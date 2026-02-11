Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

The fallout from Stranger Things' fifth and final season continues, as fans, critics, and now former cast members share their thoughts on how the story wrapped. Joining in season one, American actor Matthew Modine portrayed Dr. Martin Brenner, aka “Papa,” to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.
Dr. Brenner was a shadowy government scientist tied to the U.S. Department of Energy and deeply involved in the events unfolding in Hawkins, including the disappearance of Will Byers. Initially positioned as the series’ primary antagonist, Brenner loomed large over Eleven’s traumatic upbringing and the origins of her powers.
So when fans took to Modine’s Instagram to ask whether he liked the finale, his reply was strikingly direct: "nope."
You can view the interaction below:
That single word quickly circulated online, with viewers interpreting it as confirmation that even someone from inside the series wasn’t sold on the ending.
Modine appeared across four seasons before his character was killed off in season four. He did not elaborate on his criticism, but he made clear in the comments that it had nothing to do with lingering resentment over Brenner’s fate.
He reflected on his character's demise:
“Everything dies. The moment you accept this inevitably is the moment you truly begin living and become present ❤️.”
In season four, Brenner died from gunshot wounds sustained during a U.S. military attack on his underground Nevada facility. Shot by a helicopter sniper while attempting to escape with a weakened Eleven, he delivered a final monologue before dying alone in the desert. Despite his pleas for forgiveness, Eleven offered only a restrained “good-bye, Papa.”
Modine has also clarified that his criticism of the finale does not mean he harbors ill will toward the series itself. When a fan asked whether he would return if invited, the actor responded, “Of course.”
Fans have also speculated about whether the story is truly over. One popular theory—dubbed “Conformity Gate”—suggests there could be a secret ninth episode in season five, revealing the ending to be a fantasy created by Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower.
When asked directly about the theory, Modine offered a cautiously optimistic reply: “hoping so for the fans.”
Do you hear that? That’s Stranger Things fans booting up their laptops.
You can view his original post and the comments section here:
Modine previously spoke to Vulture following his character’s season four death:
“Yeah. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I love the Duffers. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I can’t wait to work with Millie again. I say Millie, because I don’t really have anything to do with the other cast members — except for Paul Reiser.”
Paul Reiser portrayed Dr. Brenner’s colleague at Hawkins National Laboratory.
Beyond Stranger Things, Modine is widely recognized for his work in Full Metal Jacket, Oppenheimer, Birdy, and Vision Quest. He played Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War drama and has maintained a steady presence in film and television for decades.
Fans quickly flooded the replies, with some applauding Modine’s honesty and others defending the finale just as fiercely.
You can view the reactions here:
Modine isn’t the only person to express disappointment. Jennifer Marshall, who portrayed Susan Hargrove, Max Mayfield’s mother, in seasons two and four, did not appear in season five. Marshall said she was disappointed not to return, noting she was in remission from cancer and that rejoining the show would have helped her secure union health insurance.
Despite the mixed reception, the finale made a cultural impact. Streams of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry” more than doubled on Spotify following their inclusion in the final episode.For now, the debate over how Stranger Things ended shows no signs of slowing—and Modine’s one-word review has only intensified the conversation