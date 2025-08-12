Weird Al Hilariously Reacts After Google Alert Mixes Him Up With Chappell Roan

As household names go, Chappell Roan is still relatively new on the scene, so your grandma can be forgiven for not exactly knowing who she is.

But Google? Knowing everything is kind of its whole thing!

And yet it seems to have a really hard time identifying Chappell Roan—and even stranger, differentiating her from "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The iconic musical parodist recently shared a screenshot from a very bizarre Google alert in which the search engine's robots seemed to think Roan and he are the same person, and the internet can't stop laughing about it.

The screenshot shows a Google alert for Roan's upcoming autumn tour—with a photo of Yankovic belting out one of his comedic hits.

Yankovic captioned the post:

"You sure about this, Google?"

Clearly, it is not!

Chappell Roan is of course the 27-year-old pop dynamo who basically took over Summer 2024 as one of the hottest acts in music with her Grammy-nominated 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.



If you spent all last summer hearing a song about a place called "Pink Pony Club" and a girl telling her ex "Good Luck Babe," Chappell's the genius behind the madness.

"Weird Al," on the other hand, is the veteran musician, comedian and actor who's been making classic song parodies like "Amish Paradise" and "White & Nerdy" since the 1970s.

Both are musicians, of course, but that's about where the similarities end—with the exception of the performers' respective heads of hair, which are both thick and resplendently curly.

Well, that and the fact that he covered Roan's "Hot to Go" with comedian Will Forte during a November 2024 performance in Kansas City in support of Thundergong, a nonprofit organization aiding uninsured and underinsured amputees in need of prosthetics. The singer joked that “from now on,” he and Forte would just “be a Chappell Roan cover band.”





Whatever was behind the Google goof, people found the confusion of "Weird Al" and Chappell Roan hilarious.

































And of course many of the replies centered on potential Chappell Roan parody ideas for Yankovic.

















Anyway, when are we getting a "Weird Al" X Chappell Roan collab? That's the real question. Someone get on this!