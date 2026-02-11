Chappell Roan Announces She's Leaving Talent Agency After CEO Is Named In Epstein Files

The United States Justice Department recently released risqué emails exchanged between a then-married Casey Wasserman and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and others sent to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The emails were contained in the files compiled during the investigation and indictment of both Maxwell and Epstein, her co-conspirator, registered sex offender and longtime friend of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Wasserman is the founder and CEO of the sports marketing and talent agency Wasserman Group.
In response to the revelation, singer songwriter Chappell Roan announced she was dropping the agency, citing the need for representation that aligns with her values.
Roan shared on her Instagram story:
"As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman."
"I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."
"I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by."
"Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."
You can see her post here:
@chappellroan/Instagram
People applauded Roan's proactive commitment to accountability.
They also noted who else was dropping Wasserman.
Casey Wasserman is currently serving as chairman of the privately funded Los Angeles Organizing Committee for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, LA28.
Wasserman is facing calls—including in the form of a petition—to resign over his relationship with Maxwell and Epstein.