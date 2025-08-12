Skip to content

Men Are Up In Arms After Reneé Rapp Hilariously Admits She Has No Idea Who Joe Rogan Is

Weird Al Hilariously Reacts After Google Alert Mixes Him Up With Chappell Roan

"Weird Al" Yankovic; Chappell Roan
John Nacion/Getty Images For Paramount Pictures; Adrian Edwards/GC Images

The parody singer was surprised to see his face on a Google alert about Chappell Roan's upcoming tour—and fans can see the resemblance.

Peter Karleby
Aug 12, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan.
As household names go, Chappell Roan is still relatively new on the scene, so your grandma can be forgiven for not exactly knowing who she is.

But Google? Knowing everything is kind of its whole thing!

And yet it seems to have a really hard time identifying Chappell Roan—and even stranger, differentiating her from "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The iconic musical parodist recently shared a screenshot from a very bizarre Google alert in which the search engine's robots seemed to think Roan and he are the same person, and the internet can't stop laughing about it.

You sure about this, Google?

[image or embed]
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 2:55 AM

The screenshot shows a Google alert for Roan's upcoming autumn tour—with a photo of Yankovic belting out one of his comedic hits.

Yankovic captioned the post:

"You sure about this, Google?"

Clearly, it is not!

Chappell Roan is of course the 27-year-old pop dynamo who basically took over Summer 2024 as one of the hottest acts in music with her Grammy-nominated 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

If you spent all last summer hearing a song about a place called "Pink Pony Club" and a girl telling her ex "Good Luck Babe," Chappell's the genius behind the madness.

"Weird Al," on the other hand, is the veteran musician, comedian and actor who's been making classic song parodies like "Amish Paradise" and "White & Nerdy" since the 1970s.

Both are musicians, of course, but that's about where the similarities end—with the exception of the performers' respective heads of hair, which are both thick and resplendently curly.

Well, that and the fact that he covered Roan's "Hot to Go" with comedian Will Forte during a November 2024 performance in Kansas City in support of Thundergong, a nonprofit organization aiding uninsured and underinsured amputees in need of prosthetics. The singer joked that “from now on,” he and Forte would just “be a Chappell Roan cover band.”

@alyankovic From now on, Will Forte and I are just gonna be a Chappell Roan cover band.
♬ original sound - Al Yankovic


Whatever was behind the Google goof, people found the confusion of "Weird Al" and Chappell Roan hilarious.

I hope she plays Hot To Go

[image or embed]
— Josh Dobbin (@joshdobbin.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 12:28 PM



I'm sure we have a Weird Al-Chappell Roan collab soon

[image or embed]
— folzyfantasy15 (@folzyfantasy15.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 2:14 PM



Well, I'm very interested

[image or embed]
— betty writes stuff (@bettywritesstuff.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 8:42 AM


famous lesbian pop music artist weird al yankovic

[image or embed]
— mabel!💖 (@mabelistrans.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 10:55 PM


She looks great!
— Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 2:59 AM


Google knows. 🤔

[image or embed]
— Kel Arroyo Official (@lekdrol.bsky.social) August 9, 2025 at 3:42 AM


And of course many of the replies centered on potential Chappell Roan parody ideas for Yankovic.

🎶Pink polka club 🎶I'm going to keep on waltzing at the pink polka club🎶

[image or embed]
— Minnesotan Kaiju (@whisperingpines.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 9:03 PM



“🎵 I’m gonna keep on snacking on a Big Baloney Club….”

[image or embed]
— St. Simeon the Holy Fool (@simeonthefool.bsky.social) August 10, 2025 at 3:43 PM



P-H-O-T-O-G-O .... get me some hot soooooouup to go

[image or embed]
— Jordan (@cappaj.bsky.social) August 11, 2025 at 12:13 AM

Anyway, when are we getting a "Weird Al" X Chappell Roan collab? That's the real question. Someone get on this!

