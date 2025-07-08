Skip to content

Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Speaking About Camp Mystic, Where Mom Laura Was A Counselor

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Outraged After Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Debut Hours Before Showtime

Kelly Clarkson
Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

The singer shared that she's "devastated" to cancel the opening of her Las Vegas residency after rehearsal "took a toll" on her voice—but fans who were already in Vegas aren't too thrilled.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 08, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Fans of singer Kelly Clarkson were disappointed—and then quickly angry—when Clarkson abruptly announced that she was postponing the opening of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency this past weekend.

Clarkson, who first began her career two decades ago on American Idol and has since been a household name for her entertainment work, including performing and also hosting a daytime talk show, was set to kick off her residency with a debut performance.

Just hours before the concert was supposed to begin, Clarkson posted an announcement that the show would not be going on, at least not that night.

Studio Sessions, the name of the concert series, was postponed due to issues with Clarkson's voice. That voice may have catapulted her to stardom, but right now preserving it has made a lot of her fans mad.

 

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans’” Clarkson said in her statement.

She wrote:

“I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”
“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

Among other things, fans pointed out how much money they had already spent to get to Vegas in the first place, in addition to the cost of the concert tickets themselves.

Needless to say, people were not pleased with her announcement.

  @rouxyall/Instagram

  @mykiwi4011/Instagram

Aside from the money, people mentioned the planning and time off work.

  @thisisbillg/Instagram

Many were incensed that the concert was postponed rather than cancelled, because they can't get a refund.

  @amaliaschwerdtmann/Instagram

Folks thought Clarkson wasn't professional about this, especially for a singer with nearly two decades of experience.

  @katbeutner/Instagram

  @brimoe1998/Instagram

People offered ideas for what she could have done.

  @ethan472002/Instagram

Others just wanted refunds.

  @adree805/Instagram


  @themalachs/Instagram

  @nerdie312/Instagram

When this residency eventually gets off the ground, Clarkson is set to have 18 performances through the end of November 2025.

Latest News

Ann Coulter
Political News

Ann Coulter Faces Fierce Backlash After Saying 'We Didn't Kill Enough Indians' In Deleted Post

James Gunn
Political News

James Gunn Bluntly Fires Back At 'Jerks' Who Criticize Superman's Pro-Immigrant Themes

Woman cringing and covering her face with a scarf
Trending

Things People Do In Relationships That Seem Sweet But Are Actually Toxic

A piggy bank surrounded by loose change.
Trending

'Poor Person Habits' People Won't Give Up No Matter How Rich They Get

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov Slams Jesse Watters For Hypocrisy About Deadly Texas Floods

Speaking on Fox News' The Five, Jessica Tarlov called out her co-host Jesse Watters for not holding President Donald Trump accountable for the ongoing deadly floods in Texas as he did former President Joe Biden during Hurricane Helene last year.

The flash flood disaster has claimed the lives of at least 110 people as of this writing. Among the victims were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the banks of the Guadalupe River. Officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue amid widespread devastation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ted Cruz
KOAM News

Ted Cruz Gets Blunt Reminder After Demanding Stop To 'Partisan Politics' Following Texas Floods

Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz returned Sunday night to the United States from a European vacation. On Monday morning, he took the opportunity to get behind microphones to criticize anyone questioning why the death toll was so high on Friday in an area Texans have nicknamed Flash Flood Alley.

On Thursday, July 3, the National Weather Service issued flash flood alerts and warnings for the Guadalupe River basin in an area west of San Antonio, Texas. A popular outdoor recreation area, the Texas Hill Country would see many visitors in primarily Kerr County for the 4th of July weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump Epically Dragged Over Bonkers Plan To Host UFC Fight On White House Lawn

President Donald Trump was mocked online after announcing there will be on a UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026 to celebrate our nation's 250th year of independence.

Speaking at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, last week, Trump said:

Keep ReadingShow less
The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, premieres on July 25th.
Disney/Marvel Studios

Conspiracy theorists confused by 'Fantastic Four' promo

The marketing team for The Fantastic Four: First Steps caused real-life mayhem among Q-Anon conspiracists who confused the superhero family’s logo for a “Q.”

This all happened on July 4th, when Marvel and Disney hired skywriters to promote the upcoming summer blockbuster, which is set to premiere on July 25th.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Alex Jones; Pam Bondi
Infowars; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images

Tearful Alex Jones Says He's Gonna 'Throw Up' After Pam Bondi Now Claims There's No 'Epstein List'

InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was openly tearful after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that the so-called Epstein files—documents related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein rumored to contain the names of Epstein's most high-profile enablers—do not exist.

The claim that Epstein had no list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked marks a public reversal of a theory previously amplified by the Trump administration. Earlier this year, Bondi had suggested in a Fox News interview that such a document existed and was “sitting on my desk” awaiting release.

Keep ReadingShow less