted a New York Times OpEd titled, "Why Are My Fellow Baristas Being Used as Props in a Dangerous Culture War Stunt?" as well as a multitude of posts online.
Another MAGA minion tried to go viral by claiming that in response to her attempt to "pay tribute" to Kirk, Starbucks wrote "LOSER" on her cup.
CCTV footage proved her cup should have had "LIAR" written on it instead.
Starbucks actually issued a statement after multiple false allegations of right-wing victimhood. The company made it clear that clout chasers can give whatever name they want for their order.
On September 17, the company released a statement reading:
"...when a customer wants to use a different name— including the name Charlie Kirk—when ordering their drink in our café, we aim to respect their preference."
"Starbucks is a company built on human connection. Having a name, rather than a number, attached to a customer order has been a core part of the Starbucks coffeehouse experience for decades. Most customers use their own name."
"Over the years, we have had instances where some people have tried to abuse the system. For example, they’ve provided something that isn’t a name at all, but rather a political slogan with the aim of having our barista shout it out as they hand off the finished drink. And in some cases, as their 'name,' they have provided words that are sexually explicit or otherwise offensive."
"We aim to be a community coffeehouse where everyone feels welcome, so we have previously provided guidance to our partners to respectfully ask the customer to use a different name when attempting to use political slogans or phrases in place of their name."
Conservatives demanding to use their preferred rather than legal name...
...the irony is rich.