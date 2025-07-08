Fans Outraged After Kelly Clarkson Postpones Las Vegas Debut Hours Before Showtime

Fans of singer Kelly Clarkson were disappointed—and then quickly angry—when Clarkson abruptly announced that she was postponing the opening of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency this past weekend.

Clarkson, who first began her career two decades ago on American Idol and has since been a household name for her entertainment work, including performing and also hosting a daytime talk show, was set to kick off her residency with a debut performance.

Just hours before the concert was supposed to begin, Clarkson posted an announcement that the show would not be going on, at least not that night.

Studio Sessions, the name of the concert series, was postponed due to issues with Clarkson's voice. That voice may have catapulted her to stardom, but right now preserving it has made a lot of her fans mad.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans’” Clarkson said in her statement.

She wrote:

“I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

Among other things, fans pointed out how much money they had already spent to get to Vegas in the first place, in addition to the cost of the concert tickets themselves.

Needless to say, people were not pleased with her announcement.

Aside from the money, people mentioned the planning and time off work.

Many were incensed that the concert was postponed rather than cancelled, because they can't get a refund.



Folks thought Clarkson wasn't professional about this, especially for a singer with nearly two decades of experience.

People offered ideas for what she could have done.

Others just wanted refunds.

When this residency eventually gets off the ground, Clarkson is set to have 18 performances through the end of November 2025.