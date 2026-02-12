Skip to content

NBC Apologizes After Commentators Repeatedly Misgendered Trans Winter Olympic Skier

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to "move on" from the Epstein files during a press briefing on Tuesday—and critics pushed back hard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was swiftly criticized after she tried to sweep aside President Donald Trump's role in the Epstein files, urging the press—and by extension the public—to "move on" from the matter.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

The Justice Department recently released about 3 million new documents collected as part of its years' long investigation into Epstein.

The DOJ said this release would be the final tranche of Epstein-related files required under the law, but the disclosures have instead sparked renewed outrage over the government’s failure to deliver transparency or accountability for Epstein’s many survivors.

The records include an FBI interview in which a former Florida police chief recalled receiving a phone call from Trump in 2006, shortly after local authorities opened an investigation into Epstein. According to the document—a written summary of a 2019 FBI interview—Trump allegedly told the officer that Epstein’s behavior was widely known, saying, “Thank goodness you’re stopping him. Everyone has known he’s been doing this."

While the officer’s name is redacted in the file, the interview subject is identified as the Palm Beach police chief during the Epstein investigation, a role held at the time by Michael Reiter.

Reiter later confirmed to the Miami Herald that Trump had called him. The account is likely to intensify scrutiny over what Trump knew—and when.

While Leavitt would not confirm whether the phone call had happened, she claimed Trump has always been "honest and transparent" about his relationship with Epstein, a remark that doesn't make sense given how much effort Trump has made to distance himself from his former friend.

She added:

"That remains true and this call, if it did happen, corroborates exactly what President Trump has said from the beginning."
"I'm sure many of you, when you read that alleged FBI report, probably thought to yourself, 'Wow, this really cracks our narrative that we've been trying to push about this president for many years.'"
"We're moving on from that."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

But critics were very clear that no—no one is moving on from this at all, nor will they.




Just last week, Trump, who admitted he had not read files containing thousands of photos of Epstein's properties, emails, flight logs, and tips submitted to the FBI through its National Threat Operations Center, was criticized for saying "it’s really time for the country to get on to something else."

He insisted "nothing came out about me other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally by Epstein and other people, but I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like health care and something people care about."

However, in total, the most recent release from the Justice Department includes more than 5,300 documents containing upwards of 38,000 mentions of Trump, his wife, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and related terms. Earlier releases of the Epstein-related records, made public late last year, contained an additional 130 files with references tied to Trump.

Latest News

Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Political News

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

JD Vance
Political News

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

Rich Ruohonen
Political News

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

More from News/political-news

Matthew Modine attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

The fallout from Stranger Things' fifth and final season continues, as fans, critics, and now former cast members share their thoughts on how the story wrapped. Joining in season one, American actor Matthew Modine portrayed Dr. Martin Brenner, aka “Papa,” to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

Dr. Brenner was a shadowy government scientist tied to the U.S. Department of Energy and deeply involved in the events unfolding in Hawkins, including the disappearance of Will Byers. Initially positioned as the series’ primary antagonist, Brenner loomed large over Eleven’s traumatic upbringing and the origins of her powers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maxim Naumov
Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

U.S. Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Crash Has Internet In Tears With Emotional Olympic Debut

Fans of Olympic figure skating, the moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Maxim Naumov's Olympic debut.

Naumov grew up on the ice at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury, where both of his parents coached after their time together in the Olympics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Todd Lyons and LaMonica McIver
@Acyn/X

Democratic Rep. Goes Viral After Bluntly Asking ICE Director If He Thinks He's Going To Hell

New Jersey Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver went viral after questioning acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Todd Lyons before a meeting of the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday and asking him if he thinks he's going to hell as ICE continues to face national outrage amid the ongoing immigration crackdown.

Alongside the heads of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lyons was among the three top immigration officials who testified in a hearing called in the wake of the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alyssa Liu with her gold medal before and after it broke
Andy Cheung/Getty Images; @frigouscigous/TikTok

Olympians Are Speaking Out After Their Medals Keep Breaking—And It's A Big Yikes

Olympians might have the incredible honor of representing their countries in the Summer and Winter Games, and they might even receive an impressive amount of gear from a wide variety of luxury brands, but there's one very important thing they all deserve.

If they win a medal, their medal should be able to be worn on their Olympic lanyard without breaking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the perfect response after President Donald Trump whined about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance for being in Spanish.

The rapper delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year earlier this month—and Trump couldn't help but complain about the performance.

Keep ReadingShow less