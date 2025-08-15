Skip to content

Chicago Mayor Offers Perfect Clapback Response After Trump Calls Him 'Incompetent'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lesbian Teen Sues Buffalo Wild Wings After Server Forced Her To Prove She Was Female In Bathroom

Gerika Mudra; Buffalo Wild Wings
Gender Justice/YouTube; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

18-year-old Gerika Mudra has filed a discrimination lawsuit claiming she was forced to show her breasts to a server in a women's bathroom at a Minnesota Buffalo Wild Wings after she was accused of being male.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 15, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

A Minnesota teen is suing Buffalo Wild Wings after a server allegedly made her "prove" she was female to use the bathroom.

Eighteen-year-old lesbian Gerika Mudra filed a discrimination suit against the wings chain earlier this month claiming that the server forced her to show her her breasts after accusing her of being male.

While using the restroom in a stall in the women's bathroom at the Owatonna, Minnesota location, Mudra says the server began banging on the door demanding that "the man needs to get out of here."

Mudra, who is a cisgender lesbian, says the situation escalated to the point that she unzipped her hoodie to show the server she had breasts to get her to stop harassing her.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Mudra is being represented by the legal team at the nonprofit Gender Justice.

Mudra says this isn't the first time she has been accused of being male in a female restroom amid America's idiotic trans panic.

But it is the first time, she said, that someone didn't take her word for it that she is in fact female. She said the server would not stop harassing her until she clarified her gender.

Mudra told NBC News that the incident has left her afraid to use the restroom in public.

“She made me feel very uncomfortable. After that, I just don’t like going in public bathrooms. I just hold it."

Mudra's stepmother Shauna called the incident "humiliating" and urged bystanders to speak up when they see incidents of transphobic attacks against LGBTQ+ people.

“It’s not okay. Don’t normalize this. If you’re in the bathroom and you hear this happening to someone else, you need to say something.”

Gender Justice says what Mudra experienced is a clear violation of Minnesota's Human Rights Act, which forbids discrimination based on gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, sex or race and requires businesses to abide by its rules.

On social media, many were furious about what happened to Mudra and saw it as a reminder than transphobia affects everyone, not just trans people.







In a statement, Gender Justice executive director Megan Peterson said Mudra's incident is an unfortunate sign of the times.

“This kind of gender policing is, unfortunately, nothing new."
"Yet, in our current climate, we have to ask: What if Gerika had been a trans person? Would this story have ended differently? That’s the terrifying reality too many trans people live with every day.”

All too often absent from this conversation is the simple truth: Being this invested in anyone's genitals, let alone a teenager's, is sick and bizarre, and it's past time these deviants start getting pushed back on. As Mudra's stepmother said, it's time to stop normalizing it.

Latest News

Markwayne Mullin
Political News

MAGA Senator Reveals How He Breaks The Law While Driving Due To Fears Of DC Crime—And Yikes

Tim Burchett
Political News

MAGA Rep. Ripped For Changing Story About Why He Sleeps In His DC Office To Fit Trump Agenda

A man smiling at a woman looking down.
Trending

Women Break Down The Biggest Mistakes Single Men Make When Flirting

Black and white photo of a young, blonde woman holding her face in her hands.

Women Reveal The Dumbest Thing They've Witnessed A Man Believe About Women

More from News/lgbtq

Silhouette photo of a dad joyfully throwing his young daughter in the air while at the beach, at dusk.
Photo by lauren lulu taylor on Unsplash

People Share The Most Bada** Thing Their Dad Has Ever Done

I grew up without a dad.

I often get a sense of FOMO when I hear dad stories.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actor Kevin Sorbo visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sorbo gripes about Vikings cheerleaders

American actor and sudden cheerleading morality police Kevin Sorbo appeared to spontaneously combust online when the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of two male cheerleaders to their 2025 squad.

Born in Mound, Minnesota, Sorbo has long cultivated his brand of brawny, bicep-flexing alpha male heroics—playing Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda, and starring in the 2008 parody Meet the Spartans, where he famously shared an on-screen kiss with Sean Maguire’s King Leonidas.

Keep ReadingShow less
Beto O'Rourke; Ken Paxton
Nordin Catic/Getty Images For The Cambridge Union; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beto O'Rourke Brings The Receipts After Texas AG 'Blatantly Lies' While Calling For O'Rourke's Arrest

Controversial Texas MAGA Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is going after Democratic activist Beto O'Rourke to distract from his state's gerrymandering.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump ordered Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas GOP to user voter suppression through redistricting to convert five Democratic seats in the House of Representatives from blue to red.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @nick_norcia's TikTok video
@nick_norcia/TikTok

Guy Warns About Using Mirror Reflection As Game After Accidentally 'Breaking' Best Friend's Dog

Parenting is tough business, and it should be a concern that parents can do something that will change their children forever, sometimes for the worse.

This is true for human children and pet parents, by the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @ish.bish's TikTok video
@ish.bish/TikTok

Pilot Goes Viral After Putting Ungrateful Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency On Blast

We can all agree that gossiping isn't the greatest pastime, right? It can be harmful, and it just isn't the best use of a person's time.

But sometimes you have to match someone else's energy.

Keep ReadingShow less