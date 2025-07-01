Homeland Security Slammed After Sharing Bonkers AI Image To Promote 'Alligator Alcatraz'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) came under fire after it shared an AI-generated image of alligators wearing ICE hats to promote a proposed "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, a decision that prompted critics to call out the post's fascistic and cruel nature.
The image shows the alligators in caps marked “ICE” beside a barbed-wire fence and was captioned simply:
"Coming soon.”
"Alligator Alcatraz" is designed to house up to 5,000 detainees and leverages the region’s natural isolation and wildlife as security features. The concept emerged from Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, which invoked emergency powers to fast-track construction.
The posted image came just days after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier first outlined the project during a recent Fox News appearance, noting that any attempted escapees would face the threats of alligators and pythons beyond its walls.
You can see the agency's post and the image below.
@DHSgov/X
The facility is projected to cost the state of Florida roughly $450 million annually to operate and help President Donald Trump’s administration carry out what its members have described as the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.
Supporters argue that the site offers a cost-effective and secure solution to increased immigration enforcement needs. But critics—immigration attorneys, human rights groups, and civil liberties advocates—say the remote location and speed of deployment raise serious ethical and legal concerns, particularly regarding transparency, access to legal counsel, and due process protections.
Many have condemned the inherent cruelty of the agency's post.
The center's first phase is expected to become operational within days, according to state officials. Initially providing between 500 and 1,000 beds, the facility plans to expand in 500-bed increments, aiming to reach full capacity of 5,000 detainees by early July.
The site will rely on soft-sided, temporary structures in its early stages, including repurposed FEMA trailers formerly used for disaster response, promoted by officials as a cost-effective housing solution. Permanent structures may be added later.
Operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the facility is being fast-tracked under the state’s immigration emergency declaration, which enables rapid deployment of resources. National Guard personnel trained through the 287(g) program—a controversial partnership with ICE allowing local law enforcement to perform immigration enforcement duties—will assist in day-to-day operations.
On Saturday, the site drew protests from environmental and Indigenous groups who argue the project threatens fragile ecosystems and sacred lands. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the remote airstrip off U.S. Highway 41, or Tamiami Trail, as dump trucks hauled in materials.