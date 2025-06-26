Skip to content

Pedro Pascal Opens Up About Why He Called Transphobe JK Rowling A 'Heinous Loser'

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Invitation Just Leaked—And People Are Dragging It Hard

Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos
Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

The wedding invitation for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding was seemingly leaked online—and social media users are not impressed.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJun 26, 2025
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Wedding prices are getting out hand these days. There's the venue, the cake, the officiant, the catering, and, as one of the richest men in the world is finding out, invitations.

Bezos and his girlfriend of six years, Lauren Sánchez, are tying the knot this week in Venice, Italy. Their nuptials have been a source of contention among the locals, as well as the not-so-locals.

Now, the couple's invitation has purportedly leaked, and it's...well, it's something, that's for sure.

Once the internet saw the design choices and wording, the comments were all but inevitable.

The invitation features two lines of smaller images above and below the text, with a predominant theme of...birds, bugs, and Venice? If there's a throughline in the choice of art, it's sure not crystal clear to the average viewer.

ABC News

Opinions on the design rolled in, and people were merciless.


Folks were not holding back.


One would think money could buy design talent.


Other folks enjoyed the "no gifts" detail.

Because, you know, there is a place that he could have made a wish list...

The couple requested no gifts, and will be donating to the UNESCO Venice Office, CORILA (Consortium for the Coordination of Research Activities concerning the Venice lagoon), and Venice International University.

It makes sense that the second richest man on the planet might not need another set of pans or a vacuum, but the specificity of the donations came under scrutiny.

Venice, it has been made clear from the protests that have broken out in the heavily over-touristed city, may take Bezos' money, but they don't really want him there. Hence, a donation—or bribe, depending on your perspective.

Someone did them a solid and made a less wordy version.

This will be Bezos' second marriage. His first, which did not include a prenup agreement, saw half of his already massive fortune depart with ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. She walked away with $35.6 billing in Amazon stock, which she has been donating to charity ever since.

