Health Experts Speak Out After RFK Jr. Eliminates $500 Million In mRNA Vaccine Contracts

Kristi Noem Ripped After Offering Groanworthy Nickname For New Migrant Detention Center

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a new migrant detention center in Indiana on Tuesday—and her nickname for it is a swing and a miss.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2025
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was widely mocked after she announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will build a new migrant detention center in Miami County, Indiana, already nicknamed the "Speedway Slammer"—a camp that will be the next so-called "Alligator Alcatraz."

Noem announced that Indiana will add 1,000 immigration detention beds through a revived federal initiative aimed at ramping up deportations.

Rather than constructing new facilities, the beds will be made available at the Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, using federal funds. The Indiana Department of Correction, which operates the prison, noted it currently has 1,200 empty beds out of a total 3,100-bed capacity.

She wrote:

"COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer."
"Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer."
"Avoid arrest and self deport now using the @CBP Home App."

You can see her post below.

The announcement's cruel nature aside, it was clear the detention center's name was a total dud.


Noem's announcement underscored the extent to which the "Speedway Slammer" project aligns with the Trump administration’s broader push to rapidly expand detention capacity. A reported $45 billion has been allocated by Congress to support these efforts.

In Florida, Alligator Alcatraz has been dubbed a model for fast deployment after it was built in just eight days under Governor Ron DeSantis. That center currently houses between 500 and 1,000 detainees, with the potential to scale up to 3,000.

Both the Indiana and Florida facilities have drawn praise from Trump officials for their speed and state-federal collaboration.

In an August 1 statement, Indiana Republican Governor Mike Braun’s office said the state will also explore additional sites, including Camp Atterbury, pledging that “Indiana will fully partner with federal immigration authorities as they enforce the most fundamental laws of our country.”

