Skip to content

U.S. Figure Skater Who Lost Both Parents In DC Crash Has Internet In Tears With Emotional Olympic Debut

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

Matthew Modine attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

Modine, who played Papa for several seasons on the hit Netflix show only needed one word to give his verdict on the Stranger Things finale.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossFeb 11, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

The fallout from Stranger Things' fifth and final season continues, as fans, critics, and now former cast members share their thoughts on how the story wrapped. Joining in season one, American actor Matthew Modine portrayed Dr. Martin Brenner, aka “Papa,” to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

Dr. Brenner was a shadowy government scientist tied to the U.S. Department of Energy and deeply involved in the events unfolding in Hawkins, including the disappearance of Will Byers. Initially positioned as the series’ primary antagonist, Brenner loomed large over Eleven’s traumatic upbringing and the origins of her powers.

So when fans took to Modine’s Instagram to ask whether he liked the finale, his reply was strikingly direct: "nope."

You can view the interaction below:

@matthewmodine/Instagram

That single word quickly circulated online, with viewers interpreting it as confirmation that even someone from inside the series wasn’t sold on the ending.

Modine appeared across four seasons before his character was killed off in season four. He did not elaborate on his criticism, but he made clear in the comments that it had nothing to do with lingering resentment over Brenner’s fate.

He reflected on his character's demise:

“Everything dies. The moment you accept this inevitably is the moment you truly begin living and become present ❤️.”

In season four, Brenner died from gunshot wounds sustained during a U.S. military attack on his underground Nevada facility. Shot by a helicopter sniper while attempting to escape with a weakened Eleven, he delivered a final monologue before dying alone in the desert. Despite his pleas for forgiveness, Eleven offered only a restrained “good-bye, Papa.”

Modine has also clarified that his criticism of the finale does not mean he harbors ill will toward the series itself. When a fan asked whether he would return if invited, the actor responded, “Of course.”

Fans have also speculated about whether the story is truly over. One popular theory—dubbed “Conformity Gate”—suggests there could be a secret ninth episode in season five, revealing the ending to be a fantasy created by Vecna, portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower.

When asked directly about the theory, Modine offered a cautiously optimistic reply: “hoping so for the fans.”

Do you hear that? That’s Stranger Things fans booting up their laptops.

You can view his original post and the comments section here:

Modine previously spoke to Vulture following his character’s season four death:

“Yeah. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I love the Duffers. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I can’t wait to work with Millie again. I say Millie, because I don’t really have anything to do with the other cast members — except for Paul Reiser.”

Paul Reiser portrayed Dr. Brenner’s colleague at Hawkins National Laboratory.

Beyond Stranger Things, Modine is widely recognized for his work in Full Metal Jacket, Oppenheimer, Birdy, and Vision Quest. He played Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 Vietnam War drama and has maintained a steady presence in film and television for decades.

Fans quickly flooded the replies, with some applauding Modine’s honesty and others defending the finale just as fiercely.

You can view the reactions here:












Modine isn’t the only person to express disappointment. Jennifer Marshall, who portrayed Susan Hargrove, Max Mayfield’s mother, in seasons two and four, did not appear in season five. Marshall said she was disappointed not to return, noting she was in remission from cancer and that rejoining the show would have helped her secure union health insurance.

Despite the mixed reception, the finale made a cultural impact. Streams of Prince’s “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry” more than doubled on Spotify following their inclusion in the final episode.

For now, the debate over how Stranger Things ended shows no signs of slowing—and Modine’s one-word review has only intensified the conversation

Latest News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Political News

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Sturla Holm Laegreid
Trending

Olympic Biathlon Medalist Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend In Bizarre Interview

Chappell Roan
Celebrities

Chappell Roan Announces She's Leaving Talent Agency After CEO Is Named In Epstein Files

Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Political News

RFK Jr. Ripped After Giving Exteremely Telling Explanation For Why It's A 'Joy' To Work For Trump

More from Entertainment

Screenshot of Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly
Piers Morgan Uncensored

Megyn Kelly Claims 'Football Is Ours!' In Epic Tantrum Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Far-right pundit Megyn Kelly had people shaking their heads after she threw a bonkers tantrum over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance, declaring that "football is ours!" and that the Puerto Rican rapper performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep Reading Show less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

JB Pritzker Trolls Trump Hard By Hilariously Redacting White House Memo Urging Republicans Not To Panic

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker trolled President Donald Trump after the White House sent a memo to Republicans urging them not to panic ahead of the release of official economic data, which critics have accused officials of delaying to obscure the scope of the country''s economic downturn.

Layoffs surged in January, climbing to 108,435—the highest monthly total since 2009 and an increase of roughly 118 percent compared with the same time last year.

Keep Reading Show less
Red and white cake that says, 'I am divorcing you' in frosting
Photo by Charlota Blunarova on Unsplash

People Describe The Fastest Divorces They've Ever Seen

"Happily Ever After" is a beautiful sentiment, but it's not the destiny for every couple.

In fact, some couples break up so quickly after getting married that some people wonder whether the happy couple married for love... or for a party.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshots from @glammy1217's TikTok video
@glammy1217/TikTok

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?

That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.

Keep Reading Show less
Person turning on their kitchen faucet; Screenshot from @elaine.marie21's TikTok
Bill Tompkins/Getty Images; @elaine.marie21/TikTok

TikToker Stunned After Her Attempt At Keeping Her Pipes From Freezing Completely Backfires

Anyone who has ever lived in a colder climate has likely heard the hack of leaving faucets lightly dripping overnight during the coldest months to prevent the pipes from freezing.

It should be a very mild drip, and the water should be at least warm, to help counteract the chilling temperatures.

Keep Reading Show less