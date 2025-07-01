Skip to content

Rob McElhenney Just Shared A Video Explaining His 'Kinda Douchey' Decision To Legally Change His Name

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Homeland Security Slammed After Sharing Bonkers AI Image To Promote 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Kristi Noem
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's official X account shared an AI-generated image of alligators wearing ICE hats to promote a proposed "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in the Everglades in Florida.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 01, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) came under fire after it shared an AI-generated image of alligators wearing ICE hats to promote a proposed "Alligator Alcatraz" immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, a decision that prompted critics to call out the post's fascistic and cruel nature.

The image shows the alligators in caps marked “ICE” beside a barbed-wire fence and was captioned simply:

"Coming soon.”

"Alligator Alcatraz" is designed to house up to 5,000 detainees and leverages the region’s natural isolation and wildlife as security features. The concept emerged from Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, which invoked emergency powers to fast-track construction.

The posted image came just days after Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier first outlined the project during a recent Fox News appearance, noting that any attempted escapees would face the threats of alligators and pythons beyond its walls.

You can see the agency's post and the image below.

AI-generated image of alligators wearing ICE hats@DHSgov/X

The facility is projected to cost the state of Florida roughly $450 million annually to operate and help President Donald Trump’s administration carry out what its members have described as the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

Supporters argue that the site offers a cost-effective and secure solution to increased immigration enforcement needs. But critics—immigration attorneys, human rights groups, and civil liberties advocates—say the remote location and speed of deployment raise serious ethical and legal concerns, particularly regarding transparency, access to legal counsel, and due process protections.

Many have condemned the inherent cruelty of the agency's post.


The center's first phase is expected to become operational within days, according to state officials. Initially providing between 500 and 1,000 beds, the facility plans to expand in 500-bed increments, aiming to reach full capacity of 5,000 detainees by early July.

The site will rely on soft-sided, temporary structures in its early stages, including repurposed FEMA trailers formerly used for disaster response, promoted by officials as a cost-effective housing solution. Permanent structures may be added later.

Operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the facility is being fast-tracked under the state’s immigration emergency declaration, which enables rapid deployment of resources. National Guard personnel trained through the 287(g) program—a controversial partnership with ICE allowing local law enforcement to perform immigration enforcement duties—will assist in day-to-day operations.

On Saturday, the site drew protests from environmental and Indigenous groups who argue the project threatens fragile ecosystems and sacred lands. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the remote airstrip off U.S. Highway 41, or Tamiami Trail, as dump trucks hauled in materials.

Latest News

Country Singer Gavin Adcock went on a drunken rant over Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" success.
Music

Country singer rants over Beyoncé album

Dionne Warwick; Tiny Chef
Celebrities

Dionne Warwick Is Ready To Go To War With Nickelodeon Over 'Tiny Chef' Cancellation

Woman relaxing in sunhat and sunglasses
Trending

People Explain Which 'Small Luxuries' They Can't Live Without

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump
Mehmet Eser/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Demands 'Boss Of AT&T' Fix Equipment After Failed Conference Call In Bizarre Meltdown

When most of us have technical difficulties, we contact tech support or customer service.

But if you're President of the United States, just ranting on social media—then having your White House Press Secretary post a screenshot of your post on a social media platform people actually use—is apparently the answer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lauren Boebert speaking to Alex Stein
Prime Time with Alex Stein/Blaze Media

Lauren Boebert Casts Doubt On Moon Landing During Wild Interview With Conspiracy Theorist

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was criticized after she seemingly agreed with the conspiracy theory that the moon landing was faked in a wide-ranging interview with conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Stein.

The segment began with the duo casting doubt on nuclear weapons—Boebert even joked about needing "tin foil"—and moved into weirder territory when Stein praised Boebert for "vibing" with him on the topic of the moon landing. Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Oprah Winfrey
Simon Ackerman/Getty Images; Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Oprah For Attending Jeff Bezos' Wedding In Scathing Poem

Among the various celebrity hangers-on who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding, the one that seemed to generate the most controversy was Oprah Winfrey.

After all, a woman known for her progressive politics whose entire ethos is about teaching people how to be their best selves, attending the wedding of man who directly funded a fascist regime dismantling our country before our eyes doesn't exactly add up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Murkowski
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Lisa Murkowski Slammed After Criticizing Massive Budget Bill She Just Voted For

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski was slammed after she claimed that President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill is "not there yet" despite casting the deciding vote to narrowly pass it before sending it back to the House.

In a marathon voting session, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote after three Republicans joined all Democrats in opposition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman listening to her boyfriend play guitar
Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Things People Initially Found Attractive About Their Partner That Now Annoy Them

Being in a relationship can be wonderful, but it's not without its ups and downs.

In order for it to work, we have to allow it to grow and change over time rather than being locked forever into what it was when we first started dating our person.

Keep ReadingShow less