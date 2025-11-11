Skip to content

Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After 'Christy' Biopic Has One Of Worst Box Office Openings Of All Time

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Randy Rainbow Skewers 'Phony' Trump With Brutally Hilarious 'Pink Pony Club' Parody Video

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Randy Rainbow
Randy Rainbow/YouTube

The comedian shared his latest parody music video on Monday, this time channeling Chappell Roan with a take on "Pink Pony Club" aimed at President Trump.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 11, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time channeling pop star Chappell Roan with a take on "Pink Pony Club" aimed at President Donald Trump that skewers him over his recent scandals and role in the ongoing government shutdown.

Rainbow "sits down" with Trump for an interview in the "Liberace showroom" that used to be the East Wing of the White House, a reference to the recent demolition that is making way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom archivists and preservationists say will overwhelm the presidential residence.

After "questioning" Trump about the shutdown and the decision to prosecute political rivals including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey—all of which Trump responds to with the phrase "Democrats woke"—Rainbow finally begins to sing an homage to Roan's club hit.

He sings:

"I know the stupid s**t you say is frankly as authentic as your dollar tree toupee / All talk with little follow-through and no one here believes you care about anyone but you"
"Whaddup, America? When did we lose our spines? / Go tell Melania it's time for Shady Pines / You're acting like a dictator of some regime which more than likely stems from your low self esteem"
"God, shut the f**k up / You're a big phony gurl / And we've all got your numbah, busta / Ahhh, when will you stop / With your spray tan that peels / It's obvious hun, you're just a"
"Big phony schmuck / You're gonna keep on acting like a big phony schmuck / You're gonna keep on ruling like a despotic douche / You're gonna keep on acting like a big phony schmuck / big phony schmuck"

You can see where Rainbow took his parody next in the video below.

People loved every second of it.


Earlier this year, Rainbow channeled the fairy godmother from Cinderella in a video that mocks Trump's "incompetent" Cabinet officials.

In it, he "presses" Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about his reported use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive military matters before launching into a parody of “Impossible” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella that also criticizes Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Rainbow notes that "for Donald standards seldom apply" and that while Trump "abhors DEI," he still "loves an unremarkable resumé."

The incompetence grows worse by the day so we won't have to wait long before Rainbow blesses us with another parody of whatever nonsense Trump does next.

Latest News

James Uthmeier
Political News

Florida AG Ripped After Demanding Christmas Drag Show At Theater Be Canceled Since Kids Could Be Nearby

Donald Trump
Political News

Photos Of Trump 'Working Through The Weekend' Dragged After People Notice Bonkers Detail

Oscar Isaac
Celebrities

Oscar Isaac Has Mic Drop Response After Being Asked If He'd Do Another 'Star Wars' Movie With Disney

Millie Bobby Brown
Trending

Millie Bobby Brown Tells The Media To 'Get Off My F—king Case' After Cruel Scrutiny Over Her Looks

More from News/political-news

Glenn Close
Edward Berthelot/WireImage

Glenn Close Offers Hilarious Reaction After 'All's Fair' Is Met With Abysmal Reviews From Critics

Well, Disney+ and Hulu's new Ryan Murphy series All's Fair hasn't exactly gone according to plan, garnering some of the worst reviews in the history of television.

And star Glenn Close had a perfect response to the critics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man in MAGA hat
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

MAGA Fan Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging That His Mom Can't Afford Thanksgiving Without SNAP

MAGA Threads user @chandlerparry went viral after he tried to pin the blame on Democrats for his mother not being able to afford Thanksgiving this year due to the pause on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, only to be swiftly corrected over who actually caused the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The loss of SNAP is a result of the Trump administration's failure to spend contingency funds to feed people on the program, a decision that is resulting in a nationwide hunger crisis impacting millions of families.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Newsom Offers Scathing One-Word Response To 8 Democrats Who Caved And Voted With GOP To End Shutdown

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the eight Democratic Senators who voted with Republicans to end the government shutdown by advancing a spending deal that notably omits an extension of expanded Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

Under the current agreement, the enhanced subsidies would expire, though senators would have the option to revisit the issue later in the year. Supporters of the compromise say that deferring the vote was the only viable path forward, as many Republicans refused to discuss the subsidies until the government reopened.

Keep ReadingShow less
artificial intelligence
Aidin Geranre on Unsplash

People Reveal How They Lost Their Jobs To Artificial Intelligence

The concept of artificial intelligence (AI) dates back thousands of years with ancient myths. Later, inventors would create automatons that moved independently through the use of gears, cogs, and springs.

But for a long time, the idea of an artificial brain was relegated to science fiction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

President Donald Trump was called out after he shared an article headline about former President Barack Obama—without realizing it came from a satirical news site published nearly nine months earlier.

The post came from the Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website, claiming that Obama is making millions in "royalties" from Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies. The piece from the site makes the specific false claim that the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had stopped paying Obama $2.6 million a year in "royalties associated with Obamacare."

Keep ReadingShow less