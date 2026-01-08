Lego Just Unveiled Their New Tech-Heavy 'Smart Brick'—But Not Everyone Is Excited About It

LEGO has long been known for its fostering of creativity, independent play, and imaginative designs, both in their LEGO sets and free-form bricks.

Parents have long hailed LEGO as a viable option for fostering creativity and critical thinking, even when faced with the frustrations of children not cleaning up all of the pieces and the pains of potentially stepping on them.

But parents aren't sure what the future holds after LEGO made an announcement that could change everything during an appearance at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show.

Kids' screen time has been an enduring concern for parents. In response, LEGO decided to add something they feel will encourage kids to put down the screens and turn back to building: their new SMART Brick design.

Tom Donaldson, LEGO's Senior Vice President and Head of Creative Play Lab, explained:

"The launch of LEGO SMART Play brings creativity, technology, and storytelling together to make building worlds and stories even more engaging, and all without a screen."

As of March 2026, families will be able to purchase LEGO SMART Bricks, which light up, make sounds, and even detect motion. LEGO will also be creating a whole new line of SMART builder sets, which will function in conjunction with the SMART Brick.

The company will begin production with several of its most popular STAR WARS builder sets, reimagined with the SMART Brick. Lightsabers will light up, and vehicles like the X-wing and Landspeeder will detect when they are rolled over or thrust into the air, with appropriate sound effects issuing from the pieces.

This is arguably a highly innovative design and will bring new life and possibilities to these beloved builder sets, and they might even stand a chance of drawing the attention of screen-dependent children.

While parents and LEGO fans could get behind that, they worried the new tech would discourage children from using their imaginations in crafting ideas, stories, and sound effects.

With lights and sounds provided for them, in addition to the increasingly easy step-by-step instructions for builder sets, what will be left for these children to dream up on their own?

















Not to mention parents' concerns about opening doors to involuntary tracking and subscription fees.





As with most technological advances, the Smart Brick comes with positives and negatives, both in design and intention. While this might be a marvelous idea for those who need motivation to put down their devices, it could also hinder imaginative kids who already have fewer options for independent play in an increasingly digital world.