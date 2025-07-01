Charlize Theron Just Threw Some Epic Shade At All The Celebs Who Attended Jeff Bezos' Wedding

Skip to content

Dionne Warwick Is Ready To Go To War With Nickelodeon Over 'Tiny Chef' Cancellation

While giving a speech at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project's block party on Saturday, the Oscar winner cracked a shady joke about all the A-list celebrities who decided to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 01, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Oscar-winner, action star, and philanthropist Charlize Theron had some choice words over the weekend about billionaire Jeff Bezos' 3-day Venice extravaganza wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

Known for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Atomic Blonde, the actor has always been politically outspoken, calling out fellow celebrities and some politicians for their actions.

Over the weekend at the block party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, she made a quick joke about all the celebrities who flocked to Venice for the Bezos' wedding.

"I think we might be the only people who didn't get an invite to the Bezos wedding, but that's okay because they suck and we're cool."

Theron, who got her start in the '90s as a leading lady in movies like Mighty Joe Young and The Cider House Rules, has grown to be a powerhouse, action star, and advocate for human rights, especially for HIV/AIDs health access in her home country of South Africa.

The 49-year-old mother of two, whose parents were working class Afrikaaner South Africans, continues to have strong philanthropic ties to her home country, even after obtaining her U.S. citizenship in the mid-2000s. Her charity work has raised millions for health access and women's rights.

People thought that it was a breath of fresh air to hear about a celebrity actually caring.

Some questioned her motives or doubted her comments' impact.

Like Elon Musk, Theron is a white person of South African descent.


When Theron was 15, her mother shot and killed her alcoholic father in self-defense following a violent altercation during which her father shot at the two women through a door. She has talked openly about how that moment has impacted her life and informed the choices she makes.

Theron's most recent movie, The Old Guard 2, comes out on Netflix in early July.

