Randy Rainbow Skewers 'Phony' Trump With Brutally Hilarious 'Pink Pony Club' Parody Video

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time channeling pop star Chappell Roan with a take on "Pink Pony Club" aimed at President Donald Trump that skewers him over his recent scandals and role in the ongoing government shutdown.
Rainbow "sits down" with Trump for an interview in the "Liberace showroom" that used to be the East Wing of the White House, a reference to the recent demolition that is making way for a 90,000 square-foot ballroom archivists and preservationists say will overwhelm the presidential residence.
After "questioning" Trump about the shutdown and the decision to prosecute political rivals including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey—all of which Trump responds to with the phrase "Democrats woke"—Rainbow finally begins to sing an homage to Roan's club hit.
He sings:
"I know the stupid s**t you say is frankly as authentic as your dollar tree toupee / All talk with little follow-through and no one here believes you care about anyone but you"
"Whaddup, America? When did we lose our spines? / Go tell Melania it's time for Shady Pines / You're acting like a dictator of some regime which more than likely stems from your low self esteem"
"God, shut the f**k up / You're a big phony gurl / And we've all got your numbah, busta / Ahhh, when will you stop / With your spray tan that peels / It's obvious hun, you're just a"
"Big phony schmuck / You're gonna keep on acting like a big phony schmuck / You're gonna keep on ruling like a despotic douche / You're gonna keep on acting like a big phony schmuck / big phony schmuck"
You can see where Rainbow took his parody next in the video below.
People loved every second of it.
Earlier this year, Rainbow channeled the fairy godmother from Cinderella in a video that mocks Trump's "incompetent" Cabinet officials.
In it, he "presses" Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about his reported use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive military matters before launching into a parody of “Impossible” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella that also criticizes Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
Rainbow notes that "for Donald standards seldom apply" and that while Trump "abhors DEI," he still "loves an unremarkable resumé."
The incompetence grows worse by the day so we won't have to wait long before Rainbow blesses us with another parody of whatever nonsense Trump does next.