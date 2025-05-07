Randy Rainbow Hilariously Skewers Trump's 'Incompetent' Cabinet In 'Cinderella'-Inspired Parody Video

Political satirist and YouTube star Randy Rainbow is at it again, this time channeling the fairy godmother from Cinderella in a biting new musical parody video that mocks President Donald Trump's "incompetent" Cabinet officials.
Rainbow opens his latest video not with a mock interview of Trump, as is his usual style, but with Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, and immediately presses Hegseth about his reported use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive military matters:
“Joining us now, the man who’s been texting all our most classified national security intel to everyone in his family group chat like it’s a recipe for f**king banana bread, Defense Secretary, God help us all, Pete ‘Happy Fingers’ Hegseth! Pete, hey girl. Let’s cut the s**t sir.”
As the music swells—this time a parody of “Impossible” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella—Rainbow broadens his aim, turning his satirical spotlight not just on Hegseth, but on several other members of Trump’s Cabinet as well.
“Incompetent! / Like the drunk dude from Fox News sharing war plans over Snapchat. / Incompetent!"
"Like his boss, dumb as rocks, who’s about as useless as his back fat. / And RFK should never be secretary! Of anyone’s health when everyone knows he’s very! / Incompetent!”
Rainbow notes that "for Donald standards seldom apply" and that while Trump "abhors DEI," he still "loves an unremarkable resumé." He refers to the Cabinet as "lame, unqualified pills with no discernible merit or skills."
And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
You can see the video below.
People loved it of course.
Rainbow previously took aim at Trump's Cabinet picks in a video released just weeks after November's election results.
He used the hit Broadway musical Annie to make his point, turning the classic song “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” into “I Think I’m Gonna Hate It Here,” which mocks not only Trump but his array of controversial and unqualified cronies.
Switching seamlessly between the roles of Daddy Warbucks and little orphan Annie, Rainbow frequently chimes in with his own commentary on each figure he references, at one point referring to now-Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as "the brain worm anti-vaxxer" and to Trump's intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard as a "Russian asset."